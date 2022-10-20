ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Responds To Criticism Of Saturday's Broadcast

Kirk Herbstreit was criticized following Saturday morning's College GameDay broadcast in Eugene, Oregon. Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, the latter of which hosts the show, took criticism for not mentioning the Jermaine Burton situation from last weekend. Burton wasn't disciplined by Alabama head coach Nick Saban after he allegedly struck a...
EUGENE, OR
Clayton News Daily

Sources: Panthers Rejected Rams’ Offer for Christian McCaffrey

View the original article to see embedded media. On Thursday, the Panthers shocked the NFL world when they traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers in exchange for second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks in 2023, and a fifth-rounder in ’24. But before the deal was finalized, the Bills, Eagles,...
Clayton News Daily

Report: Jim Nantz to call last Final Four in 2023

Jim Nantz will make 2023 his last year as the lead play-by-play voice for the Final Four, the New York Post reported Monday. Ian Eagle has been picked to take over for Nantz after that, according to the report. Nantz, 63, has been doing play-by-play of the Final Four since...
NEW YORK STATE
Clayton News Daily

Justin Fields, Bears run over Patriots to snap skid

Justin Fields ran for one touchdown and threw for another, David Montgomery added another rushing score and the Chicago Bears ended a three-game losing streak with a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday night in Foxborough, Mass. Fields threw for 179 yards and ran for another 82...
CHICAGO, IL
Clayton News Daily

Mattress Mack in line for record $75M payout if Astros win title

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has more reason to root for the Astros in the World Series than most Houston-area fans. McIngvale, who owns the Houston-based Gallery Furniture chain, would pocket $75 million if the Astros complete their championship run with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Alabama Football: Will Bryant-Denny slump end for the Tide?

Much has been made of Alabama football and its road struggles over the past two seasons. While those concerns are certainly valid, an argument could be made that Alabama has struggled equally as much at home. Three out of the Tide’s last four conference home games within the friendly confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium could be classified as “struggle wins.” The only exception? Vanderbilt earlier this season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy