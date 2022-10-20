ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

via.news

Genworth Financial Stock Over 27% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) rose by a staggering 27.43% in 21 sessions from $3.5 to $4.46 at 20:37 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.58% to $14,226.11, following the last session’s upward trend. Genworth Financial’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
via.news

Hecla Mining Stock Went Up By Over 38% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) rose by a staggering 38.84% in 21 sessions from $3.45 to $4.79 at 20:52 EST on Sunday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 2.19% to $14,144.05, following the last session’s upward trend. Hecla Mining’s...
ALASKA STATE
via.news

Devon Energy Stock Is 36% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) rose by a staggering 36.34% in 21 sessions from $55.18 to $75.23 at 16:21 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 0.51% to $14,216.34, following the last session’s upward trend. Devon Energy’s last close...
via.news

Marathon Stock Impressive Rise On Monday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon jumping 10.12% to $12.88 on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 0.86% to $10,952.61, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat up trend exchanging session today. Marathon’s last close was $11.70,...
NEVADA STATE
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Viking Therapeutics Stock Jumps By 39% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose by a staggering 39.93% in 21 sessions from $2.83 at 2022-10-10, to $3.96 at 13:14 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.31% to $10,893.19, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news

Genuine Parts Company And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF), Corning Incorporated (GLW) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
GEORGIA STATE
via.news

CarMax Stock Drops By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) slid by a staggering 30.36% in 21 sessions from $79.97 to $55.69 at 20:53 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 2.19% to $14,144.05, following the last session’s upward trend. CarMax’s last close...
VIRGINIA STATE
via.news

Himax Technologies, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Himax Technologies (HIMX), Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG), Waterstone Financial (WSBF) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Himax Technologies (HIMX) 5.91 4.79% 21.15% 2022-10-23 04:17:12. 2 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) 31.17 3.11%...
WISCONSIN STATE
via.news

Cenovus Energy Stock Bullish Momentum With A 27% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) jumped by a staggering 27.21% in 21 sessions from $14.85 to $18.89 at 20:51 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 2.19% to $14,144.05, following the last session’s upward trend. Cenovus Energy’s...
via.news

Less Than Four Hours Before The Market Open, Aspen Group Is Up By 5%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 5.02% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.40, 92.71% under its 52-week high of $5.49. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Aspen Group (ASPU) dropping 0.57% to $0.40. NASDAQ rose...
via.news

Momo Already 10% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Momo‘s pre-market value is already 10.18% down. Momo’s last close was $4.52, 67.7% under its 52-week high of $14.00. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Momo (MOMO) rising 3.43% to $4.52. NASDAQ rose 2.31% to $10,859.72,...

