Iowa State

Corydon Times-Republican

First-time candidate seeks to unseat GOP freshman in Iowa’s 4th District

Democrat Ryan Melton, left, is challenging incumbent Republican Randy Feenstra in this year's 4th District election. (Photos by the Melton campaign and Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The Republican congressman who unseated Steve King in the last election cycle faces a challenge next month from a Nevada Democrat who had little...
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

3rd Congressional District: Everything you need to know about Cindy Axne, Zach Nunn in 2022 election

DES MOINES, Iowa — You can find live election results at weareiowa.com/elections, by texting RESULTS to 515-457-1026 or downloading the We Are Iowa app. With a newly redrawn district shifting the constituent makeup and a position in the U.S. House of Representatives on the line, Cindy Axne and Zach Nunn both find themselves on the ballot for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Meet the Republican candidate for governor: Kim Reynolds; Incumbent has had a whirlwind 4 years

OTTUMWA — Kelley Koch loves Iowa’s direction, for which she credits Gov. Kim Reynolds and her fellow Republicans who are pulling all the levers in state government. “We are living in a snow globe. We are enjoying what a conservative government feels like: low crime, low taxes, safe schools,” Koch, who is chair of the Dallas County Republicans, said recently at a campaign event featuring Reynolds and other Iowa Republican candidates.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Gun Related Amendment to the Iowa Constitution on the Ballot

Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began last week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for it 12 years ago, after they realized Iowa is one of only six states without state level constitutional protection of the right to keep and bear arms. The amendment says any gun restrictions would have to be judged by a legal standard called strict scrutiny. Rogers says the U.S. Supreme Court set up an even tougher legal standard in a ruling this summer.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Report says Iowa corn yield growth will slow because of climate change

A new report projects that climate change will limit corn yield growth throughout Iowa over the next decade and beyond. The Environmental Defense Fund report assembled 20 different climate models to look at the impacts of climate change on yields of corn in Iowa, soybeans in Minnesota and winter wheat in Kansas by 2030 and 2050. The nonprofit environmental advocacy group zoomed in on more localized data, allowing farmers to see what the percentage change of yields in their county could look like with climate change.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa Halloween display highlights abortion battle

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Halloween display in front of a house in Beaverdale takes aim at the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, and it uses some graphic imagery to make its point. The designer, homeowner Julie Schwertley, said she planned the display as soon as...
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Rapids Schools Chief Noreen Bush Has Passed Away

Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
3 News Now

Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help

A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize

(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
BUFFALO, IA
kiwaradio.com

Critics say new Iowa prison mail system is dehumanizing to inmates

Des Moines, Iowa — Advocates for prisoners says Iowa’s new system of screening mail that’s sent to inmates is confusing and hard to navigate. All non-legal mail is sent to a third-party company to be opened, screened and scanned, then a color copy is sent to the inmate. Professor Alison Guernsey, in the University of Iowa College of Law, says communication between inmates and people on the outside is valuable in maintaining strong connections.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love to go out with your friends and family, from time to time, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Iowa man receives year in prison for escape

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced Friday for escaping a halfway house. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Joshua Charter, of Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced in Omaha to 12 months’ incarceration for escape. Charter will have a three-year term of supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
DES MOINES, IA

