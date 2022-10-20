Read full article on original website
Family Promise of Gallatin Valley celebrates 17 years of ending family homelessness
The nation’s leading nonprofit addressing family homelessness is celebrating 17 years of serving families experiencing homelessness in the Gallatin Valley. The Family Promise Celebration will take place on Thursday, October 27 from 5–6:30pm at 1603 Tschache Lane. At 6pm, Family Promise will welcome guest speakers including Gloria Edwards, the first Executive Director, and Ray Ross, an original board member, family liaison, and facility manager.
Warren Miller looks to winter with local premiere of adventure film
Warren Miller Entertainment presents its 73rd annual winter sports film, Daymaker, at Big Sky’s Independent theater and Downtown Bozeman’s Ellen Theatre this month. Choose your venue for the global kickoff to winter on Wednesday, October 26th at 7:30pm, or Thursday, Oct. 27th at 6pm and 9pm, respectively. Come...
