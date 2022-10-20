Read full article on original website
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Wageningen to provide Cellular Agriculture education and research
Today, the Dutch government confirmed the allocation of €60 million to support an ecosystem for cellular agriculture, the technology to produce animal products, such as meat and milk proteins, directly from animal and microbial cells. It is the world’s largest financial support ever for cellular agriculture by a national government. Wageningen University & Research is one of the consortium partners and will work on education and research.
Real-time air quality data ’life saving’
Research co-led by The University of Queensland has found sharing real-time air quality readings in developing countries can reduce air pollution and lead to lower mortality rates. Dr Andrea La Nauze from UQ’s School of Economics said the project, in conjunction with Carnegie Mellon University in the United States, was...
How a key immune protein is regulated in the cell
Scientists at EPFL have determined how a protein that is critical in our first line of immune defense is regulated in the cell to prevent autoinflammatory diseases. How does a cell "know" that it’s infected? This is a key question for innate immunity, our first line of defense to any infection or injury, made up of cells that quickly identify pathogens, like viral DNA. To do this, the cells use receptors that can identify nucleic acids - the building blocks of DNA - that in turn activate a signaling molecule called STING (for Stimulator of interferon genes).
New research sheds light on hidden world of viral coinfections
- New laboratory research using cells from human lungs has, for the first time, offered insights into the hidden world of viral coinfections. Led by the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research and published in Nature Microbiology, the new research offers a rare glimpse into the world of viral coinfection in human cells. Researchers believe findings from the study may help to explain why coinfections lead to significantly worse outcomes for some patients, including hard-to-treat viral pneumonia.
Large Hadron Collider achieves project milestone
The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has successfully approached a proton collision point for the first time since its three-year refurbishment. The successful implementation of the new Vertex Locator (VELO), which was partly built in Manchester offers a greater collision rate of protons and efficiency. The process is called "VELO closing"...
Desktop simulation of MIT.nano die bonder enables virtual tool training
Digital twins to expand training capabilities through virtual reality. Packaging is the final step in the process for manufacturing a semiconductor device. A critical tool for packing is the die bonder, which facilitates device assembly typically by attaching a chip in a precise location on a substrate. Die bonders are...
Research MEFHLD Study day of the Human Rights Defender - Discrimination in higher education: from observation to action
On Thursday, October 20, the Human Rights Defender organized a study day in Paris on discrimination in higher education. Based on several research projects and initiatives supported by the Human Rights Defender, a collective reflection was initiated on the fight against discrimination and the promotion of equality in public higher education. It aims to open the debate based on an updated state of knowledge on discrimination and to encourage exchange and dialogue between all the actors concerned in order to act effectively in the prevention and management of discrimination.
Enterprise and education excellence recognised by Institute of Physics
Three academics and one team have been honoured in this year’s Institute of Physics Awards. Professors Michael Tarbutt and Michael William Finnis have been honoured for their seminal research in ultracold molecules and materials modelling respectively, while PhD candidate Amy Smith has won for her dedication to physics education, and Digistain have taken home a Business Award for their cancer-screening technology.
New approach to ’cosmic magnet’ manufacturing could reduce reliance on rare earths in low-carbon technologies
Researchers have discovered a potential new method for making the high-performance magnets used in wind turbines and electric cars without the need for rare earth elements, which are almost exclusively sourced in China. Between the environmental impacts, and the heavy reliance on China, there’s been an urgent search for alternative...
Polyphenol consumption in adolescents is associated with a better cardiovascular health
The consumption of polyphenols in adolescents is associated with a better cardiovascular health, according to a collaborative research study which includes the participation of the University of Barcelona, the Physiopathology of Obesity and Nutrition Networking Biomedical Research Centre (CIBEROBN), the Spanish Cardiovascular Research Network (CIBERCV) and the SHE Foundation. The...
Q&A: David Kaiser on Freeman Dyson, the relentless freethinker
MIT physicist and historian of science has edited a new volume about Dyson, a famed quantum theorist and futurist. In the early 2000s, David Kaiser first visited famed physicist Freeman Dyson at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey. By the end of the conversation, Dyson was handing over keys to his office, along with files, to help Kaiser’s research - a characteristically open gesture by Dyson, a legendary quantum theorist.
Started a crowdfunding to research antimicrobial therapies based on bacteria viruses in people with Cystic Fibrosis
Pilar Domingo, a researcher at the Institute of Integrative Systems Biology (I2SysBio), a joint centre of the University of Valencia and the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), has launched the crowdfunding campaign -Adopta un Fago- (-Adopt a phage-), hand in hand with the Spanish Federation of Cystic Fibrosis, to obtain funding to study new antimicrobial therapies. The study focuses on phage therapy, a practice that tries to alleviate diseases caused by multiresistant bacteria through the use of phages, viruses that exclusively affect the bacteria of interest.
