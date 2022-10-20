Much has been made of Alabama football and its road struggles over the past two seasons. While those concerns are certainly valid, an argument could be made that Alabama has struggled equally as much at home. Three out of the Tide’s last four conference home games within the friendly confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium could be classified as “struggle wins.” The only exception? Vanderbilt earlier this season.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO