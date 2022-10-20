Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Smile in Rare Public Outing Ahead of the Singer’s Album Release
Taylor Swift stepped out with her longtime love this week ahead of her much-anticipated album release. She and Joe Alwyn were seen on a casual stroll in New York City on Monday. The singer put her own spin on the preppy trend, wearing an oversized black sweater over a pink-and-blue checkered miniskirt paired with Calzedonia tights. She carried a brown shoulder bag and wore her signature red lip and rosy makeup.
TODAY.com
People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them
A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
Hypebae
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
Hailey Bieber Says Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber "Never" Crossed Over With Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single
Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
Fans Are Calling Johnny Depp’s Appearance At An Autograph Signing 'Scary': 'Looks Like Ozzy Osbourne'
Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York on Saturday, October 8th, ahead of his performance with 78-year-old musician Jeff Beck.
Fans Are Speculating That Gisele Bündchen’s Cover-Up Tattoo May Symbolize How She’s Truly Feeling Amid the Divorce Rumors
Whether or not the divorce rumors are true, it seems to be a very transformative time for Gisele Bündchen. From sage-ing her car to taking a lot of “me” time, it seems Bündchen is doing what she says and putting herself first. Between the rumors and actual goings-on behind the scenes, it seems like there is a lot on Bündchen’s shoulders. But the model is taking it with ease, changing up her life to fit her new one — including changing some permanent parts of her body.
Camila Cabello reveals how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton act off camera on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like to work with married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice and what they told her is “the key” to a lasting relationship. LISTEN NOW: Camila Cabello discusses her new role as a coach...
Matthew Perry opens up about why he never found love and why he will only date wealthy women
Matthew Perry opened up about his past relationships and why he never found true love. The "Friends" alum also discussed why he will only date someone who is "self-supporting" going forward after previously being burned.
George Clooney reveals how his age gap with Amal Clooney affects their relationship
George Clooney has revealed how his 17-year age gap with wife Amal Clooney affects their relationship.Before his marriage to the human rights lawyer in 2014, George Clooney previously held the title of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. While the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, shares a significant age gap with Amal, 44, he explained how waiting until he was age 53 to tie the knot helped make him the perfect partner for his wife.“We agree on most things,” Clooney recently told E! News. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things...
Fans Believe Taylor Swift Just Revealed the Name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Fourth Child
Did Taylor Swift just sneakily namedrop Blake Lively's and Ryan Reynolds' youngest daughter?. Some fans sure think so. The superstar released her newest album, Midnights, today, and eagle-eared Swifties quickly latched on to a name featured on the record. It happens quickly in Track 5—"You're On Your Own, Kid"—with just...
You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Sheer Lace Catsuit Kourtney Kardashian Just Posted On Instagram—It’s On Another Level!
Kourtney Kardashian has had a big year—getting married, launching her line of wellness supplements, and recently launching a line with Boohoo. The oldest Kardashian sister has also undergone quite a style transformation in recent years—going from mor...
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Share 1st Family Photo After Welcoming Baby No. 7: ‘Dream Team’
Courtesy of Eroula Dimitriou/Instagram Seven and counting! Hilaria Baldwin shared her first family portrait after welcoming baby No. 7 with husband Alec Baldwin. “What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland [Baldwin], you are missed and loved ✨,” Hilaria, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 3, alongside a photo of her and the 30 Rock alum, […]
Popculture
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
King Charles III is Reportedly 'Jealous' of Kate Middleton for One Very Surprising Reason
It’s long been known that King Charles III prefers the spotlight to be on him. He doesn’t love it when the women in his life are in the headlines, especially when it comes to their fashion. He had an issue when Princess Diana became the superstar in their marriage, and now, a recently published book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, by royal expert Katie Nicholl, is alleging he felt similarly about all of the attention Kate Middleton was receiving. The well-noted jealousy issues with Diana came early in their marriage. “The diligent, sensitive, and status-conscious...
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'
Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
Jennifer Aniston’s Heavenly Home! Tour the Actress’ Gorgeous $21 Million Bel Air Mansion
Jennifer Aniston‘s home is where her heart is! The actress has given fans various peeks inside of her gorgeous $21 million Bel Air estate ever since she joined Instagram in October 2019. The former Friends star is a self-confessed homebody, and there’s nowhere else she’d rather be than roaming...
Popculture
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey
Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
CNN
