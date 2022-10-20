Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
On Weaker US PMIs, EUR/USD Rises By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – In the midst of a difficult week for the Euro and the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policies meeting on Thursday, the EUR/USD does a U-turn. It also combines some of its previous losses. Some US data reports, S&P Global PMIs showed that the US economy is still in decline. This led to the recovery of the shared currency. The EUR/USD trades at 0.9886 as of the writing.
via.news
NeuroMetrix Stock Bearish Momentum With A 35% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) slid by a staggering 35.09% in 21 sessions from $2.85 to $1.85 at 20:48 EST on Sunday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.31% to $10,859.72, following the last session’s upward trend. NeuroMetrix’s last close...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish By 16% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 16.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,222.88. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.84% up from its 52-week low and 41.97% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
GBP/USD Keeps Pulling Back From The 50-DMA: Up By 4% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – After reversing to the highest levels within a week and settling at 1.1300 on Monday in Europe, GBP/USD remains defensive. FXStreet noted that the Cable pair reversed from the 50 DMA and began to decline towards an upward-sloping Support line on September 28. The bullish MACD signals,...
via.news
EUR/JPY Bullish Momentum With A 1% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.0231% for the last session’s close. At 16:06 EST on Monday, 24 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $147.12. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.123% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $145.49 and 0.189% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $147.40.
via.news
Palladium Futures Bearish Momentum With A 4% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.04% for the last 10 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Sunday, 23 October, Palladium (PA) is $2,043.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 119, 99.99% below its average volume of 6330164219.54. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
EUR/JPY Volatility In The Midst Of BOJ Intervention And ECB/BOJ Policy Buzz: 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – In the Tokyo session, EUR/JPY has been moving in a range of 143.75 to 147.27. Because of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ), intervention in FX markets to protect the Japanese yen from speculative moves, the cross has been showing extreme volatility. After Masato Kanda, Japan’s highest currency diplomat, commented on the asset’s wild movements.
via.news
Copper Futures Bullish By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.22% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Monday, 24 October, Copper (HG) is $3.43. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 69168, 99.99% below its average volume of 17131717296.57. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.783% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.7825% for the last session’s close. At 18:06 EST on Sunday, 23 October, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $1.00. Concerning USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.718% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.00 and 0.886% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.00.
via.news
Rumble Stock Over 38% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) fell by a staggering 38.1% in 21 sessions from $11.76 at 2022-10-11, to $7.28 at 20:55 EST on Sunday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.31% to $10,859.72, following the last session’s upward trend. Volume.
via.news
Platinum Futures Is 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.64% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:52 EST on Monday, 24 October, Platinum (PL) is $929.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 926, 99.99% below its average volume of 13448990075.45. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
EUR/CHF Over 3% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 3.88% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:06 EST on Monday, 24 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.815% up from its 52-week low and 7.653% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
IBOVESPA Rises By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.4% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Monday, 24 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $117,487.14. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 23.32% up from its 52-week low and 3.4% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
GBP/USD May Return To 1.05 In The Year-end, According to ING: 2% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD trades close to weekly lows of 1.1200. ING economists believe the pair will be back to 1.05 at year’s end. GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 2% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:08 EST on Sunday, 23 October, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.13. GBP/USD is...
via.news
The AUD/USD Daily Low In The Face Of A Stronger USD: 1% Jump In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – On Friday, the AUD/USD pair is under selling pressure and falls further away from its nearly 2-week high of 0.6355. The pair maintained its tone throughout the European session, and currently is flirting with the daily lowest of just under mid-0.6200s. FXStreet reports that the US Dollar...
via.news
NASDAQ With A 3% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions: Recent Rally Possibly Related to German Energy Minister Comment on keeping Energy Prices Down in The EU
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.48% for the last 5 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,447.36. The NASDAQ 100 as rallied significantly during the trading session last Friday, as the 11,000 area has offered support. This is a market that may continue to see a lot of volatility, but it might only be a matter of time before we see sellers come back into this market as we are in a major downtrend.
via.news
GBP/USD: UK’s Weak Fundamentals Continues To Drag The Currency – Rabobank: (GBPUSD) Rises By 4% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Rabobank economists have been warning the pound that it is a weak currency for months. The GBP/USD exchange rate is expected to continue falling for the time being. FXStreet reported that if Sunak becomes PM, GBP could rally more. GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 4% for...
via.news
USD/CHF Seesawed Within a 200pip Range And Around Parity: Up By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF fell from the daily highs of 1.0147 in North American sessions but managed to trim its gains and plummeted below 1.0000 toward its daily low of 0.9961. This was because the Bank of Japan (BoJ), the Japanese government, recognized the need for intervention in FX markets. The yen has been a strong support to the USD/CHF. The USD/CHF trades at 1.0003, still holding onto parity as of the writing.
US Stock Futures Down; Big Tech Earnings In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 400 points on Monday after all the three major indices recorded their best week since June. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August...
via.news
Silver Futures Rises By 4% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 4.24% for the last 5 sessions. At 21:06 EST on Sunday, 23 October, Silver (SI) is $19.44. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 6877, 99.99% below its average volume of 17226469451.9. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Comments / 0