Natchez, MS

James Edward Mosby

James Edward Mosby was born in Natchez, Mississippi to Ms. Nancy Mosby and the late Mr. Herman Stewart on Oct. 18, 1965, at Natchez Charity Hospital. James gave his life to Christ at an early age and was Baptized on July 3, 1981, at Shiloh Baptist Church located in Natchez, Mississippi. James is a 1984 graduate of North Natchez High School.
NATCHEZ, MS
Keyana Le’Shae Miller

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Keyana Le’Shae Miller, 27, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Oct. 6, 2022, at her residence in Natchez, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church in Natchez, MS, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. J. L. Hammitte Officiating, burial will follow at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Terry Ann Ray Dever

NATCHEZ – Services for Terry Ann Ray Dever, 64, of Natchez who died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at St. Mary Basilica with Father Aaron Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral...
NATCHEZ, MS
James Arthur Franks, Sr.

NATCHEZ – Services for James Arthur Franks, Sr., 72, of Natchez who died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Natchez will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Morgantown Baptist Church with Rev. Stephen Wyles officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird...
NATCHEZ, MS
SHALOM Y’ALL: Historical Society Meeting Oct. 25

The South has had a significant Jewish population beginning in its early days of settlement and this is true for Mississippi in particular, and especially so for the Natchez District. Nowadays, our Jewish population in Natchez is much less in number than it was in the antebellum and post-Civil War...
NATCHEZ, MS
Voices and Votes: Displays open to the public

The Rotary Club of Natchez recently conducted its regular weekly meeting on the Natchez campus of Copiah Lincoln Community College to learn about the current Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibition in the school’s library. Voices and Votes: Democracy in America is a Museum on Main Street (MoMS)...
NATCHEZ, MS
Severe weather could hit Tuesday

NATCHEZ — Adams County could expect severe weather Tuesday morning striking between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. Natchez is under the slight risk category which is a step above marginal threat. According to the NWS forecast, Adams County and southwest Mississippi...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal crash Sunday near Malt Shop

NATCHEZ — A Natchez woman died from blunt force trauma injuries in a car crash Sunday near the Malt Shop. Natchez Police were called to the accident scene at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Commander Justin Jones of Natchez Police Department said. It appears that 68-year-old Marion Susan Davis was...
NATCHEZ, MS
BACK TO PAPER: New voting machines require paper ballots

NATCHEZ — No, those are not trash or recycling bins lined up along the walls outside of the Adams County Election Commissioner’s office. However, they will soon be filled with paper—paper ballots. There were 20 new voting machines lined up along the first-floor hallway of the Adams...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS

