Texas A&M remains focused despite losing ways; 3 linemen gone; Florida kick at 11
Things have been bad for Texas A&M, but it could get worse. Texas A&M has lost three straight games in a season for the first time since 2014. A&M at 3-4 is under .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2009 when the Aggies finished at 6-7 after losing to Georgia in the Independence Bowl.
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M at a crossroads
Texas A&M football fans are used to saying “Wait until next year,” just not this early in the season. Saturday’s 30-24 loss to South Carolina on Saturday ended another season for all intents and purposes. The last time the Aggies (3-4) headed to November with four losses was 2008 in Mike Sherman’s disastrous 4-8 first season, which started with an 18-14 home loss to Arkansas State and never got any better. Sherman lost five games that year by the end of October, matching the 3-5 record Dennis Franchione had in 2003 in one of many fruitless seasons since A&M last won a conference championship in 1998. A&M has a chance to match that start with a loss to 15th-ranked Ole Miss Saturday which will put Jimbo Fisher in the same breath as Franchione and Sherman, certainly not where Aggies expected Fisher to be winding down his fifth season. Even Kevin Sumlin never had four losses heading into November. He had most of his bad losses late in the season, managing to win but eight or less games in his last four of six seasons.
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's loss to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Bonham Trophy is headed to South Carolina for the first time in the trophy’s history after the Gamecocks beat Texas A&M 30-24 on Saturday, ending the Aggies’ eight-game winning streak in the series. Here are three takes from the game:. 1. Open week...
SEC Championship Preview: Wendel McRaven
Texas A&M assistant track and field coach Wendel McRaven previews this Friday's SEC Cross Country Championships in Oxford. (October 24, 2022)
Disastrous start dooms Texas A&M in 30-24 loss at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A lot can happen in five minutes. The Texas A&M football team watched plenty happen early in Saturday night’s game at South Carolina, allowing 17 points off a kick return and two turnovers in the first five minutes at Williams-Brice Stadium. The remaining 55 wasn’t...
Cessna: Texas A&M can't rid itself of costly mistakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Texas A&M played a load of freshmen on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Aggies made an even bigger load of mistakes while losing their third straight game. South Carolina hit A&M in the mouth with a 100-yard kickoff return to open the game, and the...
Weekly Press Conference: Max Wright
Texas A&M football tight end Max Wright meets the media at the Aggies' Ole Miss week press conference. (October 24, 2022)
Cessna's grades: Defense only unit that shines at South Carolina
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane had a career-high seven receptions for 57 yards and added 99 yards rushing on 20 carries. The unit had seven motion penalties. Two turnovers also gave South Carolina 10 points. Bottom line:. A&M, which had only three plays of 20 yards or more, just...
Texas A&M-South Carolina quarter-by-quarter breakdown
South Carolina’s Xavier Legette returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. He slithered through several Aggies at approximately the South Carolina 30-yard line, breaking free in front of the Texas A&M sideline. More disaster:. South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush returned an interception 59 yards on A&M’s fourth...
Weekly Press Conference: Demani Richardson
Texas A&M football defensive back Demani Richardson meets the media at the Aggies' Ole Miss week press conference. (October 24, 2022)
No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team falls to No. 5 Georgia 10-8
BISHOP, Ga. — The second-ranked Texas A&M questrian team lost to No. 5 Georgia 10-8 on Saturday at the UGA Equestrian Complex. A&M’s Ariana Gray, Kessa Luers and Lauren Hanson won in reining, while Rylee Shufelt, Devon Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in flat. Alexa Leong and Brombach also won in fences. Gray and Brombach earned most outstanding performer honors in reining and fences, respectively.
Aggie men's golf team rebounds in second round of Georgia Collegiate
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot the second-lowest round of the day and improved four spots to 10th at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Saturday at the Lakeside Course. The Aggies shot 14-under 274 to finish the day at 3-under 573...
Texas A&M soccer team to celebrate Senior Day against Missouri on Sunday
The Texas A&M soccer team will host Missouri on Senior Day at Ellis Field at 4 p.m. Sunday. A&M (8-5-4, 2-4-2) played No. 21 South Carolina to a 1-1 tie on Thursday in Columbia, South Carolina, while Missouri (5-7-3, 2-4-2) tied Kentucky 1-1 in Columbia, Missouri. A&M head coach G...
Aggies sweep No. 16 Wildcats in first of two volleyball matches
Texas A&M’s Madison Bowser and Lexi Guinn each had 10 kills, and Molly Brown had five kills and six blocks to power the Aggies past No. 16 Kentucky 25-23, 27-25, 25-20 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Reed Arena. The match was tight through featuring 32 ties and...
Madisonville, Franklin stay undefeated in district play
For some Brazos Valley teams, the Friday night playoff atmosphere already has arrived. The Franklin Lions are one of those fired-up teams after last week’s 49-35 victory over District 11-3A Division 1 foe Lorena in a battle of state-ranked squads. “It’s exciting around here,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin...
Aggie women's tennis team wins nine matches on second day of Fall Invitational
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team won three doubles and six singles matches Saturday on the second day of the A&M Fall Invitational at the Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M’s doubles teams Kayal Gownder-Daria Smetannikov, Elise Robbins-Lizanna Boyer and Jeannette Mireles-Gianna Pielet each won matches, while No. 58 Mary Stoiana, No. 109 Jayci Goldsmith, Mireles, Pielet, Smetannikov and Gownder each won in singles.
Phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark a go, Phase 2 to be voted on in November
Construction of Phase 1 of the Texas Independence Ballpark is scheduled to begin next month after the four diamond sport fields were unanimously approved to be built by the College Station City Council earlier this month. The complex of four full-sized diamond fields suitable for baseball and softball will be...
Lexington 40, Clifton 7
LEXINGTON — Lexington’s Kase Evans threw two touchdowns passes, and Daylon Washington scored on a 57-yard run to stake the ninth-ranked Eagles to a 21-0 lead, and they cruised to a 40-7 victory over Clifton on Friday in District 13-3A Division II play. Evans completed 16 of 24...
Falls City 59, Snook 21
FALLS CITY — Snook’s Lance Lara ran for 228 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, but the Bluejays lost to Falls City 59-21 on Friday in District 14-2A Division II play. J. Beaux Hruska also scored on a 1-yard run for Snook (3-4, 1-3), which will host Yorktown next Friday. Falls City (4-4, 3-1) will play at Runge.
Pleasant experience at Bryan Viking game
We want to thank the Bryan Viking concession stand people for allowing us to enjoy popcorn and other amenities without taking out a loan. The grandchildren we were with clapped and enjoyed the festivities, including the bands. Going to the concession stand and getting what they wanted was icing on the cake.
