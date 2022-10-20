Read full article on original website
Corydon Times-Republican
First-time candidate seeks to unseat GOP freshman in Iowa’s 4th District
Democrat Ryan Melton, left, is challenging incumbent Republican Randy Feenstra in this year's 4th District election. (Photos by the Melton campaign and Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The Republican congressman who unseated Steve King in the last election cycle faces a challenge next month from a Nevada Democrat who had little...
weareiowa.com
3rd Congressional District: Everything you need to know about Cindy Axne, Zach Nunn in 2022 election
DES MOINES, Iowa — You can find live election results at weareiowa.com/elections, by texting RESULTS to 515-457-1026 or downloading the We Are Iowa app. With a newly redrawn district shifting the constituent makeup and a position in the U.S. House of Representatives on the line, Cindy Axne and Zach Nunn both find themselves on the ballot for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District.
Sioux City Journal
Meet the Republican candidate for governor: Kim Reynolds; Incumbent has had a whirlwind 4 years
OTTUMWA — Kelley Koch loves Iowa’s direction, for which she credits Gov. Kim Reynolds and her fellow Republicans who are pulling all the levers in state government. “We are living in a snow globe. We are enjoying what a conservative government feels like: low crime, low taxes, safe schools,” Koch, who is chair of the Dallas County Republicans, said recently at a campaign event featuring Reynolds and other Iowa Republican candidates.
kiow.com
Gun Related Amendment to the Iowa Constitution on the Ballot
Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began last week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for it 12 years ago, after they realized Iowa is one of only six states without state level constitutional protection of the right to keep and bear arms. The amendment says any gun restrictions would have to be judged by a legal standard called strict scrutiny. Rogers says the U.S. Supreme Court set up an even tougher legal standard in a ruling this summer.
KCRG.com
Proposed gun amendment would make Iowa 4th state to add "strict scrutiny" language to its constitution.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates there will be about 136,000 jobs in accounting and auditing every year for the next ten years. Dubuque's mayor says the city will see more firefighters thanks to its new budget for this year. One-on-one with Christina Bohannan, candidate for Iowa’s 1st congressional district...
Sioux City Journal
Meet the Democratic candidate for governor: Deidre DeJear; Des Moines businesswoman trying to upset GOP incumbent
NORTHWOOD — They like Deidre DeJear, two women say at separate political events, held 120 miles apart on the same autumn afternoon in rural Iowa. They think DeJear is a great candidate. They think she would make a great governor. They just wish more people could hear her speak.
iowapublicradio.org
Report says Iowa corn yield growth will slow because of climate change
A new report projects that climate change will limit corn yield growth throughout Iowa over the next decade and beyond. The Environmental Defense Fund report assembled 20 different climate models to look at the impacts of climate change on yields of corn in Iowa, soybeans in Minnesota and winter wheat in Kansas by 2030 and 2050. The nonprofit environmental advocacy group zoomed in on more localized data, allowing farmers to see what the percentage change of yields in their county could look like with climate change.
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
weareiowa.com
When is Beggars' Night? Your complete 2022 guide to trick-or-treating in central Iowa
IOWA, USA — For families looking to trick-or-treat in a way only Iowa can, Beggars' Night is fast approaching. Beggars' Night was created in 1938 as a solution to keeping kids safe on Halloween night, according to the State Historical Society of Iowa. By letting kids celebrate and get...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
KCCI.com
Iowa Halloween display highlights abortion battle
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Halloween display in front of a house in Beaverdale takes aim at the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, and it uses some graphic imagery to make its point. The designer, homeowner Julie Schwertley, said she planned the display as soon as...
Cedar Rapids Schools Chief Noreen Bush Has Passed Away
Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
3 News Now
Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
kciiradio.com
Washington High School Performance Deemed Acceptable by Iowa Department of Education
The Iowa Department of Education released the results of their online school accountability reporting system called the Iowa School Performance Profiles. This is the first year since 2019 that new schools are being identified for additional support to meet the requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Washington...
kiwaradio.com
Critics say new Iowa prison mail system is dehumanizing to inmates
Des Moines, Iowa — Advocates for prisoners says Iowa’s new system of screening mail that’s sent to inmates is confusing and hard to navigate. All non-legal mail is sent to a third-party company to be opened, screened and scanned, then a color copy is sent to the inmate. Professor Alison Guernsey, in the University of Iowa College of Law, says communication between inmates and people on the outside is valuable in maintaining strong connections.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love to go out with your friends and family, from time to time, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
News Channel Nebraska
Iowa man receives year in prison for escape
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced Friday for escaping a halfway house. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Joshua Charter, of Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced in Omaha to 12 months’ incarceration for escape. Charter will have a three-year term of supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
