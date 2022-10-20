One of Bradley County’s most enjoyable events, the Annual Buck Fever Festival in Banks, is set for November 11 through 13. This is the 36th edition of the event, and the complete schedule has officially been released. The bulk of the event is to be held on Saturday, November 12 with the parade, dog show, Banks All-Class Reunion, and food and shopping vendors available for all to enjoy. See the full schedule below:

BRADLEY COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO