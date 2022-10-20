Read full article on original website
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish By 16% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 16.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,222.88. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.84% up from its 52-week low and 41.97% down from its 52-week high.
EUR/JPY Bullish Momentum With A 1% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.0231% for the last session’s close. At 16:06 EST on Monday, 24 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $147.12. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.123% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $145.49 and 0.189% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $147.40.
EUR/CHF Over 3% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 3.88% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:06 EST on Monday, 24 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.815% up from its 52-week low and 7.653% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
GBP/USD Keeps Pulling Back From The 50-DMA: Up By 4% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – After reversing to the highest levels within a week and settling at 1.1300 on Monday in Europe, GBP/USD remains defensive. FXStreet noted that the Cable pair reversed from the 50 DMA and began to decline towards an upward-sloping Support line on September 28. The bullish MACD signals,...
NeuroMetrix Stock Bearish Momentum With A 35% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) slid by a staggering 35.09% in 21 sessions from $2.85 to $1.85 at 20:48 EST on Sunday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.31% to $10,859.72, following the last session’s upward trend. NeuroMetrix’s last close...
On Weaker US PMIs, EUR/USD Rises By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – In the midst of a difficult week for the Euro and the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policies meeting on Thursday, the EUR/USD does a U-turn. It also combines some of its previous losses. Some US data reports, S&P Global PMIs showed that the US economy is still in decline. This led to the recovery of the shared currency. The EUR/USD trades at 0.9886 as of the writing.
EUR/JPY Volatility In The Midst Of BOJ Intervention And ECB/BOJ Policy Buzz: 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – In the Tokyo session, EUR/JPY has been moving in a range of 143.75 to 147.27. Because of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ), intervention in FX markets to protect the Japanese yen from speculative moves, the cross has been showing extreme volatility. After Masato Kanda, Japan’s highest currency diplomat, commented on the asset’s wild movements.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 5.02% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $12,889.34. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.65% up from its 52-week low and 20.88% down from its 52-week high.
IBOVESPA Rises By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.4% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Monday, 24 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $117,487.14. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 23.32% up from its 52-week low and 3.4% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
CBOE Is 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.45% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, CBOE (VIX) is $30.68. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 108.28% up from its 52-week low and 21.21% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
NASDAQ With A 3% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions: Recent Rally Possibly Related to German Energy Minister Comment on keeping Energy Prices Down in The EU
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.48% for the last 5 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,447.36. The NASDAQ 100 as rallied significantly during the trading session last Friday, as the 11,000 area has offered support. This is a market that may continue to see a lot of volatility, but it might only be a matter of time before we see sellers come back into this market as we are in a major downtrend.
USD/CHF Seesawed Within a 200pip Range And Around Parity: Up By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF fell from the daily highs of 1.0147 in North American sessions but managed to trim its gains and plummeted below 1.0000 toward its daily low of 0.9961. This was because the Bank of Japan (BoJ), the Japanese government, recognized the need for intervention in FX markets. The yen has been a strong support to the USD/CHF. The USD/CHF trades at 1.0003, still holding onto parity as of the writing.
Palladium Futures Bearish By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 10.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:54 EST on Monday, 24 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,976.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 996, 99.99% below its average volume of 6273238284.42. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Platinum Futures Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 9.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:07 EST on Sunday, 23 October, Platinum (PL) is $942.40. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 2893, 99.99% below its average volume of 13662843102.92. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
The AUD/USD Daily Low In The Face Of A Stronger USD: 1% Jump In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – On Friday, the AUD/USD pair is under selling pressure and falls further away from its nearly 2-week high of 0.6355. The pair maintained its tone throughout the European session, and currently is flirting with the daily lowest of just under mid-0.6200s. FXStreet reports that the US Dollar...
EUR/GBP Still On The Defensive With the Russia-Ukraine conflict And After October’s Eurozone PMI
(VIANEWS) – The EUR/GBP cross opens with an initial bearish gap. However, it finds support ahead at mid-0.8600s and recovers some pips from a multiday low. The EUR/GBP cross is trading at a modest intraday loss, just below the 0.8700 mark, and remains in the defensive throughout the early European session.
Riot Blockchain Stock Is 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 01:10 EST on Tuesday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.86% to $10,952.61, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
Natural Gas Futures Bearish Momentum With A 26% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 26.4% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Sunday, 23 October, Natural Gas (NG) is $4.99. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 96014, 99.99% below its average volume of 6145573863.69. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 5.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $31,308.69. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 59807599, 84.62% below its average volume of...
EUR/USD Stays Under Pressure With Upwards Correction By 0.859% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/USD continues to consolidate its first week of gains, as sellers close to the 0.9760 support convergence during Friday’s Asian session. The major currency pair reverses its previous day’s recovery movements amid bearish MACD signals (14) and steady RSI (14) FXStret reports that 50-SMA is...
