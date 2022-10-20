(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF fell from the daily highs of 1.0147 in North American sessions but managed to trim its gains and plummeted below 1.0000 toward its daily low of 0.9961. This was because the Bank of Japan (BoJ), the Japanese government, recognized the need for intervention in FX markets. The yen has been a strong support to the USD/CHF. The USD/CHF trades at 1.0003, still holding onto parity as of the writing.

1 DAY AGO