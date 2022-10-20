Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
NeuroMetrix Stock Bearish Momentum With A 35% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) slid by a staggering 35.09% in 21 sessions from $2.85 to $1.85 at 20:48 EST on Sunday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.31% to $10,859.72, following the last session’s upward trend. NeuroMetrix’s last close...
via.news
Platinum Futures Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.9% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:52 EST on Monday, 24 October, Platinum (PL) is $926.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 18448, 99.99% below its average volume of 13543203556.85. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Marathon Stock Bullish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Monday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) jumped 9.19% to $12.77 at 15:26 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.96% to $10,963.66, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat bullish trend exchanging session today. Marathon’s...
via.news
Cenovus Energy Stock Bullish Momentum With A 27% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) jumped by a staggering 27.21% in 21 sessions from $14.85 to $18.89 at 20:51 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 2.19% to $14,144.05, following the last session’s upward trend. Cenovus Energy’s...
via.news
Marathon Stock Impressive Rise On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon jumping 10.12% to $12.88 on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 0.86% to $10,952.61, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat up trend exchanging session today. Marathon’s last close was $11.70,...
via.news
EOG Resources Stock Over 27% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) jumped by a staggering 27.93% in 21 sessions from $105.45 to $134.90 at 15:36 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.74% to $14,248.44, following the last session’s upward trend. EOG Resources’s...
via.news
Devon Energy Stock Is 36% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) rose by a staggering 36.34% in 21 sessions from $55.18 to $75.23 at 16:21 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 0.51% to $14,216.34, following the last session’s upward trend. Devon Energy’s last close...
via.news
EUR/JPY Bullish Momentum With A 1% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.0231% for the last session’s close. At 16:06 EST on Monday, 24 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $147.12. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.123% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $145.49 and 0.189% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $147.40.
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Over 15% Down So Far On Monday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) fell by a staggering 15.02% to $0.34 at 14:13 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.45% to $10,908.59, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up to now, a somewhat bullish trend trading session today.
via.news
Himax Technologies, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Himax Technologies (HIMX), Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG), Waterstone Financial (WSBF) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Himax Technologies (HIMX) 5.91 4.79% 21.15% 2022-10-23 04:17:12. 2 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) 31.17 3.11%...
via.news
CarMax Stock Drops By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) slid by a staggering 30.36% in 21 sessions from $79.97 to $55.69 at 20:53 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 2.19% to $14,144.05, following the last session’s upward trend. CarMax’s last close...
via.news
Less Than Four Hours Before The Market Open, Aspen Group Is Up By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 5.02% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.40, 92.71% under its 52-week high of $5.49. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Aspen Group (ASPU) dropping 0.57% to $0.40. NASDAQ rose...
via.news
Artificial Intelligence Predicts the Price Trend of SmileDirectClub and Pepsico
VIANEWS – The Innrs algorithm for artificial intelligence suggested yesterday a handful of financial assets that could make investors profit. Via News provides daily facts about an AI algorithm used to forecast the price of financial assets and their trend for next week. Innrs offers A.I.-based statistics tools that...
via.news
Momo Already 10% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Momo‘s pre-market value is already 10.18% down. Momo’s last close was $4.52, 67.7% under its 52-week high of $14.00. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Momo (MOMO) rising 3.43% to $4.52. NASDAQ rose 2.31% to $10,859.72,...
via.news
Perion Network Ltd And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Perion Network Ltd (PERI), CubeSmart (CUBE), Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Amgen And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB), Amgen (AMGN), Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF), Eaton Vance Tax (ETO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) 11.11 -1.86% 10.8% 2022-10-08 18:07:10. 2 Dreyfus...
via.news
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund, Babson Capital Participation Investors, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD), Babson Capital Participation Investors (MPV), Vodafone (VOD) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) 11.68 0.09% 8.22% 2022-10-18 03:23:16. 2...
via.news
Texas Instruments Stock Bearish By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 18:12 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.86% to $10,952.61, following the last session’s upward trend. Texas Instruments’s...
via.news
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.783% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.7825% for the last session’s close. At 18:06 EST on Sunday, 23 October, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $1.00. Concerning USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.718% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.00 and 0.886% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.00.
Comments / 0