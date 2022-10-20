Read full article on original website
SEACAC holds inaugural conference
Southeast Arkansas Community Action, Corporation (SEACAC) seeks to help disadvantaged individuals in Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha, and Drew Counties of Arkansas to move towards self-sustainment. The agency supports education, access, and exposure as vital keys to accomplishing the purpose. In June 2022, SEACAC introduced the Eddie Colen Scholarship in honor...
36th Annual Buck Fever Festival schedule announced
One of Bradley County’s most enjoyable events, the Annual Buck Fever Festival in Banks, is set for November 11 through 13. This is the 36th edition of the event, and the complete schedule has officially been released. The bulk of the event is to be held on Saturday, November 12 with the parade, dog show, Banks All-Class Reunion, and food and shopping vendors available for all to enjoy. See the full schedule below:
Monday update from BC Rural Fire Chief Eddie West about Saturday’s wildfire near Warren
Bradley County Rural Fire Department Chief Eddie West said Sunday afternoon that while fire lines have been established and the fire has been contained within them, there are stumps and other brush that may continue burning for days. Top photo: A fire attack aircraft with the Arkansas Forestry Department prepares...
Aviation Commission discusses recent improvement project and aircraft fuel leak at Warren airport
Warren Aviation Commission met for the first time since January Thursday night to discuss two projects. Present were Chairman Joe Wharton and Commissioners Vernon Colvin II, Rick Stracner and Rob Reep. Commissioner Bryan Martin was not present. Mayor Denisa Pennington also attended the meeting. A conference call was held with...
Large wildfire burning near Warren
A large field and woods fire erupted Saturday afternoon about 1 mile west of Warren along Bradley 363. The fire burned several acres and came within a few feet of the Bryan and Lauren Case residence. Several chicken houses owned by Gary Green were also threatened. However, at presstime, it appeared that no buildings were damaged.
County Judge provides update on acreage burned during Saturday wildfire
Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney said Sunday morning the total acreage affected was updated to 546 acres, mostly owned by PotlatchDeltic Corp. He said 11 bulldozers were used from county governments and individuals from Bradley, Lincoln, Cleveland and Ashley counties. McKinney confirmed there was no structural damage and crews were...
Warren arrest report for October 17-24, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Treylon Davis / 304 Arkansas St, Warren, AR / DOB 5-17-02 / warrant on 10-17-22 April Middleton / 218 Wheeler St, Warren, AR...
