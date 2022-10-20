Read full article on original website
Related
I’ve cut my grocery bill by $100 a week with 11 simple tricks – I now spend just $9 a day including eating out
A SELF-DESCRIBED grocery addict has revealed the ways she’s able to save up to $100 a week on groceries, and these are tips that anyone can employ to boost their savings. Ashley Schuering is the blogger behind Confessions of a Grocery Addict, a website dedicated to helping readers eat healthy on a budget.
ohmymag.co.uk
Walmart: People are only just realising what the logo actually stands for
While Walmart is well-known for being one of the USA’s top general retailers and for offering too-hard-to-pass-up deals and discounts, turns out that not too many people knew what their logo actually means. The logo of Walmart contains its name written in white letters on a blue background, and...
US’s cheapest store for 10 essential grocery items for your fridge and pantry, from fresh produce to canned goods
AS prices continue to rise, shoppers around the US can count on Aldi for low-cost groceries. With over 2,000 stores in 36 states, the large retailer offers tons of great deals despite rising inflation. Back in 2020, the grocery chain took the top spot for the cheapest grocery store in...
I always get cold at night but have worked out the best way to keep my bed warm – it’s all about the blanket placement
A WOMAN who gets ridiculously cold at night has shared her personal advice on how to stay warm in bed - and it's all about where you put your blanket. Zara Lawrence took to the Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas group on Facebook to post about her top tip, writing: "Before, I would add blankets ON TOP of my duvet ... 2, 3, 4, 5 or more in the hopes of keeping warm.
‘Velcro trick’ among 7 amazing Dollar Tree hacks to clean your car
CAR interiors don’t take long to get dirty — especially when you have kids on board. Fortunately, internet duo Clean Freak & Germaphobe posted a video with seven handy Dollar Tree cleaning hacks for your vehicle’s cabin. The first hack reveals how you can consolidate loose items...
Bath & Body Works discontinue 10 products loved by shoppers – as fans launch campaign to bring them back
BATH & Body Works has catered fragrances, soaps and lotions to the masses for more than 30 years, however every so often, fan favorite items get discontinued. This week, lifestyle site BestLife made a list of some of the most loved products that are missed by shoppers – to the point that they even launched petitions to bring them back.
The Very First Thing You Should Clean When You Move Into A New Home
Moving into a new home is an exciting time. Before the big day arrives, you need to thoroughly clean the property. Here's the very first thing you should clean.
How getting dog food delivered to your door explains the inefficient, sometimes absurd, extremely convenient way online orders are shipped
Delivery drivers hate moving dog food for the same basic reason customers love having it delivered: It's a pain to take it from one place to another. "It's heavy. It's annoying," Matt Ulricksen, a UPS driver in California, said. "A lot of times, it breaks inside the box, so you can hear it shuffling around in there."
a-z-animals.com
Here Are The Reasons Your Dog Pees On Your Bed
Do you know what is worse than stepping in doggie poo? Getting into bed with a wet puddle your dog left for you. Not only do you have to change clothes but you have to clean the sheets and the mattress. That adds a lot of work if you have had a long day already. Everyone agrees that dogs should only use the bathroom outside. Dogs haven’t 100% decided to do so because they can’t talk.
Spam and pilchards are back as cost of living crisis makes cooks more thrifty
The cost of living crisis has put home cooks on a war footing with a new “thrifty” mindset boosting supermarket sales of nostalgic canned foods, including Spam and pilchards, as well as cheap cuts such as fish heads. With official figures showing food price inflation running at nearly...
Apartment Therapy
Amazon Shoppers Swear By This Paper Towel Holder With an Ingenious Feature (and It Has More Than 7,200 5-Star Ratings!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to having a neat, tidy kitchen, there are a few essential organizers and storage solutions you need to have on hand. While dish-drying racks are essential for anyone without a dishwasher and spice racks (whether on the counter, in the cabinet, or on the wall) are ideal for working with a robust seasoning collection, we can all agree that paper towel holders are a must-have item in every single kitchen. There are a few styles to choose from, like space-saving models attached to the wall or hung under your cabinet, but we’ve come across one that has a special, added feature to make it even more functional.
ohmymag.co.uk
Keep your cat’s litter box stink-free with these simple tips
Many cat owners assume that the stinky smell of their pets’ litter boxes is the price they have to pay for their cuteness. But it’s not really true. The potty situation can be turned around with these simple and effective tips. Scoop every day. This is probably the...
EatingWell
Is It Safe to Eat Freezer-Burned Food?
Have you ever opened up the freezer, ready to pull out some meat or another frozen food, only to find it looks like it's covered in a layer of ice? That's freezer burn. But if you've chucked your freezer-burned food immediately in the past, you might want to reconsider. For everything you need to know about freezer-burned foods, including why it happens and how to prevent it, read on.
The $4 Aldi Dinner Shortcut That I Always Have in My Freezer
Aldi sometimes transports me back to the Italian neighborhood I grew up in: I’m not Italian, but I grew up mooching off Mrs. Silvestri’s Italian home cooking. I would play with her daughter, my friend Anna, and deliberately try to hang around through dinnertime because her pasta was way better than my mom’s.
nrn.com
The 12 cleanest restaurant chains
At the beginning of the pandemic, consumers became more aware of the cleanliness of a restaurant, making it one of the most important — if not the most important — qualities in a chain. Cleanliness is one quality that market research firm Datassential polls consumers on for the...
Chicken Fried Steak, the king of comfort food that warms both the body and soul
Cooler weather is a perfect time from some good comfort food that not only warms the body, but the soul and Chicken Fried Steak is at the top of that list especially in the south. This true Southern favorite, chicken-fried steak is actually not chicken but beef that gets its name because it consists of a thin steak that fried in the same manner as fried chicken. The meat is coated with a seasoned flour mixture, deep-fried and then topped with a creamy, white peppered gravy.
rsvplive.ie
Lidl announces baby event with huge discounts on toys, highchairs, monitors and sleeping aids
Lidl Ireland have announced the return their huge baby event. It kicks off in store next week with prices starting at just €0.99 (for new-born nappies), pick up all the essentials to help you and your baby through the early years. There will be huge savings on sensory toys...
Get Crockpot’s Electric Lunch Box (That We Didn’t Know Existed) for Just $30 Right Now
As e-commerce editors, the SPY team spends our waking work hours searching all nooks and crannies of the internet for the best Amazon deals and new product launches. While this might typically lead to consistently updated stories such as ongoing Apple deals, it might also lead us to cover unique products we haven’t quite heard of from brands new to our team. But, it’s unusual to us when a brand we’ve known and loved for years has a product on sale that’s been completely not on our radar for as long as it has existed. But, today, that happened. Did you know...
CNET
Don't Buy Distilled Water. Save Money and Make It Yourself in 5 Easy Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of other minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. It's used for a variety of things in medical settings and at home. And while you can buy distilled water at the store or on Amazon, if you use it often, it helps to know how to make your own. All you need is two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it's a game changer.
Avoid These Unhealthy Foods
Like most people, you may think you'll be fine if you eat healthy foods. However, some foods out there are bad for your health – even if they seem healthy at first glance. A hot dog on a bun.Image by Hannah Chen from Pixabay.
Comments / 1