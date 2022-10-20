Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Crash in Southeast Travis County leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A crash in Southeast Travis County has left one person dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on October 22 at the intersection of US 183 and Old Lockhart Road in Mustang Ridge. Medics arrived to find an adult unconscious. That person was...
Motorcyclist dead after crash on State Highway 107, officials report
SAN CARLOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a motorcycle rider dead Thursday afternoon in Hidalgo County. David Garcia Harley, 29, of Bastrop, died at the scene, DPS troopers said. Investigators reveal a Chevrolet Silverado occupied by two people was making a left turn onto […]
1 dead, 1 injured in Highway 183 crash
AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 183 around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. The crash took place on 183 northbound near Old Lockhart Road. Austin-Travis County EMS said when medics got there, they found two people, but one was already dead. They...
Authorities: 7-year-old struck by car in Marlton in critical condition; driver stayed on scene
Authorities say a 7-year-old child is in critical but stable condition after they were struck by a car in Marlton.
fox44news.com
One Man Dead in Bell County Motorcycle Accident
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle. Around 8:05 a.m., a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by 63-year-old Timothy Eugene Myers of Cedar Creek, Texas, was travelling southbound on Lakeview Road approaching the intersection of Bear Branch Road. According to the lead investigating Trooper, Myers failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway.
kfgo.com
Woman dead after rollover crash in northeastern North Dakota
NEKOMA, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman from Edmore, N.D. died in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 1 in northeastern North Dakota late Friday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the 24-year-old woman was in a pickup traveling north six miles south of Nekoma, northeast of Devils Lake, when she entered the east ditch. The woman overcorrected the vehicle, crossed the centerline, and rolled an unknown number of times into the west ditch.
KRGV
Man wanted on attempted murder charge in South Carolina arrested near Pharr
A 31-year-old attempted murder suspect is awaiting extradition in Hidalgo County. Juan Carlos Gallegos Ramirez was wanted on an attempted murder charge out of South Carolina after allegedly shooting a woman, according to Juan Lara, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals. Ramirez was arrested Friday near Pharr in front of...
3 convicted for role in death of Round Rock man
On Thursday, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced the convictions of three men involved in the death of 26-year-old Round Rock resident Christopher Branham.
fox26houston.com
Texas DPS troopers stops human smuggling attempts twice
Videos from Texas Department of Public Safety show troopers stopping attempted human smuggling. Lieutenant Chris Olivarez with Texas DPS posted videos on Twitter showing two separate drivers smuggling suspected immigrants into the state. IMMIGRATION: New York City mayor declares state of emergency over busing of migrants from Texas. The first...
KVUE
Texas trooper fired for inaction during Uvalde school massacre
UVALDE, Texas — One of the first Texas state troopers to arrive at the scene of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting is being fired by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told ABC News. Some family members of Robb...
krcrtv.com
Pedestrian deceased after jumping from an overcrossing onto I-5, still under investigation
Early Saturday morning a press release was sent out by the California State Highway Patrol (CHP) in regards to a traffic incident that led to the fatality of a pedestrian that took place late Friday evening. CHP confirmed that around 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening, a man now known to...
CBS Austin
Travis County woman waits on hold with 911 for 15 minutes, husband dies from heart attack
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 9-1-1 call center continues to see a major staffing shortage. In a newly released campaign ad for Travis County Judge Candidate Rupal Chaudhari, a woman says when her husband was having a heart attack she called 9-1-1 and was on hold for 15 minutes. Tanya Gotcher told CBS Austin that her husband died that day while waiting for an ambulance to show up.
Texas cities where drivers get stuck at red lights the most
(NEXSTAR) – You know when you’re driving through town, and it feels like you’re hitting every red light? Every. Single. One? It’s not in your head, especially if you live in certain Texas cities. While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually makes up […]
fox7austin.com
Boil water notice issued for parts of Bastrop after water-main break
BASTROP, Texas - Parts of Bastrop are under a boil water notice after a recent water-main break. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Aqua Water to notify its customers to boil water prior to consumption. The affected area includes south of Legend Oaks Dr, on the west side...
News Channel 25
Suspects wanted for stealing $750K in vehicles across Texas: Waco police
WACO, Texas — Authorities are searching for a pair of serial car thefts. Isabel Gonzelez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Waco police said both suspects are involved in stealing multiple vehicles across the state,...
Mom, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old child gets arm tattoo, police say
Police in Lloyd, New York, have arrested a woman accused of letting her 10-year-old get an arm tattoo, along with the tattoo artist who inked the child.
‘I really wanted to kill her.’ Anonymous phone calls from tipsters who knew Armstrong played in court
Two people claiming to know Armstrong and her live-in-boyfriend at the time, Colin Strickland – a professional cyclist who had an “on again, off again relationship” with Wilson, according to detectives – called APD after Wilson’s death to help with the investigation.
foxsanantonio.com
Two Texas men convicted after bribing two city commissioners
WESLACO, Texas - Two Texas men have been convicted by a federal jury after being accused of bribing two city commissioners in Weslaco, Texas. According to court documents and evidence presented at the trial, 57-year-old Richard Quintanilla and former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo C. Cuellar Jr., 68 agreed with others to bribe John Cuellar and Gerardo Tafolla. The accused wanted official actions to favor engineering companies seeking larger contracts with the city.
Video shows Texas school administrator toss student into wall
A Texas school administrator is no longer on the job after a violent confrontation with a 14-year-old student was caught on camera. KXAN's Kelly Wiley reports.Oct. 19, 2022.
After missing Texas teen crashes, authorities find mother’s body in trunk
After a missing Texas teen led authorities on a car chase in Nebraska, his mother's body was found in the trunk, authorities said.
