The nation’s leading nonprofit addressing family homelessness is celebrating 17 years of serving families experiencing homelessness in the Gallatin Valley. The Family Promise Celebration will take place on Thursday, October 27 from 5–6:30pm at 1603 Tschache Lane. At 6pm, Family Promise will welcome guest speakers including Gloria Edwards, the first Executive Director, and Ray Ross, an original board member, family liaison, and facility manager.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 6 HOURS AGO