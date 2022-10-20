Read full article on original website
Related
Horror Film ‘Smother’ Among PTI’s Diverse AFM Slate With Five Market Premieres (EXCLUSIVE)
Picture Tree Intl. has picked up the global sales rights to Austrian horror movie “Smother” by up-and-coming director Achmed Abdel-Salam. The Glitter and Doom production is tentatively set for a local theatrical release in early 2023. After the sudden death of her estranged father, Michi, a young mother and former alcoholic, decides to stay in the inherited summer house for a few days with her small daughter Hanna, hoping to regain the motherly trust she lost. During the first night, long repressed memories of her childhood overshadowed by her mother’s suicide start to haunt her. Trying to numb herself again with alcohol...
techaiapp.com
Mixed Reality FPS Spatial Ops Teased For Quest 2 & Quest Pro
I can’t stop thinking about this proof-of-concept multiplayer experience. VR developer Resolution Games is taking full advantage of the Quest Pro’s full-color passthrough technology. A video shared recently on Twitter shows employees playing a proof-of-concept mixed reality game called Spatial Ops and I can’t stop thinking about it.
techaiapp.com
Genshin Impact Version 3.2 Arrives November 2
The latest update will bring the grand finale of the Sumeru Archon Quest and introduce Nahida and Layla as playable characters. SINGAPORE, October 23, 2022 – Global interactive entertainment brand HoYoverse today announced Genshin Impact’s Version 3.2 “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” will arrive on November 2. With the latest update, Sumeru’s main storyline will culminate in a climax before coming to a grand finale, and more local allies, including Nahida and Layla, will be ready to join as playable characters. Meanwhile, more formidable opponents and fun events, including one to catch and train Fungi, will further enrich players’ adventures in the fantasy world of Teyvat.
techaiapp.com
Creator Behind One of Quest’s Best-rated Puzzle Games is Working on New Title Built Entirely Around AR – Road to VR
Thomas Van Bouwel, the creator behind popular VR puzzle game Cubism (2020), says he’s working on a new game for Quest built entirely around passthrough AR. Called Laser Dance, the Quest game aims to turn any room of your house into a laser obstacle course—basically recreating the old laser hallway trope you may recognize from a ton of films, TV shows and video games over the years.
Comments / 0