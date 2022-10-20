ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

nwi.life

Medical oncologist and hematologist joins Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster

Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster is helping to expand local cancer care with the addition of medical oncologist and hematologist Shuai Qin, MD. Dr. Qin received her training at Indiana University Medical School in Indianapolis. Her residency and fellowship were at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill. Her clinical...
MUNSTER, IN
valpo.life

Franciscan Health Foundation board members host fundraising reception for Prenatal Assistance Program

Franciscan Health Foundation board members raised more than $19,400 for the Prenatal Assistance Program in Michigan City at a recent reception aimed at matching an anonymous $15,000 contribution. “This combined educational and fundraising reception was completely the idea of two of our incredible Foundation Board members who toured our Prenatal...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
valpo.life

Find holiday gifts, raise money for a good cause at St. Mary Medical Center events

Are you looking for holiday gift ideas? Do you also want to spread cheer by raising money for a good cause? If so, St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary has you covered!. The Auxiliary will host two separate sales in November. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, family-owned business Highland Jewelers will be offering top-quality diamonds and other fine jewelry at St. Mary Medical Center. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Usborne Books will offer a wide selection of children’s books at the hospital. Both events happen just in time for holiday shopping!
HOBART, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Northwest Indiana unemployment rates dropping but fewer resident working

Northwest Indiana's unemployment rates continue to trend downward. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.3 percent in August to 3.7 percent in September, according to data shared by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's unemployment rate dropped a percentage point to 2.4. But the actual number of residents working...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WNDU

New Prairie School Corp. discusses gender policy at board meeting

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the New Prairie United School Corporation held a public meeting for a plan that could impact students’ lives. The meeting invited the public’s input on a support plan for New Prairie students who identify as transgender or nonbinary. The district superintendent,...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
valpo.life

PNW Athletics announces Grand Opening of two Esport Arenas

One arena will be on the Hammond campus and the other will be on the Westville campus. Please join the Purdue University Northwest Pride for the Grand Opening of the state-of-the art Esport Arenas on the Westville and Hammond campuses. The Grand Opening events will feature remarks from PNW Chancellor...
HAMMOND, IN
valpo.life

Cancer Survivor Series: Lori A. LaFrey

Lori A. LaFrey is a small business owner of a crystal shop and mother of three sons from Crown Point, Ind. In November, 2017, LaFrey was diagnosed with breast cancer after being several years behind on mammograms due to her busy life. “I was a stay at home mom to...
CROWN POINT, IN
laportecounty.life

La Porte County Family YMCA Job Listings

Location: 1202 Spring St Door K, Michigan City, IN 46360. High school or equivalent (Preferred) Customer service: 1 year (Preferred) Work authorization (Preferred) Reliably commute or planning to relocate to Michigan City, IN 46360 before starting work (Required) Full Job Description. Responsibilities:. Answer inquiries and questions from customers. Handle customer...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
valpotorch.com

Off-season farmers market offers fresh produce, artwork

Starting Oct. 23, students and the Valpo community will get a surprise when they walk into Uptown Café. Debuting for the first time this year at Uptown, The Off-Season Market offers fresh produce and hand-made art to the greater Valpo community in the winter as a way to emulate the feel of outdoor summer farmers markets. Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone can stop by, especially students with Uptown Café only a block away from campus.
VALPARAISO, IN
wrtv.com

Human remains found in northwest Indiana marsh area

LAKE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says partial skeletal remains were found in a northwest Indiana marsh Saturday morning. DNR says a waterfowl hunter saw a bone and a piece of clothing while searching for a downed duck in Griffith. The remains were confirmed to be...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Man hospitalized after Michigan City shooting

A 19-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Washington Park in Michigan City. Officers were first called around that time on the report of a vehicle being hit by gunfire. Shortly afterward, the were called to the hospital after the shooting victim showed up.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Hunter finds human skeletal remains in marsh in Lake County, Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Indiana - A hunter found part of a human skeleton in a marsh in Lake County, Indiana on Saturday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the hunter found a bone protruding from a piece of clothing while searching for a duck near Cline Avenue and River Drive in the Griffith area around 7 a.m.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Hunters discover skeletal remains in Lake County

GRIFFITH, Ind. (WISH) — The Griffith Police Department says they are investigating after partial skeletal remains were discovered in a swamp area by a hunter Saturday morning in Lake County. At 7 a.m. Saturday, a duck hunter discovered a bone sticking out from a piece of clothing in a...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County early Saturday. Indiana State Police say a Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder of I-94 near the 17.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a parked semi.
PORTER COUNTY, IN

