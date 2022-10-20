Read full article on original website
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
New SNSF project at the Academy of Architecture
A new Research Project titled Visibility Reclaimed. Experiencing Rome’s First Public Museums (1733-1870). An Analysis of Public Audiences in a Transnational Perspective [100016_212922]. Supported by the Swiss National Science Foundation, the Project is directed by Carla Mazzarelli, full professor at the Institute of History and Theory of Art and Architecture (ISA) at the USI Academy of Architecture. It relies on the collaboration of a research team that includes both internal ISA project partners (Christoph Frank and Daniela Mondini) and important international museum institutions and universities, such as Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid (David Garcia Cueto), Durham University (Stefano Cracolici), Università Roma Tre (Giovanna Capitelli), and Università degli Studi La Sapienza (Chiara Piva).
Spotlight on FMIers: Marilyn Vaccaro
At the FMI, about 25 staff in Administration — from grant experts to facility managers — offer scientists support so that researchers can focus on their science. Human Resources associate Marilyn Vaccaro started working at the FMI in 1987, when personal computers were just becoming available and DNA was sequenced using meter-long radioactive gels. We talked to Marilyn about how work practices and people at the FMI changed over the past 35 years, and how she contributes to the science done at the FMI.
Stable in all kinds of shapes
Researchers have developed a structure that can switch between stable shapes as needed while being remarkably simple to produce. The key lies in a clever combination of base materials. For a great many years, researchers have been trying to create structures that can assume different stable shapes as required. The...
Large Hadron Collider achieves project milestone
The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has successfully approached a proton collision point for the first time since its three-year refurbishment. The successful implementation of the new Vertex Locator (VELO), which was partly built in Manchester offers a greater collision rate of protons and efficiency. The process is called "VELO closing"...
The healing power of artificial intelligence
Combining biomedical knowledge, mathematical principles, informatics and computing to study complex medical problems and help improve the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. This is the essence of so-called computational medicine. One example? Analysing the human body as if it were a social network where cells communicate or even monitoring the progress of a chronic disease by setting off automated "alarms."
Science sleuths solve century-old mystery of Martian meteorite’s discovery
- A toxin which makes pigs vomit is the surprising key which has unlocked the century-old mystery of the origins of a Martian meteorite, and the possible identity of the Black student who discovered it. In 1931, an unusual stone stored in the geological collection of Purdue University in the...
As election draws near, U-M experts tackle interaction of social media and democracy, for good or ill
Social media can be harmful to a functioning democracy, but it has the potential to be helpful-and where it lands has less to do with the technology than how it’s used, according to three University of Michigan business experts. As the midterm election draws near, Ross School of Business...
Desktop simulation of MIT.nano die bonder enables virtual tool training
Digital twins to expand training capabilities through virtual reality. Packaging is the final step in the process for manufacturing a semiconductor device. A critical tool for packing is the die bonder, which facilitates device assembly typically by attaching a chip in a precise location on a substrate. Die bonders are...
Q&A: Does COVID-19 spread in schools?
Shiranee Sriskandan explains how a study of COVID-19 in London schools provides insights for this winter and future infectious disease outbreaks. In 2020 when COVID-19 first emerged, concerns of the risks to the most vulnerable in society, including children, were high. At the time, it was unclear whether schools could be a potential source of onward transmission for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Research MEFHLD Study day of the Human Rights Defender - Discrimination in higher education: from observation to action
On Thursday, October 20, the Human Rights Defender organized a study day in Paris on discrimination in higher education. Based on several research projects and initiatives supported by the Human Rights Defender, a collective reflection was initiated on the fight against discrimination and the promotion of equality in public higher education. It aims to open the debate based on an updated state of knowledge on discrimination and to encourage exchange and dialogue between all the actors concerned in order to act effectively in the prevention and management of discrimination.
Enterprise and education excellence recognised by Institute of Physics
Three academics and one team have been honoured in this year’s Institute of Physics Awards. Professors Michael Tarbutt and Michael William Finnis have been honoured for their seminal research in ultracold molecules and materials modelling respectively, while PhD candidate Amy Smith has won for her dedication to physics education, and Digistain have taken home a Business Award for their cancer-screening technology.
The University of Valencia leads a study to find out the role of wetlands in the face of climate change
Antonio Camacho, professor at the Department of Microbiology and Ecology at the University of Valencia (UV), leads the European LIFE Wetlands4Climate project in Spain, together with the Global Nature Foundation (FGN). This proposal works so that the management of Mediterranean wetlands generates multiple alliances and creates opportunities for socioeconomic development in rural areas and represents an important advance in understanding the carbon balances of Mediterranean wetlands. Today, Monday the 24th, is World Climate Change Day.
Q&A: David Kaiser on Freeman Dyson, the relentless freethinker
MIT physicist and historian of science has edited a new volume about Dyson, a famed quantum theorist and futurist. In the early 2000s, David Kaiser first visited famed physicist Freeman Dyson at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey. By the end of the conversation, Dyson was handing over keys to his office, along with files, to help Kaiser’s research - a characteristically open gesture by Dyson, a legendary quantum theorist.
New approach to ’cosmic magnet’ manufacturing could reduce reliance on rare earths in low-carbon technologies
Researchers have discovered a potential new method for making the high-performance magnets used in wind turbines and electric cars without the need for rare earth elements, which are almost exclusively sourced in China. Between the environmental impacts, and the heavy reliance on China, there’s been an urgent search for alternative...
UCL astrophysicist honoured for Uranus and Jupiter discoveries
Dr William Dunn (UCL Physics and Astronomy) has been honoured by the Institute of Physics for his "paradigm-shifting" research on outer planets of the solar system, and for his leadership of a national school science programme. Dr Dunn was awarded the 2022 Henry Moseley Medal and Prize, which recognises "exceptional...
Mainz team of scientists succeeds in seeing through the diffuse ice of Antarctica
Newly discovered optical effect allows IceCube to deduce ice crystal properties. For the study, researchers ran simulations that modeled different paths the light could travel within the detector. They then compared simulated data with a large calibration dataset taken from IceCube. The IceCube calibration data set comprises data from 60,000 LEDs, equipped to all of the DOMs, that emit consistent light pulses into the ice, which are then used to calibrate the optical properties of the ice. From the comparison, researchers were able to infer the mean shape and size of ice crystals within IceCube. This exciting new discovery prompts the generation of new simulations and the adaptation of current reconstruction methods to account for the SpiceBFR model. Not only will this new understanding help IceCube in improving reconstructed neutrino interactions, but it also has implications for the field of glaciology as a whole. "Ice crystal properties are studied in particular to understand ice flow mechanics, which can then be used to predict the Antarctic mass balance and resulting sea-level rise in a changing climate," said Rongen.
The conundrum of the anomalous magnetic moment of the muon
New calculations based on fundamental theories deviate from the currently accepted theoretical value. The anomalous magnetic moment of the muon is a crucial parameter in particle physics as it allows for precision tests of the established Standard Model. A new measurement of this quantity in 2021 caused a furore as it reaffirmed a significant deviation from the theoretical prediction - in other words, the anomalous magnetic moment is greater than anticipated.
Landmark study calls for greater respect for teachers
The Australian Teachers’ Perceptions of their Work Report 2022 is a comprehensive national survey of more than 5000 teachers nation-wide. The key findings of this year’s report ( available here ) reveal;. 7 in 10 teachers don’t feel respected by the Australian public. 1 in 4 teachers...
