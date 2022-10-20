Read full article on original website
Leslie Jordan Sang a Gospel Hymn About the Afterlife the Day Before His Death
Just a day before his shocking and untimely death, Leslie Jordan was giving fans a look at his performance of an eerily poignant hymn. The actor and comedian -- who died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, at the age of 67, ET confirmed -- took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video he recorded of himself singing a gospel tune about the afterlife, with musician Danny Myrick on guitar.
Megyn Kelly Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58
Megyn Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. She was 58. Kelly, 51, shared the news during the opening segment of her podcast on Monday. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," she shared. "My sister died, she was 58, her name...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat' Star, Dead at 67
Leslie Jordan has died. The actor and comedian died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, ET confirms. He was 67. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," Jordan's rep told ET in a statement. "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
Wynonna Judd Says Touring After Naomi Judd's Death Is 'Healing,' Infant Granddaughter Is Giving Her 'Hope'
Wynonna Judd says she's feeling "broken and blessed" amid The Judds: The Final Tour, months after the tragic death of her mother, Naomi Judd. The 58-year-old country singer stopped by for an interview and performance Monday morning on Today, opening up and getting teary over a new song she's writing called "Broken and Blessed." Wynonna said her current emotional state is "somewhere between hell and hallelujah."
'Will & Grace' Stars Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally React to Co-Star Leslie Jordan's Death
As the world begins to mourn the loss of beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, his Will & Grace co-stars, Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally have taken to social media to join in the outpouring of tributes. "My heart is broken," Hayes wrote alongside a still from their...
Christina Perri Welcomes 'Magical Double Rainbow Baby Girl' with Husband Paul Costabile
A day for joy! Christina Perri and her husband, Paul Costabile, have welcomed a baby girl!. The singer took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a heartwarming black-and-white snapshot of herself and her baby girl, whom they welcomed on Saturday. "She’s here!" Perri captioned the post. "With a whole...
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Son Papa Bear's 2nd Birthday With Over-the-Top 'Minions' Party
Nicki Minaj rang in her son's second birthday with an animated affair! The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper went all-out with a Minions-themed backyard bash on Monday in honor of the occasion. "On 9/30/22 you turned 2," Minaj wrote in tribute to her little one, Papa Bear, whom she shares with...
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Wayne Brady Mourns Leslie Jordan and Details Difficult 'DWTS' Week (Exclusive)
Wayne Brady is reflecting on the legacy of the late Leslie Jordan. Following Monday's challenging Dancing With the Stars, Brady spoke backstage with ET's Matt Cohen about the actor and comedian -- who died Monday morning at age 67. "I was fortunate enough to interview Leslie during the pandemic [and]...
British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play
British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Still Keep in Touch' After Breakup, Source Says
No hard cutoffs for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. A source tells ET that the two still communicate despite their breakup in August. "Pete and Kim still keep in touch," the source says. "It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they've remained in contact."
'Sister Wives' Alum Logan Brown Marries Longtime Girlfriend Michelle Petty
A gorgeous October wedding! Sister Wives alum Logan Brown has tied the knot with longtime love Michelle Petty!. Logan's mom, Sister Wives star Janelle Brown celebrated her son's special night with some sweet snapshots she shared to her Instagram stories. One photo featured Janelle smiling brightly while standing next to...
How One College Student Got the Ultimate Selfie With Angelina Jolie (Exclusive)
Angelina Jolie joined her daughter at Spelman College last weekend for the school's homecoming celebration, graciously stopping for more than a few photo ops along the way. The Oscar winner returned to Atlanta after first dropping off her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, back in August. Online, students and families alike posted about their encounters with the mother-daughter duo. One student, Jordan Berry, caught a particularly inconspicuous selfie with the actress in the crowd that he later posted on Twitter.
Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Surprising Teenage Dream to Kelly Clarkson
Dwayne Johnson had his sights set on the honky-tonk! In a new video from his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Black Adam star revealed one of his career goals prior to stepping into the wrestling ring and on the big screen. "At one time, when I was 15...
Star Jones Weighs In on Whether She Would Return to 'The View' (Exclusive)
Star Jones loved her time on The View -- but it’s not enough to get her to quit her day job. “I have so much fun with the girls,” Jones told ET on Saturday during the WACO Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. “But as the new judge on Divorce Court, my hands are completely full."
Kim Kardashian Takes Birthday Celebrations to In-N-Out After Missing Usher Concert in Las Vegas
Kim Kardashian’s Las Vegas birthday bash took a delicious detour! On Saturday, The Kardashians star -- who turned 42 on Oct. 21 -- documented her celebrations that included a surprise trip. In videos shared on her Instagram story, the SKIMS founder boarded her little sister, Kylie Jenner’s private jet, with a welcome from a pair of Vegas showgirls and a set of balloons that read “HAPPY BDAY KIM.”
Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out
Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a...
Tyler Perry Teases a Third 'Why Did I Get Married?' Movie (Exclusive)
Tyler Perry may be bringing some fan favorites back to the big screen. On Saturday, the media mogul spoke with ET and revealed that there’s a chance for a third Why Did I Get Married? film -- but under one condition. "If Janet [Jackson] and Jill Scott say 'yes,'...
