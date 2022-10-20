if we're doing so great, why are so many of us poorer & unhappy with the constant chaos & lack of COMMON SENSE brought on by heroes of the left?? It will take YEARS just to get back where we were 4 years ago. Make America Great Again. It's not a slogan, it's a way of life.
If we're doing so great, why is there almost record inflation? Why did the market lose 20% Why is there only a 25 day supply of diesel fuel? Why would the government put the cart before the horse on green energy? Why are they warning about potential rolling electrical blackouts?
don't tell that to Republicans, they think the recession is just a us problem caused by biden. they don't want to blame it on their fearless leader, putin.
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The US military is not ready for China, and it needs to be
Saudi Arabian minister of state blames high US gas prices on lack of American refinery production
China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe
Zelensky urges world leaders to recognize Japan’s claim to disputed Russian-occupied islands
Steven Seagal calls Putin ‘one of world’s greatest leaders’ in bizarre birthday message for Russian president
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
The US Senate is warning that Saudi Arabia may share US defense technology with Russia
Russian Hackers Reveal List of American Targets for Attack
Greta Thunberg reverses course on nuclear power, argues Germany is making a mistake by taking plants offline
U.S. States That Wish to Join Russia Will Be Considered, Says Duma Member
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Worst Places to Survive a Nuclear War in the U.S.
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC
Russian fuel shipments to troops fighting in the Ukraine war have jumped to the highest level since the invasion began
Yuri Milner, the richest Russian in Silicon Valley, has renounced his Russian citizenship amid the Ukraine war
U.S. Preps for Nuclear Fallout
American in Ukraine Details Fighting Unarmed Russians: 'It's Just Insane'
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
