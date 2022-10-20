ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNN

6 things we can learn from Taylor Swift

Her deeply personal lyrics are iconic. Her public statements are often revealing, even as she grows more private. We have watched singer-songwriter Taylor Swift grow into a woman at the top of her industry and she has a lot to teach us about living well.
TENNESSEE STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy