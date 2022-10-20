Read full article on original website
Giordano’s Pizza in Loveland Appears to Have Closed for Good
Chicago-based pizzeria, Giordano's, has apparently closed its Loveland location. After receiving a text from a friend saying that they could no longer order pizza from the Loveland location at 6020 Stallion Drive off of Crossroads Boulevard, I did some investigating. Giordano's does not have a location listed in Loveland anymore....
Love Pumpkin Spice? Colorado May Not Be the Place for You
The website Lawnstarter.com has conducted a study that fans of all things pumpkin may not appreciate. That is, unless you live some place like Portland or Los Angeles. In advance of National Pumpkin Day coming up October 26th, they compared 200 of the biggest cities in the U.S., based on seven "pumpkin friendly" traits, "including cities with easy access to pumpkin patches, pumpkin treats and beverages, and pumpkin-related events."
Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain
Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
Did You Know There Is A Stairway To Heaven In Colorado?
I'm an avid hiker and I have to admit I did not but there is and it has nothing to do with the old Led Zeppelin song. It does however have everything to do with the United States Air Force because you need to go their grounds to access this short hike that's only about 1/4 in length and features over 300 stairs to the top.
Rustic Airbnb Cabin Is Unique and Tranquil Colorado Getaway
If the idea of relaxing in a beautiful mountain cabin is appealing to you, take a look at the fabulous Airbnb cabin. There is so much to like about this gorgeous mountain cabin, just northwest of Colorado Springs. If you are looking for a comfortable and cozy place to get away for a few days, you'll want to take a close look at this unique and tranquil getaway.
Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k
If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
Two Colorado Communities Make List of Most Beautiful Small Towns
Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of the "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice. Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as...
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case, it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
A legendary, breathtaking drive in Colorado often missed
HUERFANO COUNTY • When Debra Malone and her husband were searching for a new home away from the city, she found herself driving through a dreamscape of southern Colorado. Hardly any other cars were on the road. They about had it all to themselves: hills of piñon and juniper; higher forests of pine and aspen; snow-streaked peaks and glistening lakes and little, forgotten towns along the way. They ended in La Veta.
See Inside a Giant Freezer Full of Prehistoric Ice in Colorado
There are all kinds of hidden gems in Colorado, many of which not just everybody knows about. One of these places is quite intriguing in nature and is in a part of Colorado that you very well may have driven past and not even realized what was inside. This place...
This Is Colorado's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
This Dynamite Denver Deli Has Been Featured on the Food Network Three Times
The Bagel Deli and Restaurant in Denver, Colorado has been featured on the Food Network, not once, not twice, but three different times, and is a must-visit for anyone who has an appetite for authentic comfort food. The long-standing traditional Jewish deli has been serving up Kaplan family recipes and...
The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Is In The Heart Of Greeley
Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for perspective buyers especially first time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult to say the least and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.
First Snowfall Of The Season Forecasted In Fort Collins This Week
And while yes, most of the snow is expected to stay in the mountains, there is some forecasted for Fort Collins and throughout Northern Colorado Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning as temperatures fall into the upper 20's to lower 30's. Whatever does fall won't last too long as things are...
Tripadvisor Ranks This Denver Restaurant As One Of The Best In The U.S.
There are a lot of restaurants in Denver, even more in the entire state of Colorado and then when you extend out into the entire United States, you're really expanding the reach to an insane amount of eating establishments. Tripadvisor has put out their "Top Everyday Eats" list out and...
Love a Good Book About ‘Love?’ What Is Colorado’s Most-Popular Romance Novel?
It's getting to be that time of year when "curling up with a good book by the fire" sounds like a great night out. A recent study found out which romance novel Coloradans love to curl up with, again and again. There must be close to a billion romance novels...
Young Woman Reported Missing After Going Out To Bars Alone In Fort Collins
A young woman has just been reported missing by Fort Collins Police, and now officials are seeking the public's help in locating her. On Monday night (Oct. 24) at around 11:20 p.m. local time, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) received a report of found property that had been left near a bar in downtown Fort Collins.
25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard
Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
5 resorts in Colorado dubbed 'top spots in nation' by SKI Magazine
Ski Magazine has released their list of 2023's 'top ski resorts' in America and multiple spots in Colorado made the cut to be included on their list of 16 places. The highest-ranking spot in Colorado was Aspen Snowmass, landing in 5th-place overall. Aspen Snowmass was followed by Telluride in 9th, Copper Mountain in 11th, Winter Park in 13th, and Steamboat in 15th.
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
