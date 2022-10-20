Read full article on original website
George Gibson
KIRBY – Funeral services for George Gibson, 36, of Roxie, who passed away on Oct. 1, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mary Hamberlin officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Terry Ann Ray Dever
NATCHEZ – Services for Terry Ann Ray Dever, 64, of Natchez who died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at St. Mary Basilica with Father Aaron Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral...
Keyana Le’Shae Miller
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Keyana Le’Shae Miller, 27, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Oct. 6, 2022, at her residence in Natchez, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church in Natchez, MS, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. J. L. Hammitte Officiating, burial will follow at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
James Edward Mosby
James Edward Mosby was born in Natchez, Mississippi to Ms. Nancy Mosby and the late Mr. Herman Stewart on Oct. 18, 1965, at Natchez Charity Hospital. James gave his life to Christ at an early age and was Baptized on July 3, 1981, at Shiloh Baptist Church located in Natchez, Mississippi. James is a 1984 graduate of North Natchez High School.
Loy family selling The Markets to Harps Food Stores, based in Arkansas
NATCHEZ — Barry Loy started punching a time clock at The Big Star on the bypass in Natchez when he was about 15. However, he had worked in the store for his father for years before that. Loy, president of Supermarket Operations, which owns seven grocery stores in Louisiana...
UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal crash Sunday near Malt Shop
NATCHEZ — A Natchez woman died from blunt force trauma injuries in a car crash Sunday near the Malt Shop. Natchez Police were called to the accident scene at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Commander Justin Jones of Natchez Police Department said. It appears that 68-year-old Marion Susan Davis was...
Crime Reports: Friday, Oct. 21, 2022
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive. Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street. False alarm on East Franklin Street. False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South. Traffic stop on Canal Street. Reports — Tuesday. Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss...
UPDATE: Teen found after lost in woods overnight, is safe
NATCHEZ — A missing teenager was lost in the woods in Natchez but has been found Saturday morning and is safe. Area law enforcement officers have been looking for 17 year old Maddie Naff and found her after Natchez Police Department investigators pinged her cellphone in a wooded area in the vicinity of the Duncan Park golf clubhouse, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
Embezzlement trial for former clerk, deputy clerk continued until February 2023
NATCHEZ — Circuit Court Judge Debra Blackwell granted a continuance in the case of former Natchez City Clerk Servia Fortenberry and Deputy City Clerk Sevetrius Dillon. Both were arrested on Aug. 1 by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office after being indicted on two counts of embezzlement each. Each...
Voices and Votes: Displays open to the public
The Rotary Club of Natchez recently conducted its regular weekly meeting on the Natchez campus of Copiah Lincoln Community College to learn about the current Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibition in the school’s library. Voices and Votes: Democracy in America is a Museum on Main Street (MoMS)...
Severe weather could hit Tuesday
NATCHEZ — Adams County could expect severe weather Tuesday morning striking between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. Natchez is under the slight risk category which is a step above marginal threat. According to the NWS forecast, Adams County and southwest Mississippi...
BACK TO PAPER: New voting machines require paper ballots
NATCHEZ — No, those are not trash or recycling bins lined up along the walls outside of the Adams County Election Commissioner’s office. However, they will soon be filled with paper—paper ballots. There were 20 new voting machines lined up along the first-floor hallway of the Adams...
