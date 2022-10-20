Read full article on original website
Related
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
Tuesday's letters: Flynn the patriot, Pelosi in leadership mode, democracy in balance
‘Extremism in the defense of liberty’ Regarding “Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism,” Oct. 20 by The Associated Press: The author would be wise to note that the founders...
As Fetterman prepares to debate Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race, stroke survivors see themselves in him
Pennsylvania US Senate candidates Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will debate at 8 pm ET Tuesday; Fetterman suffered a stroke in May.
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Joke about Joe Biden leads to extremely awkward moment at Gavin Newsom-Brian Dahle debate
California gubernatorial candidates Gavin Newsom and Brian Dahle squared off in their one-and-only debate of the election cycle Sunday, and for the most part, there was nothing unexpected. Dahle made several jokes about Newsom's presidential aspirations, Newsom put Dahle on blast for his opposition to expanding abortion rights via Proposition...
Zeldin’s crime message resonates in New York governor’s race
NEW YORK (AP) — While many Republican candidates started this election year attacking Democrats over inflation, New York’s Lee Zeldin had a different focus: crime. The GOP candidate for governor has spent much of the year railing against a streak of shootings and other violent crimes, including a series of unprovoked attacks on New York City subways. He lamented stories of stabbings, people being shoved onto the tracks by strangers and a bizarre incident near Times Square in which several women in neon green leotards attacked and robbed two women on a train.
Can you show respect to 'MAGA Republicans'? For sake of American democracy, we must try.
Joe Biden’s words make it easy for Republicans and Trump voters to feel they are the personal targets of the president's moral outrage.
SFGate
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — More than three years after Manhattan prosecutors started investigating Donald Trump — after going to the Supreme Court twice to gain access to his tax records — the only criminal trial to arise from their efforts is about to begin. No, the former...
Meet the one-of-a-kind 'tanabeak': Researchers identify new songbird hybrid in Pennsylvania
The offspring of a rose-breasted grosbeak and a scarlet tanager, found in western Pennsylvania, is the "first-ever documented hybrid of its kind."
Comments / 0