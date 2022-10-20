Read full article on original website
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/21/22 – 10/24/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/24/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Two mayors send letter about roads to TDOT
JACKSON, Tenn. — The mayor of Jackson has reached out to state legislatures about the road conditions in Jackson. Friday, Mayor Scott Conger and Mayor Jim Strickland joined together to send an email to the Tennessee Department of Transportation about road conditions in West Tennessee. Conger says the reason...
Festival being held to help West Tennessee’s homeless
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual local festival is being held for the homeless community. Krewfest is coming up this Saturday, Oct. 29. This will be Krewfest’s third event. There will be many activities for adults and children. It will include trick or treating, a costume contest, food, games, and much more.
THP: Sunday morning crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
JACKSON, Tenn. — It has been confirmed that one person was killed during a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol released a crash report stating that a Ford Freestar and a Hyundai Sonata collided while traveling on State Highway 18 in Madison County around 5 a.m. The...
Two-vehicle wreck slows traffic in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a multi-car crash that happened in north Jackson Sunday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call about the crash just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive. When our crews arrived on the scene, they...
Trunk-or-treating in full swing this Halloween season
JACKSON, Tenn. — Halloween season is in full swing with trunk-or-treats all over West Tennessee, and many people are excited and looking for places to celebrate. Jackson and all of West Tennessee has a lot of fun to offer this season!. West Tennessee Transitional Care will be having their...
West TN foundation introduces its program to Jackson youth
JACKSON, Tenn. –One foundation had their first ever orientation meeting for youth in the Jackson community. The Eric Beasley Foundation Enrichment Program is a six week program that focuses on interpersonal skills, life, leadership and health and wellness. Youth as young as six are apart of the program. The...
Virtual academy to offer enrollment through Union
JACKSON, Tenn. — A first of its kind partnership has become available for Jackson-Madison County School System students. According to a news release, the school system’s K-12 CyberSchool Jackson Academic STEAM Academy will partner with Union University for dual enrollment. “Students at JASA can take classes at Union,...
The annual celebratory Buddy Walk returns
JACKSON, Tenn.–Members of the community gathered together on Saturday to celebrate and bring awareness to the down syndrome community with activities and a 2 lap walk. “This is a yearly event. October, of course, is National Down Syndrome Awareness Month. And every year we have our annual Buddy Walk, when we come out and recognize those individuals with down syndrome, recognize them by giving them a medal and just making a big deal out of them, because they are a big deal and just celebrating them being with their families,” said Dexter Williams, President Down Syndrome Association West TN.
Tips to help those with dementia get through Halloween
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has shared tips to everyone have a dementia-Friendly Halloween. “Like with many other traditions, there are adaptations families can make to help their relatives living with dementia have a safe and enjoyable Halloween,” said Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, AFA’s Director of Educational & Social Services. “We encourage caregivers to follow a few quick and easy steps to keep the ‘Happy’ in ‘Happy Halloween’ on October 31.”
Mrs. Rivers Miller Stephenson
Graveside services for Mrs. Rivers Miller Stephenson, 94, were held on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Belleview Cemetery in Bells, TN, with Reverend Susie Riley officiating. Mrs. Stephenson was surrounded by her family when she was peacefully called from her earthly home by her Lord and Savior...
Children to able to audition for ‘Peter Pan Jr.’
JACKSON, Tenn. — The chance to be in the Peter Pan story is coming up!. The Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center Children and Teen Theatre say they will be holding auditions in early November for “Peter Pan Jr.,” a musical based on the play by Sir J.M. Barrie.
Local organization empowers youth to share their talents
JACKSON, Tenn. — Art is a form of expression and one organization placed a special emphasis on the impact of art through an event called “Jackson’s Artistic Youth.”. The event allowed children of many ages to come and present their chosen art form. “I am so elated...
