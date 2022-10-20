Read full article on original website
All unlockable operators in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature 23 unique operators at launch that can be unlocked in various ways. From PlayStation exclusives to operators unlocked through gameplay, Call of Duty gives players new ways to show off their favorite faction. This iteration of Call of Duty houses two different...
All safe codes and locations in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign for ‘Gentleman Thief’ achievement
Achievement hunting can be a pain, especially when you’re just trying to enjoy a fun campaign like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. While you might stumble upon parts of the achievement in your first playthrough, there’s no shame in going back into the campaign’s replayable missions to finish off some tasks.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign ending and post-credit explained￼
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign was released yesterday, and after 17 grueling missions, here’s everything that led up to that cliffhanger ending. The campaign follows the iconic characters from the original franchise with several members returning from Modern Warfare, which was released in 2019. The antagonist this time around was Hassan Zyani, a terrorist working with the Al-Qatala group.
Modern Warfare 2 Firing Range Reportedly Accessible Through Campaign
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Firing Range and Loadout menus have reportedly been accessed by savvy console gamers. For those unaware, the Firing Range is an offline mode that gives players the opportunity to test out their newly adjusted weapons before heading into a match. This mode will feature three firing lanes, multiple targets at various distances, and accessible areas to test out various vantage points.
Dataminers figure out how many maps Modern Warfare 2 will have at launch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now less than a week from its full release, and some players are already enjoying (or have already completed) the new game’s story campaign. But for most CoD players, the single-player campaign is just the side dish to the main course: multiplayer and all of its iterations.
GTA 6 reveal teased by Sony and everybody’s freaking out
Sony may have teased a GTA 6 announcement next week with hints at a modern Vice City setting. Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most anticipated new game release, for the simple fact that no one knows when it is even coming. For years GTA fans and insiders have been...
Get Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition for free and keep it forever starting today
Epic's latest giveaway gives you a week to claim Bethesda's hit
How to earn and redeem free Overwatch 2 skins and rewards during 2022 OWL Playoffs
More free rewards are on their way for Overwatch 2 players that indulge in the upcoming Overwatch League Playoffs. Blizzard recently announced that fans who tune into the final few days of the 2022 Overwatch League season from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 will earn “Postseason Perks,” which are various cosmetics commemorating the season, including exclusive skins, emotes, and icons. The sprays, name cards, and icons were all created by various community artists, and will only be obtainable through watching games in this limited duration.
A Creep and a Rampage: How Thunder Awaken made Dota 2 history for South America at TI11
Fans were treated to what felt like a Dota 2 stage show on the last day before The International 2022’s week-long break heading into the finals. Not a single team could get a winning streak going apart from Team Liquid as beastcoast and PSG.LGD bid farewell to the tournament despite their best efforts.
Best Sylas Build in League of Legends
Sylas was a game-changer for Riot Games and for the League of Legends ecosystem overall. After the release of Zoe, who steals summoners’ spells, Sylas became a popular champion for his ability to steal ultimates from enemies. Since his release, pros and high solo queue players have spent hours...
Is Fortnite a dead game in 2022?
Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale that was first released in 2017 as a co-op third-person survival game under the name Fortnite: Save the World. Seeing that the game wasn’t popular in the newly-formed community and PUBG: Battleground became a cultural phenomenon quickly after its release, the devs began working on their version of the battle royale game that would eventually become Fortnite Battle Royale. This game mode quickly grew in popularity, with 10 million players joining the game in the first two weeks of its release.
OpTic Gaming survive grand finals scare in Seattle to become Halo World Champions
Before the Orlando Major last month, Lucid and Trippy hadn’t lifted a trophy at a major Halo LAN tournament. Now both players, alongside esports legends FormaL and aPG, can call themselves world champions after what was an explosive grand finals for Halo Infinite‘s first competitive season. A bracket...
A former top priority pick in competitive League currently has the lowest win rate in solo queue
Not long ago, one champion had taken over League of Legends as the hardest to balance for both professional play and solo queue: Zeri. Since her release, for example, the Spark of Zaun had been adjusted 12 times in her first nine patches, making her the toughest puzzle for Riot Games to crack. But after a handful of months, it looks like Zeri has lost her shocking appeal with the player base.
China’s BurNIng beacon: Team Aster sweep Team Liquid at TI11
China has had a very mixed run at The International 2022, but the brightest stars continue to shine for Team Aster as they carry the region’s banner forward after slowly dismantling Team Liquid in a 2-0 sweep. Despite ongoing concerns surrounding commentary giving English-speaking teams an advantage, Aster looked...
After rescuing his 6,000-hour character, Stadia's biggest Red Dead Online fan has already started a new account on PS5
An interview with ItsColourTV, who says it was "heartbreaking" to see Rockstar abandon Red Dead Online
Diamond on my mind: The essential IEM Rio CS:GO Major Pick ‘Em Challenge guide
It’s time to start placing your picks for the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, following Valve’s release of the Major viewer pass on Oct. 21, along with the latest autograph and sticker capsules for the competing players and teams. For viewer pass owners, it’s another chance to play the...
Riot opens voting for VALORANT Give Back Bundle 2022
Riot is giving VALORANT players a chance to give back and pick up some highly sought-after weapon skins again with the return of the Give Back Bundle initiative for 2022. Voting has officially opened for the Give Back // 2022 Bundle, giving players four different choices to make regarding the skins they want to see included in the bundle. The bundles will include the four skins plus a collection of accessories, and 50 percent of the proceeds from weapon skins and 100 percent from accessories will go toward the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.
‘Arteezy must feel so bad about shaving now’: Gorgc and YapzOr discuss Evil Geniuses’ TI11 exit
With the increasing belief in the “bald buff” as of late, Dota 2 teams have seemingly been sacrificing their hair to the Dota gods in exchange for victory. While this superstition was started by Yatoro of Team Spirit last year at TI10, it seems like players have been believing in it as a good luck charm and shaving their heads before important games.
Overwatch 2 double XP weekend starts today, here’s which experience points will be doubled
The Overwatch 2 grind has been palpable for fans of the franchise since its release, with new features like the battle pass offering gamers something to play for outside of leveling up through the Competitive ladder. Earning XP is a bit different in OW2 than it was in the original...
MATUMBAMAN locks in happiness regardless of Liquid’s TI11 result
MATUMBAMAN’s retirement plans haven’t been a secret, as the veteran has been quite vocal about his wishes to hang his mouse, keyboard, and lucky shorts up after The International 2022 concludes. While Team Liquid has been putting on an impressive show at TI11, they have been on the...
