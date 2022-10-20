ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Artwork approved for new Barkley Regional Airport terminal

PADUCAH — Barkley Regional Airport's board has approved artwork for the new terminal currently being built. The airport posted two open calls for artists over the summer, and 51 artists submitted. The requirements asked that artists must live or have previously lived within 50 miles of the airport. The...
PADUCAH, KY
Horses and Hope Pink Mustang Tour

Horses and Hope Pink Mustang Tour visits Paducah, spreading breast cancer awareness message. The tour aims to honor survivors of breast cancer and raise awareness about screenings. The mustang stopped at Texas Roadhouse in Paducah on Monday.
PADUCAH, KY
Nearly 18,000 ducks hit the water for the eighth Paducky Derby

PADUCAH — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To help local survivors, the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center put on the eighth annual Paducky Derby Saturday. This year they set a record for the amount of ducks they had adopted: 17,910 rubber ducks hit the water on Montgomery Lake in Noble Park. With help from the Paducah Fire Department, they pushed to get their bills across the line first.
PADUCAH, KY
Inflation impacts Halloween expenses, including decorations, candy

PADUCAH — Halloween is coming up, and people throughout the community are preparing with decorations and treats. However, with inflation impacting prices for Halloween goods, expenses are increasing. It's a sight to see. People are pulling up to one particular house on Jefferson Street that is catching the eyes...
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County hosts cross country regional meet

BENTON, Ky. - Thirty-one area teams across three classes competed at Marshall County High School on Saturday to try and punch their ticket to state. In class 1A, Dawson Springs boys team finished in first place. On the girls side, the St. Mary Lady Vikings took home a regional title.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Charleston, Missouri officers respond to call, find deceased male

CHARLESTON, MO — Responding officers of the Charleston Department of Public Safety found a deceased male after receiving a call around 5:30 a.m. of a person shot at 724 Lon Moore St. The victim has been identified as Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston, Missouri. The scene is still active....
CHARLESTON, MO
City of Carbondale Police Department investigating homicide

CARBONDALE, IL — City of Carbondale police officers are investigating a homicide after responding to shots fired in the 200 block of West College Street. The officers were conducting foot patrols in the area around 1:30 a.m. when a disturbance broke out, according to a Carbondale Police Department news release. Several shots were fired, and the officers responded to the area. The officers found an individual with gunshot wounds and began life-saving efforts, according to the release. The victim was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where they succumbed to their injuries.
CARBONDALE, IL
RSV cases rising nationwide and in Local 6 region

PADUCAH — The number of RSV cases is rising across the country. Short for respiratory syncytial virus, RSV is a common respiratory illness that causes cold-like symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there were more than 7,000 cases of RSV in just one week this month. That's the highest one-week total in the past two years.
PADUCAH, KY
Field fire reported on KY 564 in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies are responding to a large field fire on KY 564 in Graves County, Kentucky. The fire is near Bob Road and KY 564, the Graves County sheriff's office says. No homes were in close proximity of the fire at this time.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Crews fight field fire in Massac County, Illinois

MASSAC COUNTY, IL — A field fire in Massac County Monday quickly got out of control because of the drought. Witnesses say the fire appeared to burn two homes, but we're still working to confirm that. The fire was in the area of Pell Road and Powers Church Road.
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
KY I25 open to traffic after crashed semi cleared from road in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semitrailer crash is blocking Kentucky 125 near the Middle Road intersection in Fulton County. KYTC says the semitrailer was hauling meat. The cabinet first sent an alert about the commercial vehicle crash around 9:10 a.m. At that time, the crashed semi was expected to take about three hours to clear from the roadway.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
Highway crews prepare for snow season, ask drivers to do the same

PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in the state's 12 westernmost counties have started prepping for snow and ice season. This includes Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Graves, McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton Counties. Over the next couple of weeks, motorists may see plows making test...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
Cairo, Illinois, man charged in deadly Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a Cairo, Illinois, man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday in Carbondale. Police say 20-year-old Daurice T. Morse is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jacob C. Gary early Sunday morning in the 200 block of West College Street in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, IL
Wake Up Weather: 10/24/2022

PADUCAH — Comfortable morning with much needed rain in the forecast this week. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.
PADUCAH, KY
Fant's big game powers No. 3 Tennessee past UT Martin 65-24

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tight end Princeton Fant ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead No. 3 Tennessee to a 65-24 victory over UT Martin Saturday. The Volunteers (7-0) used the win over FCS No. 14 Skyhawks to prepare for upcoming Southeastern Conference battles with Kentucky and Georgia.
KNOXVILLE, TN

