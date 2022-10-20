Read full article on original website
Maryland Tech Council Names Former State Commerce and Labor Secretary Kelly Schulz New CEO
FREDERICK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- The Maryland Tech Council (MTC), the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state, has named the Honorable Kelly M. Schulz, a former cybersecurity small business partner, state legislator, and two-time state cabinet secretary, as its new CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005208/en/ Honorable Kelly M. Schulz (Photo: Business Wire)
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project to Enhance State’s Critical Infrastructure and Preparedness
Partnership Between State of Maryland and University of Maryland Will Build World-Class Atmospheric System of Weather-Observing Towers. Will Provide Real-Time Monitoring To Improve Responses to Weather-Related Disasters. State Has Committed $4 Million to Maryland Mesonet. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and...
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland to build 75 weather towers to improve data collection, warnings
Maryland will construct 75 weather observance towers across the state to more quickly and accurately collect weather data and improve disaster response, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday. The state has partnered with the University of Maryland to build and operate the network of towers, called Maryland Mesonet, with a commitment...
Baltimore leaders apply for federal funding to demolish "Highway to Nowhere"
A longtime plan to rebuild West Baltimore's Route 40 - known as the "Highway to Nowhere" - is now moving forward.
As Sinclair owner funds term limits push in Baltimore, his station is a willing megaphone
Station's coverage of a ballot question the network's owner is backing financially crosses a 'clear ethical line,' journalism professor says. The post As Sinclair owner funds term limits push in Baltimore, his station is a willing megaphone appeared first on Maryland Matters.
kentuckytoday.com
Confidence built since Maryland’s CROWN Act took effect
BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair. “He said, ‘You didn’t do that to your hair on purpose?’ Just me gallivanting upon...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
CBS News
Casino, Ravens, entertainment representatives to detail new plans, name for Warner Street district
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City has a plan to attract visitors and spruce up an entertainment district in downtown. The Warner Street entertainment district will soon be undergoing a massive redevelopment. The huge redevelopment project will be between the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore and M&T Bank Stadium. Representatives from the casino, the...
wfmd.com
Early Voting Begins On Thurs. In Maryland For Midterm Elections
Frederick County will have four early voting sites. Annapolis, Md (KM) Early voting in the 2022 Midterm elections starts this Thursday, October 27th in Maryland and continues through Thursday, November 3rd. If you have not registered to vote, but want to participate, you can do so at any early voting...
insideradio.com
WOLB Baltimore Morning Host Larry Young Sets Retirement.
Larry Young, the former Maryland State Senator turned radio host, will retire from Radio One talk WOLB Baltimore (1010) after 25 years with the station. Young will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 27 at a special anniversary and retirement dinner attended by Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes and the Rev. Al Sharpton. “The Larry Young Morning Show” will officially sign off at the end of the year.
Wbaltv.com
Carjacking, attempted carjacking reported at 2 Anne Arundel County shopping centers
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking and an attempted armed carjacking at two shopping centers from over the weekend. County police said officers were called around 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the orange parking garage at Westfield Annapolis Mall, where a man was putting shopping bags inside his car and was approached by two men armed with handguns.
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
whatsupmag.com
DR. NISH PATEL & DR. VEERA PATEL
Starting in high school, Dr. Nish Patel began his first days working at Peepers Eyecare, filing and working as a tech. At the time, it was owned by Dr. Erick Gray, who was Dr. Nish Patel’s mentor growing up. He later went on to receive his undergraduate training at Northwestern University in Chicago and soon after, his doctorate degree at the New England College of Optometry in Boston. It was here in Boston in 2010 where he met his now wife, Dr. Veera Patel - a hard working California girl with an eye for fashionable eyewear! Dr. Veera Patel received her undergraduate degree at the University of California San Diego. After they both graduated from the New England College of Optometry, Dr. Veera Patel and Dr. Nish Patel got married in Santa Barbara, California and soon began working in Maryland for many years. Eventually, as Dr. Erick Gray retired, they took full ownership of the Peepers Gambrills and Peepers Bowie locations in 2018.
worldatlas.com
6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland
When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
belairnewsandviews.com
Harford County women recognized in The Baltimore Sun’s 25 Women to Watch publication
Several professionals with Harford County connections were included in the The Baltimore Sun’s annual “25 Women to Watch” publication featuring the Baltimore’s area’s newsmakers, thought leaders and change agents. The honorees included:. Angela M. Eaves, associate judge of the Court of Appeals for Harford and...
Baltimore religious leaders push for strong voter turnout in Black communities
BALTIMORE -- A group of faith leaders across Maryland is making a push to increase voter turnout in Black communities."We have gathered here today as an ad hoc group, a clergy determined to get the vote out," one preacher said on Monday.That's when faith leaders presented a united front. It was part of a church-led push to get their congregants to vote."I'm asking everyone to go to the polls, vote your conscience, vote what you think is right," another preacher said. At New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, a coalition of clergy, pastors and lay leaders of every denomination expressed a...
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
wellsvillesun.com
Dangerous child predator from Bath NY arrested in Baltimore County, Maryland
Registered sex offender, child kidnapper, held by authorities. Anthony Kroeger was arrested last week after kidnapping a 14 year old from Bath NY. He was apprehended in Washington DC, the minor was rescued, and a bloodied Kroeger was jailed. Then they let him out of custody and Bath PD issued...
Wbaltv.com
MDH announces first human monkeypox-related death in Maryland
The Maryland Department of Health announced Friday the state's first human monkeypox-related death of a resident. The department confirmed the death of the Maryland resident in which human monkeypox was a contributing factor. Video below: Monkeypox vaccine clinics open in Baltimore as caseload slows. The resident was immunocompromised, resulting in...
