Absent WWE Star Injury Confirmed On Raw
A top WWE star’s absence was confirmed with dialogue during a segment between other wrestlers on tonight’s WWE Raw. During a segment that went on to get progressively stranger as time wore on, a throwaway line ended up being quite crucial. While the Miz speculated that Tommaso Ciampa...
Bloodline Member Gives Thoughts On Potential Rock/Roman Bout
Newest addition to the Bloodline stable, Solo Sikoa, has given his thoughts on a potential match up between the Rock and Roman Reigns. Sikoa made his main roster debut back at WWE Clash At The Castle, interfering in the show’s main event to help his cousin and Tribal Chief Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against challenger Drew McIntyre.
WWE Star Returns To Previous Character To Close Raw
A WWE star has returned to a former iteration to close Monday Night Raw, leaving the division on notice of their arrival!. During the main event featuring Bianca Belair and Bayley, a WWE star returned and debuted an iteration of their previous character and returning to their former in-ring name.
WWE Legend Gets Physical On WWE Raw
Baron Corbin continued his quest to be considered the ‘biggest acquisition on Raw’ by meeting Johnny Gargano in the ring. JBL continuing his excellent mic work in the most recent iteration of his dastardly character, hellbent on harkening back to the ‘Attitude Era’ frequently. After repeating...
NXT Star Set For WWE Main Roster Debut Tonight
According to a new report, an NXT star is set to make their WWE main roster debut tonight (October 24) find out who it is!. In a report from Fightful Select, detailing the expected show plans for tonight’s episode of Raw, an interesting tidbit about an expected debut. Both...
WWE Star To Compete On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ This Weekend
A popular WWE star is set to compete on “Wheel Of Fortune” this weekend. New Day’s Xavier Woods has done a lot to establish himself outside of the WWE bubble. From his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel to his co-hosting gig on G4, Woods knows how to branch off.
WWE Star Describes Poignant Moment In Locker Room
A WWE star describes a poignant moment they had in the locker room after believing they just wrestled their last match. Recently having a chat with Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast, the recently returned Candice LeRae opened up about the feeling of her last match. Before heading...
WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals Asking Price For Deal With AEW
A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed their asking price for a deal with All Elite Wrestling. Kurt Angle is an Olympic Gold Medalist, multi-time world champion across various promotions and considered by many to be one of the all-time greats inside the ring. Angle retired from in-ring competition in...
NJPW Announce AEW Stars To Appear For November 5 Show
AEW stars have been announced to making the trek to Japan in November for a big upcoming NJPW event, find out who it is!. NJPW has announced a new match for their November 5th show, Battle Autumn in Osaka, Japan and they’re familiar faces from AEW!. FTR will be...
Bullet Club Member Shares Honest Thoughts On NWO Comparisons
Bullet Club member and NJPW star Juice Robinson has opened up about comparisons between the Japanese stable and the nWo. Robinson is best known for his time with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but has recently made appearances for AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. The former IWGP US Champion joined the Bullet Club...
WWE SmackDown To Air On FS1 October 28
If WWE fans want to check out Roman Reigns on SmackDown next week, they’ll have to remember to flip channels!. For next week’s October 28 edition of WWE SmackDown, WWE has announced that fans will have to move the channel over to FS1. Taking to their social media...
Watch Rhea Ripley Bodyslam Luke Gallows On WWE Raw
A massive spot between two big WWE stars just happened on WWE Raw and you’ll have to see it to believe it!. After a promo from Judgment Day kicked off tonight’s October 24 edition of WWE Raw, a match shortly thereafter. In the opening promo of the night,...
Amazing Tribute To Late WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall
Diamond Dallas Page has posted a beautiful tribute to the late Scott Hall, one day after what would have been the Bad Guy’s 64th birthday. Scott Hall passed away on March 14, 2022 after a short battle with illness, with the entire wrestling world paying tribute to the iconic former WWE star.
Match Announced For October 24 WWE Raw
The official WWE website has announced a singles match between Finn Balor and Karl Anderson for the October 24 episode of WWE Raw. Anderson, alongside Luke Gallows as the ‘Good Brothers’ made their returns to the company back on the October 10 episode of the show, aiding AJ Styles against the Judgment Day. They made their return to in-ring action as a team on the October 17 episode, besting the Alpha Academy.
NJPW Star Feels ‘Nobody Is Better Suited’ To Be KOPW Than Them
A NJPW star feels “nobody is better suited” to be KOPW 22 than them. El Phantasmo made the transition from junior heavyweight to the heavyweight division during this year’s G1 Climax 32 tournament. In his final match, he defeated Shingo Takagi to kickstart a rivalry. At NJPW...
Major Development On Triple H Status Ahead Of WWE Raw
There has been a major development regarding the health status of Triple H in advance of tonight’s WWE Raw. Last week, Triple H had to miss both the Raw and SmackDown tapings due to testing positive for COVID-19. According to PWInsider, Triple H is back!. Triple H has resumed...
WWE Star Teases New Character In Fiery Vignette
In a segment during NXT Halloween Havoc, a WWE star featured in a vignette where he set his former character ablaze. In the short clip, the former T-Bar and before that known as Dominik Dijakovic was seen setting fire to his former Retribution mask. With the former T-Bar’s Twitter account...
How The AEW Roster Reportedly Feels About Sammy Guevara
Sammy Guevara continues to be a high profile figure in AEW storylines but his backstage reputation continues to take something of a beating. With recent altercations with Andrade El Idolo and Eddie Kingston, as well as several other incidents prior, many people have developed a negative opinion of Guevara, though it’s clear that Tony Khan has faith in the Spanish God in the way that he continues to be well-booked.
Eddie Kingston Comments On AEW Backstage Conflicts
A popular AEW star has commented on the backstage conflicts within the company. In August, it was revealed that Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara had a backstage altercation that led to Kingston being suspended. They turned this conflict into an on-screen storyline when Guevara called Kingston a “fat piece of...
Matt Hardy Discusses Whether He’ll Retire In WWE Or AEW
AEW star Matt Hardy has opened up about whether or not he plans to eventually return to WWE in order to retire. Hardy made a name for himself alongside his brother Jeff as one half of the Hardy Boyz, an iconic tag team known for their extreme and high-flying style of wrestling.
