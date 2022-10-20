ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEACAC holds inaugural conference

Southeast Arkansas Community Action, Corporation (SEACAC) seeks to help disadvantaged individuals in Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha, and Drew Counties of Arkansas to move towards self-sustainment. The agency supports education, access, and exposure as vital keys to accomplishing the purpose. In June 2022, SEACAC introduced the Eddie Colen Scholarship in honor...
DESHA COUNTY, AR
36th Annual Buck Fever Festival schedule announced

One of Bradley County’s most enjoyable events, the Annual Buck Fever Festival in Banks, is set for November 11 through 13. This is the 36th edition of the event, and the complete schedule has officially been released. The bulk of the event is to be held on Saturday, November 12 with the parade, dog show, Banks All-Class Reunion, and food and shopping vendors available for all to enjoy. See the full schedule below:
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
Large wildfire burning near Warren

A large field and woods fire erupted Saturday afternoon about 1 mile west of Warren along Bradley 363. The fire burned several acres and came within a few feet of the Bryan and Lauren Case residence. Several chicken houses owned by Gary Green were also threatened. However, at presstime, it appeared that no buildings were damaged.
WARREN, AR
County Judge provides update on acreage burned during Saturday wildfire

Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney said Sunday morning the total acreage affected was updated to 546 acres, mostly owned by PotlatchDeltic Corp. He said 11 bulldozers were used from county governments and individuals from Bradley, Lincoln, Cleveland and Ashley counties. McKinney confirmed there was no structural damage and crews were...
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
Warren arrest report for October 17-24, 2022

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Treylon Davis / 304 Arkansas St, Warren, AR / DOB 5-17-02 / warrant on 10-17-22 April Middleton / 218 Wheeler St, Warren, AR...
WARREN, AR

