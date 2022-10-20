Read full article on original website
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 5.02% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $12,889.34. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.65% up from its 52-week low and 20.88% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
EUR/CHF Over 3% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 3.88% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:06 EST on Monday, 24 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.815% up from its 52-week low and 7.653% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
via.news
EUR/JPY Bullish Momentum With A 1% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.0231% for the last session’s close. At 16:06 EST on Monday, 24 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $147.12. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.123% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $145.49 and 0.189% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $147.40.
via.news
IBOVESPA Rises By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.4% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Monday, 24 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $117,487.14. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 23.32% up from its 52-week low and 3.4% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
EUR/GBP Bearish By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 3.42% for the last 21 sessions. At 03:10 EST on Monday, 24 October, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.87. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.729% up from its 52-week low and 6.085% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.783% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.7825% for the last session’s close. At 18:06 EST on Sunday, 23 October, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $1.00. Concerning USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.718% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.00 and 0.886% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.00.
via.news
Snap Stock Bearish Momentum With A 21% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) fell by a staggering 21.6% in 10 sessions from $10.6 to $8.31 at 16:24 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 0.51% to $14,216.34, following the last session’s upward trend. Snap’s last close...
via.news
NYSE FANG Is 3% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 3.83% for the last session’s close. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 24 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,485.42. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.05% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,483.05 and 3.92% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,668.62.
via.news
On Weaker US PMIs, EUR/USD Rises By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – In the midst of a difficult week for the Euro and the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policies meeting on Thursday, the EUR/USD does a U-turn. It also combines some of its previous losses. Some US data reports, S&P Global PMIs showed that the US economy is still in decline. This led to the recovery of the shared currency. The EUR/USD trades at 0.9886 as of the writing.
via.news
NASDAQ With A 3% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions: Recent Rally Possibly Related to German Energy Minister Comment on keeping Energy Prices Down in The EU
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.48% for the last 5 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,447.36. The NASDAQ 100 as rallied significantly during the trading session last Friday, as the 11,000 area has offered support. This is a market that may continue to see a lot of volatility, but it might only be a matter of time before we see sellers come back into this market as we are in a major downtrend.
via.news
CBOE Is 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.45% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, CBOE (VIX) is $30.68. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 108.28% up from its 52-week low and 21.21% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
Platinum Futures Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 9.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:07 EST on Sunday, 23 October, Platinum (PL) is $942.40. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 2893, 99.99% below its average volume of 13662843102.92. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 5.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $31,308.69. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 59807599, 84.62% below its average volume of...
via.news
IBOVESPA Falls By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 2.75% for the last session’s close. At 13:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $116,636.55. About IBOVESPA’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.09% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $116,736.00 and 3.41% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $120,752.00.
via.news
GBP/USD May Return To 1.05 In The Year-end, According to ING: 2% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD trades close to weekly lows of 1.1200. ING economists believe the pair will be back to 1.05 at year’s end. GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 2% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:08 EST on Sunday, 23 October, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.13. GBP/USD is...
