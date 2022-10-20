Read full article on original website
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tyler ISD's Moore MST Magnet holdS second annual multicultural fair
Tyler ISD’s Moore MST Magnet School held its second annual multicultural fair Saturday showcasing different countries and cultures with educational booths, silent auctions, children activities, food trucks, live performances and music. Kristina Hastings, English as a second language lead and multicultural affairs chair at the school, said the campus...
Tyler residents set to raise awareness, funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research
This Saturday, Tyler residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s — the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. On walk day, participants honor those affected by...
Spa-industry training on the rise in East Texas
With a rising demand for people working in various parts of the spa industry, local business owners have stepped in to fill what they say is a need for those kinds of career training schools in East Texas. “I knew there was a need for it in the East Texas...
Elections official: Early voting in Smith County is starting off strong
Early voting for the November general election began Monday and is off to a strong start in Smith County, an elections official said. As of just 1 p.m. Monday, 3,300 voters had cast their ballots in person, said Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon. “It’s a very good turnout so...
Early voting begins today in Smith County. Here's everything you need to know.
Beginning today, voters can cast ballots for the November general election with the start of early voting. Smith County residents will be voting in a variety of federal, state and local races and in a $179 million courthouse bond referendum, which would fund a new courthouse as well as a parking structure.
Caribbean Kitchen serves up authentic island cuisine to East Texas
East Texans wanting a taste of the islands don’t have to look any further than Caribbean Kitchen in Tyler. The restaurant, which will be celebrating its one-year anniversary next month, offers authentic homemade Caribbean food. Though the flavors of Caribbean food can be quite different from one island to...
East Texas news briefs: Mount Pleasant fire captain dies; employee dies at East Texas chemical plant
MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Fire Department Capt. Robby Bragg died over the weekend, according to a media release from the city. Bragg, 46, succumbed to injuries sustained in a “tragic accident while visiting friends in the Tyler area” on Thursday night, according to the city. The...
1 dead after plan crash in Henderson County
CHANDLER — One person is dead after a plane crashed the near the shoreline of Lake Palestine in Henderson County Friday evening, officials say. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed one person died following a plane crash in Henderson County. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the crashed...
Tyler police investigating weekend homicide
Police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Tyler. Cornelius Tims of Tyler died as a result of the shooting in the 2400 block of North Broadway Avenue, according to Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh. Officers responded at about 2:47 p.m. to the report...
Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.
Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s on your ballot? You can use our lookup tool to see your state and federal elections. You can also get a sample ballot from your county. Here are some more tips for navigating local elections.
Tyler man accused of killing one, injuring another at family party indicted on murder, assault charges
A Tyler man accused of killing a man and injuring another at a family birthday party has been indicted, according to court records. Larry Taylor, 39, was indicted on murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Smith County grand jury in a Sept. 15 session, according to court documents.
