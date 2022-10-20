Julianne Nicholson has joined Nicolas Cage in Kristoffer Borgli’s Dream Scenario comedy for A24 and Square Peg. Nicholson’s latest credits include Blonde, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. She also appeared in HBO’s Mare of Easttown, three seasons of NBC’s Law & Order: Criminal Intent and recurred on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire.More from The Hollywood ReporterTV Ratings: 'House of the Dragon' Finale Scores Big'House of the Dragon' Finale Leaks Online, HBO Blames Distribution Partner'The Vow' Director on Interviewing NXIVM Co-Founder Nancy Salzman and Season 2's Multi-Sided Approach Dylan Baker, Kate Berlant, Michael Cera, Dylan Gelula...

10 MINUTES AGO