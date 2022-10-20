ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On

Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Omicron keeps finding new evolutionary tricks to outsmart our immunity

Throughout the pandemic, the virus that causes COVID-19 has been evolving fast, blindsiding the world with one variant after another. But the World Health Organization hasn't given a SARS-CoV-2 variant a Greek name in almost a year, a move that's reserved for new variants that do or could have significant public health impacts, such as being more transmissible or causing more severe disease.
The Hill

Getting the call right: Projection pressure rises for news organizations

News organizations readying for the midterms are facing a tougher atmosphere than ever when projecting winners on election night. Former President Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election, his fury at Fox News for calling Arizona for Joe Biden and the dozens of GOP candidates who have followed his lead in questioning the validity of election results is making the projection of races an even more fraught process than before.
ARIZONA STATE
Incarcerated people pay about 5 dollars for a 30-minute phone call. A new bill wants to change that

Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
MIT Professor says the pandemic exposed the need to update U.S. government technology

Remember the Paycheck Protection Program? It gave potentially forgivable loans to small businesses to keep workers employed during the COVID shutdowns. It was easy to get the loans and easy to get them forgiven. But a lot of that money was lost to fraud or went to companies that thrived during the pandemic. That's partly because the government prioritized speed over accuracy and put in place very few safeguards. Here's MIT economist David Autor.
Jan. 6 committee issued a subpoena on Trump Friday

Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Iran protests spark solidarity rallies in the U.S. and Europe

WASHINGTON — Chanting crowds marched in the streets of Berlin, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles on Saturday in a show of international support for demonstrators facing a violent government crackdown in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of that country's morality police. On...
WASHINGTON, DC
A teenager asks her mom: When can I wear the hijab?

It's Friday, which is when we hear from StoryCorps. In 2010, Basma Alawee came to the United States from Iraq, along with her 1-year-old daughter, Danna. The family eventually settled in Florida. Basma and Danna recently came to StoryCorps. And Danna, who's now in the ninth grade, wanted to ask her mom a question.
FLORIDA STATE
Opinion: Yes, I am basic

I like Pumpkin Spice. There, I've said it. Have at me. In this season, the scent of Pumpkin Spice seems to hang o'er the land. Pumpkin Spice lattes, of course. But also: Pumpkin Spice lip balm, nut butter, ale, and Spam — I'm not making that up — Pumpkin Spice tea, Twinkies, popcorn, protein powder, bone broth, and Pumpkin Spice dog treats.
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

