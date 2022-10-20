JACKSON, Tenn.–Members of the community gathered together on Saturday to celebrate and bring awareness to the down syndrome community with activities and a 2 lap walk. “This is a yearly event. October, of course, is National Down Syndrome Awareness Month. And every year we have our annual Buddy Walk, when we come out and recognize those individuals with down syndrome, recognize them by giving them a medal and just making a big deal out of them, because they are a big deal and just celebrating them being with their families,” said Dexter Williams, President Down Syndrome Association West TN.

JACKSON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO