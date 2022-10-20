Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Nicole Gallucci, College Station City Council Special Place 5
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) I believe a family-oriented entertainment venue would be an ideal replacement, but I am...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rick Robsion, College Station mayor
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall?. My thoughts on the purchase of the Macy’s store is wasteful spending conducted by our council...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Early voting for November election opens Monday
Early voting for November’s election opens Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 4 ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Five early voting locations are open this Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will be asked for identification at polling center. Valid forms of ID include a voter ID card, a valid Texas drivers license and a passport.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Mark Smith, College Station Council Place 1
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) The Chimney Hill purchase did not turn out well for the City and because...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A look at the CS Council Place 5 contest
Today, The Eagle concludes its look at the contested College Station Place 5. The race is to complete the remaining two years of Councilman John Nichols’ term. Nichols resigned to run for mayor. In College Station, candidates are elected at-large, so all voters in the city may cast ballots...
Bryan College Station Eagle
William Wright, College Station Council Place 2
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) We have to use taxpayer money wisely. Period. Having said that, the citizens of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Pleasant experience at Bryan Viking game
We want to thank the Bryan Viking concession stand people for allowing us to enjoy popcorn and other amenities without taking out a loan. The grandchildren we were with clapped and enjoyed the festivities, including the bands. Going to the concession stand and getting what they wanted was icing on the cake.
Bryan College Station Eagle
David Levine, College Station Council Place 2
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) While I see value in the city investing in properties locally for a variety...
Bryan College Station Eagle
John Nichols, College Station mayor
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) It is easy to frame the issue in one dimension while not looking at...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Candidate always is willing to help
Mike Southerland never fails to listen to the concerns of the residents of Bryan and he goes out of his way to address those concerns. A few years ago, we had an issue with an unlicensed "personal care" home that opened across the street. The owner threatened and attempted to intimidate us and others for exposing the lack of care for the elderly patients.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Would work to uplift this community
Some months ago, I had been asked if I knew of Justin Lopez, who is a candidate for Brazos County justice of the peace for Precinct 4, to which I answered no. Finding out he was running as a Republican, I immediately decided that was all I needed to know, writing him off as if he wasn't worth my time or consideration simply because of his political affiliation, and didn't get it a second thought.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Three candidates seeking CS mayor's position
Today, The Eagle turns its attention to the College Station city races with a look at the candidates for mayor. Mayor Karl Mooney, who has done such a good job over the past six years, is term-limited from running again. Three candidates filed for the mayor position — Rick Robison,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
An ethical man who would make an impact
I’m writing this letter in support of my friend, fellow veteran, former coworker and, later, my boss. His name is Bob Yancy and he’s running for College Station City Council. I worked with Bob in the health care industry in the late ’90s after his time at city...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Knows importance of taking care of people
I have known Bob Yancy from 1992 when he joined the staff at the city of College Station. I was the mayor pro tem and I was always impressed that Bob was such a quick learner to understand the issues. Over the years I have seen him turn into a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Sunday, Oct. 23
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo concludes at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Los Viejone de Linares concert; rodeo competition begins at 4 p.m. with bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway and calf roping, saddle bronc riding, chuck wagon races and bull riding. brazosvalleyfair.com. Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m.-sunset....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Lexington 40, Clifton 7
LEXINGTON — Lexington’s Kase Evans threw two touchdowns passes, and Daylon Washington scored on a 57-yard run to stake the ninth-ranked Eagles to a 21-0 lead, and they cruised to a 40-7 victory over Clifton on Friday in District 13-3A Division II play. Evans completed 16 of 24...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Madisonville 38, Gatesville 19
GATESVILLE — Senior Blessing Ngene ran for 100 yards on 18 carries, and sophomore Phillip Green ran for two touchdowns to power the Madisonville Mustangs to a 38-19 victory over Gatesville on Friday in District 11-4A Division II play. Junior Jyrin Burns also ran for 49 yards and a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Madisonville, Franklin stay undefeated in district play
For some Brazos Valley teams, the Friday night playoff atmosphere already has arrived. The Franklin Lions are one of those fired-up teams after last week’s 49-35 victory over District 11-3A Division 1 foe Lorena in a battle of state-ranked squads. “It’s exciting around here,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M remains focused despite losing ways; 3 linemen gone; Florida kick at 11
Things have been bad for Texas A&M, but it could get worse. Texas A&M has lost three straight games in a season for the first time since 2014. A&M at 3-4 is under .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2009 when the Aggies finished at 6-7 after losing to Georgia in the Independence Bowl.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 54F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
