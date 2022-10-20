Gilbert Digital Newsroom

– Gilbert recently had its fourth garbage truck fire of the year with five occurring in 2021. It is often difficult to determine the cause of these fires, but some household items, such as pool chemicals and batteries, have been identified as potential causes.

Know before you throw!

Do not discard any chemicals, batteries or potentially dangerous items into your trash container. Residents should take these materials to our free Household Hazardous Waste Facility for safe disposal.

Find hours and a list of acceptable materials at gilbertaz.gov/HHW.

With fire pit season upon us, remember to never put hot ashes into your garbage bin. They should be completely cooled for at least 24 hours and then bagged and tied before going in the trash.

There are two types of truck fires that can occur:

The first is an engine fire where debris falls over the hopper area of a truck and lands on the exhaust or engine. These fires are generally small and operators are trained to use a fire extinguisher to put them out.

Hot loads are more volatile and can cause injury to the operator or others as well as catastrophic damage to the truck. These fires originate in the body of the truck where the trash is dumped. The trained operator tries to extinguish the load by packing it to deprive the fire of oxygen and, as a last resort, dumps the load in an open area that is safe to do so.

When a fire occurs, operators must be alert, think quickly and remain aware of their surroundings.

Thank you for helping keep our drivers and community safe by keeping hazardous materials and liquids out of your curbside bins.

For more trash and recycling information, visit gilbertaz.gov/trash.