CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 8% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.01% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, CBOE (VIX) is $29.85. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 102.65% up from its 52-week low and 23.34% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
Platinum Futures Is 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.64% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:52 EST on Monday, 24 October, Platinum (PL) is $929.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 926, 99.99% below its average volume of 13448990075.45. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Rises By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.67% for the last session’s close. At 05:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, CBOE (VIX) is $30.78. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.27% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $29.24 and 1.12% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $30.44.
USD/EUR Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.85% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:15 EST on Monday, 24 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.01. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.335% up from its 52-week low and 3.454% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 5.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $31,308.69. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 59807599, 84.62% below its average volume of...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,793.10. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. Stock market indices are a safe way to invest,...
EUR/CHF Rises By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 3.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Monday, 24 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.359% up from its 52-week low and 8.055% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
GBP/USD Keeps Pulling Back From The 50-DMA: Up By 4% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – After reversing to the highest levels within a week and settling at 1.1300 on Monday in Europe, GBP/USD remains defensive. FXStreet noted that the Cable pair reversed from the 50 DMA and began to decline towards an upward-sloping Support line on September 28. The bullish MACD signals,...
Copper Futures Bullish By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.22% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Monday, 24 October, Copper (HG) is $3.43. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 69168, 99.99% below its average volume of 17131717296.57. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 5.02% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $12,889.34. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.65% up from its 52-week low and 20.88% down from its 52-week high.
HANG SENG INDEX Over 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 2.65% for the last session’s close. At 22:08 EST on Sunday, 23 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,781.02. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.21% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $16,137.20 and 3.53% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $16,359.00.
EOG Resources Stock Over 27% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) jumped by a staggering 27.93% in 21 sessions from $105.45 to $134.90 at 15:36 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.74% to $14,248.44, following the last session’s upward trend. EOG Resources’s...
GBP/USD May Return To 1.05 In The Year-end, According to ING: 2% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD trades close to weekly lows of 1.1200. ING economists believe the pair will be back to 1.05 at year’s end. GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 2% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:08 EST on Sunday, 23 October, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.13. GBP/USD is...
CarMax Stock Drops By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) slid by a staggering 30.36% in 21 sessions from $79.97 to $55.69 at 20:53 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 2.19% to $14,144.05, following the last session’s upward trend. CarMax’s last close...
IBOVESPA Falls By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 2.75% for the last session’s close. At 13:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $116,636.55. About IBOVESPA’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.09% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $116,736.00 and 3.41% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $120,752.00.
Genworth Financial Stock Over 27% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) rose by a staggering 27.43% in 21 sessions from $3.5 to $4.46 at 20:37 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.58% to $14,226.11, following the last session’s upward trend. Genworth Financial’s...
NASDAQ With A 3% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions: Recent Rally Possibly Related to German Energy Minister Comment on keeping Energy Prices Down in The EU
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.48% for the last 5 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,447.36. The NASDAQ 100 as rallied significantly during the trading session last Friday, as the 11,000 area has offered support. This is a market that may continue to see a lot of volatility, but it might only be a matter of time before we see sellers come back into this market as we are in a major downtrend.
Devon Energy Stock Is 36% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) rose by a staggering 36.34% in 21 sessions from $55.18 to $75.23 at 16:21 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 0.51% to $14,216.34, following the last session’s upward trend. Devon Energy’s last close...
Texas Instruments Stock Bearish By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 18:12 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.86% to $10,952.61, following the last session’s upward trend. Texas Instruments’s...
Viking Therapeutics Stock Jumps By 39% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose by a staggering 39.93% in 21 sessions from $2.83 at 2022-10-10, to $3.96 at 13:14 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.31% to $10,893.19, following the last session’s upward trend.
