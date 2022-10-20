Read full article on original website
Are Mortgage Rates Going Above 10% In 2023?
Mortgage rates tend to rise when the Federal Reserve increases the Fed Funds rate. It has a gradual trickling effect, though. Because of the fed funds rate's relationship to the 10-year treasury yield, mortgage rates would continue gradually increase even if Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the central bank elected to lock it in place now through 2023.
Recap: Capital City Bank Group Q3 Earnings
Capital City Bank Group CCBG reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Capital City Bank Group beat estimated earnings by 1.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was up $2.02...
US Stock Futures Down; Big Tech Earnings In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 400 points on Monday after all the three major indices recorded their best week since June. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August...
US Home Price Index Likely To Decline By This Much in August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite jumping more than 90 points amid gains in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Apple Inc AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August is scheduled...
Lowe's Companies Whale Trades For October 24
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lowe's Companies. Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
How Warren Buffett Just Became More Heavily Invested In 'Rat Poison' Cryptocurrency
Known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and by other nicknames, legendary investor Warren Buffett is a man of many names. Buffett also gives out nicknames from time to time, including calling leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD “rat poison squared.”. Here's how Buffett might be more invested in cryptocurrency...
3 REITs with the Most Reliable Dividends
The two essential characteristics of income stocks investors look for when considering a purchase of real estate investment trusts (REITs) are safety and reliability of the dividend. Safety means that the dividend is well covered by the company’s funds from operation. Reliability speaks to the history of dividend payments. Are...
Corning: Q3 Earnings Insights
Corning GLW reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 07:10 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Corning missed estimated earnings by 1.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.52. Revenue was up $27.00 million from the same period last...
This Real Estate Brokerage Believes The Residential Housing Market Is In Peril and 'Winter Is Coming'
Rising home mortgage interest rates, a lack of seller inventory and still high home prices have thrown the residential real estate industry and investment strategies into a tailspin. With the average national home mortgage interest rate nearing 7.5%, many question the logic behind residential home investment for the foreseeable future....
Recap: Biogen Q3 Earnings
Biogen BIIB reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biogen beat estimated earnings by 14.66%, reporting an EPS of $4.77 versus an estimate of $4.16. Revenue was down $270.50 million from the same period last...
Recap: PACCAR Q3 Earnings
PACCAR PCAR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PACCAR beat estimated earnings by 12.18%, reporting an EPS of $2.21 versus an estimate of $1.97. Revenue was up $1.95 billion from the same period last...
Recap: Shutterstock Q3 Earnings
Shutterstock SSTK reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Shutterstock beat estimated earnings by 12.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.89. Revenue was up $9.66 million from the same period last...
Alphabet To 120? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Keybanc lowered Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $125 to $120. Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained the stock with an Overweight rating. Alphabet shares rose 0.3% to $102.80 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan cut the price target on Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU from $464 to $413. JP Morgan analyst Matthew...
Recap: Illinois Tool Works Q3 Earnings
Illinois Tool Works ITW reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Illinois Tool Works beat estimated earnings by 4.44%, reporting an EPS of $2.35 versus an estimate of $2.25. Revenue was up $455.00 million from...
Home Flipping Is Down, And Those That Remain Are Looking For Cash Investors
The demise of a formerly hot home market, torn apart by increasing mortgage interest rates, is now beginning to affect a once thriving home-flipping environment. With interest rates now over 7%, home flipping, which hit new heights in early 2022, has dropped as the real estate market shifts. Home sales have fallen 25% since September 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
US Stocks Mixed; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones surging around 200 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 31,286.16 while the NASDAQ fell 0.93% to 10,759.13. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.10% to 3,756.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
United Airlines, Johnson & Johnson And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Click Here To Learn When The Markets Are Going To Bottom
A classic sign of a turnaround in the markets is when the VIX — inverse index to the broad market S&P 500 Index — climbs over 40. For the uninitiated, short-term options on the S&P 500 are used to calculate the VIX. The higher the option prices on the index, which raises the implied volatilities and the VIX, the more uncertain the market is.
Apple, Amazon And Other Big Tech Stocks From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
Big tech stocks, including, Apple Inc. AAPL, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL are all set to report quarterly earnings this week. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
