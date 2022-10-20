Letter: Apartment developers urge ‘Yes’ on Galloway rezoning to help meet housing demand and control rent increases

Read full article on original website
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condosCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family membersCJ CoombsWebster County, MO
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its timeCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Hard to tell if work on former News-Leader building is progressing
I often drive by the former News-Leader building, where I worked for nine and one-half years, to see how the renovation is going. It seems to me that it’s going slowly, but I have no idea what the inside of the structure looks like and I can’t get anyone connected with the project to talk to me.
sgfcitizen.org
Sunday reads: Goodbye to a Springfield church that dates back to 1887
Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Whether you’re a church-goer or not, you might be interested in this piece by Steve Pokin. It’s about the final days of a dying congregation that dates back to 1887 in Springfield. Back then, services were in German, and, well… a lot more people showed up.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: A labor of love, of trains and of the man in the pickup
David Holberg sits in his pickup in the middle of the field as I take my inaugural ride on the Joplin & Springfield Railway. The miniature railway line will once again offer free train rides for children and young at heart 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, and the same hours next weekend.
sgfcitizen.org
Turkey Trot 5K, a Springfield tradition, returns this Thanksgiving
A Springfield tradition is back after two years of being held virtual due to the pandemic. The 28th annual Turkey Trot 5K will be held Thanksgiving morning in downtown Springfield. The 3.1-mile race is open to both elite and amateur runners, as well as walkers, those pushing strollers and those...
sgfcitizen.org
‘No excuse’ absentee voting begins Oct. 25 for general election
Shane Schoeller, the Greene County Clerk, announced in a news release that “no-excuse” absentee voting will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Voters will not be required to disclose their reasoning for filling out their ballot absentee during this period of time ahead of election day, as determined by a new state law.
sgfcitizen.org
Frank Urban: Collector of strikeouts, golf balls and skills with ‘black magic and Radio Shack parts’
Frank Urban collected many things in his 94 years — athletic accolades, skills as an electronic engineer, a hidden acreage in Springfield where he grew vegetables and fruit and raised cattle, the admiration of friends and colleagues and the love of his family. And 5,000 golf balls. Frank, who...
sgfcitizen.org
A French dinner party at the Gillioz and other weekend reads
Text from our SGF Weekend email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. I’m kicking off this weekend with a story that made me smile. It’s a piece about the famed Michael Spyres, a Mansfield native who grew into an international opera star. He’s hosting a fancy dinner event at the Gillioz Theatre, hoping to bring a little of France to the Ozarks. But my favorite bit in this article was when Spyres compared the Ozarks to France — and found some shared attributes. Check out the story written by Mary Ellen Chiles.
sgfcitizen.org
Mansfield legend and international star Michael Spyres hosting French dinner at Gillioz
Ozarks Lyric Opera, like any arts organization, depends on funding from the public to survive. Its artistic director, Michael Spyres, decided to offer amuse-bouche — “an amusement of the mouth.”. Spyres and OLO will present “A Foreign Affair” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, at the Gillioz...
