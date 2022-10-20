ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Father, stepmother, and aunt arrested after child found locked in dog kennel

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4977J5_0ih0sIkh00

LEXINGTON, N.C. (TCD) -- Three people were arrested after a 9-year-old child was reportedly found locked in a dog cage.

According to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, deputies received a call from an anonymous citizen who noticed a child had been locked in a dog kennel overnight on Cress Road. Authorities reportedly arrived at the scene and forced entry into the padlocked kennel.

Deputies also searched the home and found an adult woman, Sarah Starr, and two other children, the Sheriff's Office said. The children did not sustain any obvious injuries.

Upon further investigation, Sarah Starr and Jonathan Starr were reportedly arrested for felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse, and false imprisonment. According to the Sheriff's Office, Shelley Barnes was also arrested and charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse, false imprisonment, possession of firearm by felon, and maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances.

In a press conference, authorities said Jonathan Starr is the victim's biological father, Sarah Starr is the child's stepmother, and Barnes is the 9-year-old's aunt.

The 9-year-old child was reportedly transported to a hospital and released.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the three children are in custody of Davidson County Social Services.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Sheriff's Office announced that Jonathan Starr and Sarah Starr’s bond increased from $30,000 to $100,000, and Barnes’ bond went from $60,000 to $300,000.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST

Comments / 30

Erin Decker
4d ago

I cried when I heard this. I looked at my children and just ask why or even how could someone do this to any child. I wish fostering wasn't so hard to get accepted for i would take those babies and show them a home of love and kindness.

Reply(9)
13
Starr Vicks
3d ago

I pray these children receive the very best love, kindness and care. This is so sad. Swift judgement to these 3 for the abuse they inflicted. Many thanks to Davidson County law enforcement. please people...pay attention if you believe someone is in trouble be that person and contact law enforcement!! It could be the difference between life & death!

Reply
3
Mandie Burgess
4d ago

Somebody should slap that smile off his face! Throw them under the jail!

Reply(1)
13
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

48K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

