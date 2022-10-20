Read full article on original website
Former LSU star Eli Ricks played 'pretty well' in Alabama victory over Mississippi State, says Nick Saban
Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks made his first start as a member of the Crimson Tide in a Saturday evening thrashing of Mississippi State. Ricks transferred to Alabama from LSU this past offseason but hasn’t had the envisioned immediate impact. His talent was on display against Mississippi State, catching the attention of Nick Saban.
Lane Kiffin after Ole Miss' 45-20 loss to LSU
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin recaps Ole Miss' 45-20 loss to LSU, including second-half and defensive struggles.
Kirk Herbstreit Responds To Criticism Of Saturday's Broadcast
Kirk Herbstreit was criticized following Saturday morning's College GameDay broadcast in Eugene, Oregon. Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, the latter of which hosts the show, took criticism for not mentioning the Jermaine Burton situation from last weekend. Burton wasn't disciplined by Alabama head coach Nick Saban after he allegedly struck a...
College Football World Reacts To Controversial Kirk Herbstreit News
ESPN and top analyst Kirk Herbstreit are under fire for how they handled the Alabama Jermaine Burton situation on Saturday evening. Burton, who appeared to hit a female as he was walking off the field at Tennessee last Saturday night, suited up and played for the Crimson Tide this weekend.
Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit debate Tennessee, Alabama College Football Playoff chances
After last weekend’s huge win for over Alabama, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and the ESPN College GameDay crew weighed the College Football Playoff chances of both teams. While many believe the Volunteers have to simplest path to the dance, Corso doesn’t agree with that sentiment. “I don’t agree...
Sources: Panthers Rejected Rams’ Offer for Christian McCaffrey
View the original article to see embedded media. On Thursday, the Panthers shocked the NFL world when they traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers in exchange for second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks in 2023, and a fifth-rounder in ’24. But before the deal was finalized, the Bills, Eagles,...
Report: Jim Nantz to call last Final Four in 2023
Jim Nantz will make 2023 his last year as the lead play-by-play voice for the Final Four, the New York Post reported Monday. Ian Eagle has been picked to take over for Nantz after that, according to the report. Nantz, 63, has been doing play-by-play of the Final Four since...
Justin Fields, Bears run over Patriots to snap skid
Justin Fields ran for one touchdown and threw for another, David Montgomery added another rushing score and the Chicago Bears ended a three-game losing streak with a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday night in Foxborough, Mass. Fields threw for 179 yards and ran for another 82...
Mattress Mack in line for record $75M payout if Astros win title
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has more reason to root for the Astros in the World Series than most Houston-area fans. McIngvale, who owns the Houston-based Gallery Furniture chain, would pocket $75 million if the Astros complete their championship run with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic.
Alabama Football: Will Bryant-Denny slump end for the Tide?
Much has been made of Alabama football and its road struggles over the past two seasons. While those concerns are certainly valid, an argument could be made that Alabama has struggled equally as much at home. Three out of the Tide’s last four conference home games within the friendly confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium could be classified as “struggle wins.” The only exception? Vanderbilt earlier this season.
Alabama Football: Gameday viewing, betting, a prediction and more
Another Alabama Football matchup with the Starkville Bullies brings two givens. One is the obnoxious sounds of rattling cowbells will be heard in Bryant-Denny. The other given is the final result is not in doubt. ESPN has the game this week and its top broadcast team of Chris Fowler, Kirk...
Hats Off to Wes Hart and Alabama Soccer: Three-and-Out
The Crimson Tide is undefeated in conference play and hasn't lost a game in over two months on the way to the regular season SEC crown.
Lane Kiffin on Ole Miss penalties: 'You've got to understand certain (officiating) crews'
Two days after his team's ugly loss against LSU, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is putting an added emphasis on understanding the circumstances of the game that don't show up on film. The Rebels (7-1, 3-1 SEC) lost their first game of the season on Saturday at LSU, falling...
