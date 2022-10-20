Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
Feel Like Hoosier Royalty And Stay the Night at a Medieval-Style Castle in Indiana
Did you know there was a castle located in Indiana? It's true, and you can stay the night!. As someone who grew up in the Tri-State, the only castle I know of that's close to home is Castle High School in Newburgh (shoutout to the Knights my alma mater). But besides the high school, I didn't know Indiana was home to any actual castles, but it turns out I was wrong. There is a castle located in Bowing Green, Indiana, and you can stay the night, get married, or host a medieval dinner there!
cbs4indy.com
This is the top-rated fast food in Indiana
(CBS4) They call it fast food for a reason. It’s an easy stop on the way home or during your short lunch break. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the top-rated fast-food chains in every state. For Indiana, Chick-Fil-A was number one. KTLA reports researchers determined the rankings by...
Photographer, Videographer Capture Extraordinary Beauty of Fall in Kentucky [PHOTOS, VIDEO]
Every year, I look forward to that period of time when fall foliage is at its peak in my western Kentucky neck of the woods. But we often don't get full, vibrant colors until we get closer to Halloween and into November. And you HAVE to catch it at the...
Kentucky Ranked One of the Most Haunted States in the U.S.
Do you love the paranormal world? Are you a ghost hunter or do you just love hearing about a good ghost sighting? Kentucky is ranked in the Top 20 most haunted states in America. Kentucky Ranked One of the Most Haunted States. The Travel Channel compiled a list of how...
WTVQ
McDonald’s tests selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at 9 Kentucky locations
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme are testing out a sweet team-up! Tuesday, the two companies announced McDonald’s will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine locations across the Louisville area. It is part of a small test for the companies. The select restaurants will carry...
Can a Funeral Home Legally Hold Remains Until You Can Pay in Kentucky & Indiana?
You just lost a loved one unexpectedly. You make the funeral arrangements, but have no money to pay for it. Can the funeral home hold the remains for non-payment? I found some answers that will hopefully help. I saw this recently on social media and it broke my heart. Someone...
Are These the Biggest Unsolved Mysteries in Kentucky and Indiana?
I'll tell you a little secret. It's not earth-shattering, and it's hardly a scandalous revelation, but Unsolved Mysteries used to creep me out...but in a good way. There was nothing like hearing the late Robert Stack's unmistakable pipes describe a scenario for which there had been no solution. Even if the story, in and of itself, wasn't particularly disturbing, he could make it sound that way. And the show got a lot of results, so it was never to be dismissed simply as a good way to kill an hour.
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut Cave
Exterior of Lakeland Asylum, or Central State HospitalExterior of Lakeland Asylum, or Central State Hospital | Image credits: Historic Louisville Weebly. E.P. Tom Sawyer Park was once the home to The Lakeland Mental Asylum. The park is now like any park, a significant 550-acre outside of Louisville. The perfect place to go for a walk, play with your kids, and enjoy the warm summer days. However, this park was not always a pleasant place to visit, and still, many report hearing voices, seeing apparitions, or the feeling of being watched.
Take A Peek Inside This Super Fun Interactive Pumpkin Trail in Kentucky
Celebrating three years of pumpkin fun this Interactive Halloween Attraction in Kentucky is so much fun for the whole family. The Brizendine Nature Park has a half-mile walk decorated with pumpkins and Halloween scenes perfect for the whole family. Families are encouraged to stop and take pictures, judge the pumpkins and pick their favorite ones, and even post to the Greenville Tourism Facebook Page.
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
Horror in the Heartland Six Horror Films to Watch That are Set in Indiana
If you're looking for something spooky to watch this month, here are six horror movies that are set very close to home. It's that time of year when the nights are colder, and the leaves are changing, and there is absolutely nothing more perfect on a chilly fall night than cuddling up to a spooky flick. When it comes to horror movies, not many are set in the Hoosier state, but there are a few that have been set in Indiana over the years, so if you're looking for a horror movie that hits pretty close to him, these six may be right up your alley!
National group lowers gas to $2.07 for Louisville drivers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the cost of fuel slowly rises again, one national group cut gas prices at a local gas station to nearly $2 on Thursday. "God is good all the time! All the time!" Nita, a resident in West Louisville, shouted. "This was really a blessing for me because I was on E!"
This is the Most Haunted House in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
With Halloween only a couple of weeks away, you might want to visit a haunted attraction to get into the spirit. However, if you're looking to really get scared, you might want to visit a real haunted house. This is the best time of year for a good scare. Haunted...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Haunt With a Heart: Tennessee Is Home to a Paranormal Convention That Helps Rescue Animals
Something about me, is I'm always down for a good ghost story. If something weird happened in your house, I want to hear about it. If there's an old building that is haunted by an old lady with a grudge against cats. I want to hear about it. I love the stories behind hauntings. I've found many ghost stories stem from true history. Sometimes reality is stranger than fiction, so when I heard of a paranormal convention with an emphasis on history, I knew that sounded right up my alley!
When Should Hoosiers Turn on the Heat in Their Homes?
I think it's safe to say Fall is here and with colder-than-normal temperatures for this time of year. Many folks weren't necessarily prepared and everyone is asking the same question. FIRST THINGS FIRST: WHAT SHOULD YOU DO BEFORE YOU TURN ON THE HEAT?. Yes there are actually several very important...
Wave 3
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have finished searching the farm in Bardstown belonging to the family of Brooks Houck, the only suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The FBI Louisville Field Office announced on Friday that this concluded after executing a search warrant on the farm property on...
wdrb.com
2 charged after child found near downtown Madison, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a woman were arrested after police in Madison, Indiana, found a 2-year-old was found Friday morning. In a Facebook post, the Madison Police Department said the child was found "scantily dressed, walking alone on the sidewalk" around 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East 3rd Street.
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
