Sammy Guevara continues to be a high profile figure in AEW storylines but his backstage reputation continues to take something of a beating. With recent altercations with Andrade El Idolo and Eddie Kingston, as well as several other incidents prior, many people have developed a negative opinion of Guevara, though it’s clear that Tony Khan has faith in the Spanish God in the way that he continues to be well-booked.

23 HOURS AGO