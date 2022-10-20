ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Are Mortgage Rates Going Above 10% In 2023?

Mortgage rates tend to rise when the Federal Reserve increases the Fed Funds rate. It has a gradual trickling effect, though. Because of the fed funds rate's relationship to the 10-year treasury yield, mortgage rates would continue gradually increase even if Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the central bank elected to lock it in place now through 2023.
Benzinga

Recap: Capital City Bank Group Q3 Earnings

Capital City Bank Group CCBG reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Capital City Bank Group beat estimated earnings by 1.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was up $2.02...
Benzinga

US Stock Futures Down; Big Tech Earnings In Focus

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 400 points on Monday after all the three major indices recorded their best week since June. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August...
Benzinga

Lowe's Companies Whale Trades For October 24

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lowe's Companies. Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened...
Benzinga

3 REITs with the Most Reliable Dividends

The two essential characteristics of income stocks investors look for when considering a purchase of real estate investment trusts (REITs) are safety and reliability of the dividend. Safety means that the dividend is well covered by the company’s funds from operation. Reliability speaks to the history of dividend payments. Are...
Benzinga

Corning: Q3 Earnings Insights

Corning GLW reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 07:10 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Corning missed estimated earnings by 1.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.52. Revenue was up $27.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Biogen Q3 Earnings

Biogen BIIB reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biogen beat estimated earnings by 14.66%, reporting an EPS of $4.77 versus an estimate of $4.16. Revenue was down $270.50 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: PACCAR Q3 Earnings

PACCAR PCAR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PACCAR beat estimated earnings by 12.18%, reporting an EPS of $2.21 versus an estimate of $1.97. Revenue was up $1.95 billion from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Shutterstock Q3 Earnings

Shutterstock SSTK reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Shutterstock beat estimated earnings by 12.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.89. Revenue was up $9.66 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Alphabet To 120? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Keybanc lowered Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $125 to $120. Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained the stock with an Overweight rating. Alphabet shares rose 0.3% to $102.80 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan cut the price target on Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU from $464 to $413. JP Morgan analyst Matthew...
Benzinga

Recap: Illinois Tool Works Q3 Earnings

Illinois Tool Works ITW reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Illinois Tool Works beat estimated earnings by 4.44%, reporting an EPS of $2.35 versus an estimate of $2.25. Revenue was up $455.00 million from...
Benzinga

Home Flipping Is Down, And Those That Remain Are Looking For Cash Investors

The demise of a formerly hot home market, torn apart by increasing mortgage interest rates, is now beginning to affect a once thriving home-flipping environment. With interest rates now over 7%, home flipping, which hit new heights in early 2022, has dropped as the real estate market shifts. Home sales have fallen 25% since September 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
COLORADO STATE
Benzinga

US Stocks Mixed; Dow Jumps 200 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones surging around 200 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 31,286.16 while the NASDAQ fell 0.93% to 10,759.13. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.10% to 3,756.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
Benzinga

United Airlines, Johnson & Johnson And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Click Here To Learn When The Markets Are Going To Bottom

A classic sign of a turnaround in the markets is when the VIX — inverse index to the broad market S&P 500 Index — climbs over 40. For the uninitiated, short-term options on the S&P 500 are used to calculate the VIX. The higher the option prices on the index, which raises the implied volatilities and the VIX, the more uncertain the market is.
Benzinga

Apple, Amazon And Other Big Tech Stocks From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

Big tech stocks, including, Apple Inc. AAPL, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL are all set to report quarterly earnings this week. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy