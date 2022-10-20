Read full article on original website
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents
A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
New footage sheds more light on moment Hu Jintao was led out of Chinese Communist Party Congress
New visuals have emerged from the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, showing the moments leading up to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao in circumstances that remain unclear.The incident on Saturday saw Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Mr Xi assumed the presidency, being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering shortly after TV cameras had been set up to televise the event.It raised questions over the weekend of whether Xi Jinping had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power. But while the Communist...
Now Putin’s Sending Prison Rape Victims to Die on the Frontline
Yevgeny Prigozhin has been touring Russian prisons in an increasingly desperate bid to recruit more soldiers to send into Ukraine. The Wagner supremo is now accused of using “pressure” to recruit raped and abused prisoners from Russia’s penal colonies to join the mercenary group’s frontline fighting units where they are being slaughtered with little training and poor equipment.Russia’s penal system has the remnants of a Soviet-era prison caste system which has an underclass known as ‘The Shamed’ at the bottom. This lowest caste—also known as ‘Roosters,’ which is a homophobic slur—includes prison rape victims, gay prisoners and outcasts who are...
Ukraine Situation Report: Russia’s Ka-52 Attack Helicopter Fleet Has Been Massacred
VITALY TIMKIV/AFP via Getty ImagesKa-52s have taken the brunt of rotary-wing losses during the invasion and their relevance is waning as Ukraine's air defenses improve.
myscience.org
Real-time air quality data ’life saving’
Research co-led by The University of Queensland has found sharing real-time air quality readings in developing countries can reduce air pollution and lead to lower mortality rates. Dr Andrea La Nauze from UQ’s School of Economics said the project, in conjunction with Carnegie Mellon University in the United States, was...
myscience.org
Rising news deprivation has negative consequences for democracy
News media is reaching fewer and fewer people. Young adults consume just seven minutes of news per day on their smartphones. This poses a problem for democracy: news-deprived people are less interested in politics, have lower rates of participation in the political process and have less trust in political institutions. This was one of the major findings of the Yearbook Quality of the Media 2022 produced by the Research Center for the Public Sphere and Society (fög) at the University of Zurich.
myscience.org
How University of Toronto’s computer science dept. scrambled to give students from Ukraine a ’normal summer’
Yuliia Kholodetska ’s computer science studies at Lviv Polytechnic National University were interrupted on Feb. 24, 2022, but this time it had nothing to do with global pandemic - Russia had invaded Ukraine, throwing daily life into disarray. Similarly, Roman Burakov , a computer science student at National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy (KMA), was awoken in Croatia by an early morning call from a friend in Kyiv who reported that missiles were striking across the country.
myscience.org
What’s fueling Iran’s ongoing protests?
A woman’s suspicious death after being detained for an incorrectly worn hijab sends Iranians into the streets. Will Iran’s hardline regime be able to keep a lid on protests sparked by women’s headwear? SAIS expert Narges Bajoghli discusses the tumult. On Sept. 16, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman...
myscience.org
Research MEFHLD Study day of the Human Rights Defender - Discrimination in higher education: from observation to action
On Thursday, October 20, the Human Rights Defender organized a study day in Paris on discrimination in higher education. Based on several research projects and initiatives supported by the Human Rights Defender, a collective reflection was initiated on the fight against discrimination and the promotion of equality in public higher education. It aims to open the debate based on an updated state of knowledge on discrimination and to encourage exchange and dialogue between all the actors concerned in order to act effectively in the prevention and management of discrimination.
myscience.org
October budget 2022 - UQ experts
It is amid fears of a global recession that Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers will deliver his second budget on 25 October. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast four in 10 economies will likely suffer a recession over the coming 12 months. It also downgraded its expectations for Australia’s economy,...
myscience.org
The University of Valencia leads a study to find out the role of wetlands in the face of climate change
Antonio Camacho, professor at the Department of Microbiology and Ecology at the University of Valencia (UV), leads the European LIFE Wetlands4Climate project in Spain, together with the Global Nature Foundation (FGN). This proposal works so that the management of Mediterranean wetlands generates multiple alliances and creates opportunities for socioeconomic development in rural areas and represents an important advance in understanding the carbon balances of Mediterranean wetlands. Today, Monday the 24th, is World Climate Change Day.
