golobos.com
Haulcy Named MW Freshman of the Week for Second Time
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For the second time this season, New Mexico true freshman A.J. Haulcy was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week, and that award now puts him in prime running position to become UNM’s first Mountain West Freshman of the Year since DonTrell Moore in 2002.
golobos.com
Davis earns 2 MW weekly honors after a pair of clean sheets
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After recording a pair of clean sheets last week to help the University of New Mexico women’s soccer team clinch a postseason berth, goalkeeper Alli Davis has been selected as the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week announced by the conference office on Monday.
golobos.com
Lobos Finish 13th at Jim West Challenge
SAN MARCOS, Texas – The New Mexico women’s golf team concluded play Monday at the Jim West Challenge with the final round of play at Kissing Tree Golf Club. The Lobos shot 7-over during the final 18 holes to finish in 13th place at 24-over. Oklahoma State won...
Lobos fail to reach endzone for second straight week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos looked a little different on offense Saturday night. Justin Holaday got the start at quarterback against Fresno State, however the result wasn’t much different than weeks past. For the second consecutive week, UNM did not score a touchdown, and the team ended the game with only nine points. In his […]
golobos.com
Lobos in 11th After Opening Day of Jim West Challenge
SAN MARCOS, Texas – The New Mexico women’s golf team opened play Sunday at the Jim West Challenge with the first two rounds of play at Kissing Tree Golf Club. The Lobos shot 17-over during the first 36 holes of the event to sit in 11th place. Oklahoma...
golobos.com
Women’s Golf Travels to Texas for Jim West Challenge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s golf team returns to action Sunday-Monday as it travels to Texas for the Jim West Challenge. The event, hosted by Texas State, will be at the 6,132-yard, par-72 Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos. The tournament will play 36 holes...
rrobserver.com
Plans swirling for revival of Rio Rancho Golf Course
This is something that is going to be a landmark. It’s going to be special — Steve Chavez. A village center. Brewery. Upscale restaurants. Parks and open space. Those are the ideas floating around in the brain of Steve Chavez, new owner of a defunct golf course in Rio Rancho formerly known as Club Rio Rancho Golf Course and County Club.
Student robbed at University of New Mexico
Details are limited about the incident as of Sunday evening.
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Lucky Leaf Expo kicks off in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Lucky Leaf Expo kicked off in Albuquerque Friday. It features more than one hundred cannabis exhibits at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The expo offers a myriad of vendors and educational panels that attendees can visit. “It’s good for networking, just even by talking to people in the cannabis space you’re […]
rrobserver.com
Laster named CNO at Lovelace Westside Hospital
ALBUQUERQUE – Lovelace Health System has named Nancy Laster, RN, as the chief nursing officer (CNO) of Lovelace Westside Hospital (LWSH), effective Oct. 7, 2022. Laster has served as associate chief nursing officer for Lovelace Medical Center (LMC) and Heart Hospital of New Mexico at Lovelace Medical Center (HHNM) for the past two years. She has also served as the administrator of Lovelace One Call since January which she will continue in her new role. During her tenure at LMC/HHNM, she strongly contributed to the development and management of the surge plan for Lovelace Health System during the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic and represented Lovelace Health System Nursing for State Hub activities.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
New development proposed for southwest Albuquerque
There is a push to build a shopping area in a booming part of Albuquerque where there really aren't many places to shop or eat: the Southwest Mesa.
Conservative speaker draws protests at UNM during event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tensions ran high at the University of New Mexico Thursday night where New Mexico State Police dispersed a crowd of protesters outside an appearance by conservative speaker Ian Haworth. The conservative nonprofit organization Turning Point USA hosted the controversial event “How Men Can Fight For Life,” Haworth was the event’s main speaker. A […]
Former Albuquerque dentist charged with practicing without a license
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque dentist William Gardner, who had his license taken away for tax fraud, is accused of continuing to practice dentistry. Gardner pled guilty earlier this year after investigators say he submitted falsified x-rays to insurance carriers and billed them for unnecessary procedures. Related Coverage: Albuquerque dentist takes plea deal in tax fraud […]
Albuquerque woman accused of entering apartment uninvited, throwing things
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman, Josie Abeyta, is due in court Monday afternoon. Abeyta is facing charges after being accused of bursting into a couple’s home and throwing things. According to a criminal complaint, a man and his girlfriend were watching TV in an apartment near Eubank and Spain when Abeyta walked in and […]
pinonpost.com
ABQ Journal endorses Ronchetti, snubbing MLG and her ‘sketchy’ record
On Sunday, The Albuquerque Journal, a left-leaning paper, refused to endorse Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for re-election, instead endorsing Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti. The news comes as a major snub to Lujan Grisham, who is the only top Democrat on the ticket not to earn the Journal’s endorsement. Democrats, including Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Second Congressional District candidate Gabe Vasquez, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez of the Third District, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury of the First District, among others, all have the stamp of approval from the paper. The Journal has the largest circulation of any other print paper in the state.
Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep grounds ‘historic’
Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since 1956.
APD: 1 dead after shooting in NW Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in northwest Albuquerque. They say just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to South Sky St. near Paseo Del Norte on reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the man had died. The […]
Bookings fill up fast at Albuquerque ‘Stranger Things’ Airbnb
"The house is really fun; we left it as much like the film as possible," the owners of the home said.
