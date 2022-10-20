Read full article on original website
Former Española mayor and small business owner vying to be state auditor
Early voting is underway and the race for New Mexico’s next auditor is now between former Española mayor and a complete newcomer to the world of politics. The state auditor conducts regular financial reviews of state and local public entities and can step in to audit an agency if there are suspicions of mismanagement.
Colorado suspects arrested in Santa Fe as part of homicide investigation
On Monday, the Denver Police Department asked for help from the Santa Fe Police Department as a part of a homicide investigation.
AG Balderas Announces Additional Guilty Verdicts in Case of Española Woman Accused of Voter Fraud
ALBUQUERQUE — Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that a Rio Arriba County jury convicted Laura Seeds of two fourth degree felonies and one misdemeanor. The charges were in relation to her actions in the 2018 Española municipal election of engaging in intimidating conduct during a municipal election, coercing a voter, and disturbing polling places. Jurors returned their verdict in the same afternoon they began deliberating. Sentencing will be set at a later date.
Plea deal withdrawn for man charged in death of New Mexico woman a decade ago
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has withdrawn the plea deal for Anselmo Ortiz who is accused of being involved in the disappearance of Cindy Rivera more than a decade ago. Ortiz accepted the plea deal back in September but a non-negotiable term of that agreement was that he give up the location of Rivera’s remains […]
'No one is above the law,' New Mexico D.A. warns on anniversary of deadly 'Rust' shooting
On the one-year anniversary of the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a top prosecutor in New Mexico renewed her stark warning that "no one is above the law." A year ago Friday, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Hutchins and wounded the director Joel Souza during a rehearsal for the western "Rust" on a set near Santa Fe.
Teen charged after hosting underage party that led to fatal Taos crash
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wrote on Twitter, "This is heartbreaking. My prayers are with the students, families, and greater community of Taos High School."
Man arrested for Santa Fe bank robbery
The Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communication center received a call about a bank robbery at the Bank of America location on St. Michael's Drive.
Stepfather accused in 5-year-old’s murder pleads not guilty to federal charges
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Malcolm Torres, the man charged with murdering his 5-year-old stepdaughter, has pled not guilty to his federal charges. Torres was arraigned for first-degree murder, child assault, and other charges. Investigators say he killed Renezmae Calzada and disposed of her body two years ago. The girl vanished from her Española home on September […]
New Mexico State Police arrest armed suspect in northern New Mexico
PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested Aurelio Carrasco who they say exposed himself to a couple in Pecos and then lead police on a chase. It started around 10:45 a.m. on October 20 when a man told police he and his wife were at a gas station when Carrasco pulled up in a […]
Lisa Shin’s Distractions
This letter is in response to the recent letter by Lisa Shin “Where Candidates Stand On The Nuisance Code”. To be blunt and to the point: her letter is fearmongering and distraction techniques. The Republicans have had a rough couple of days in the papers, and this is a poor attempt to pivot away from that.
FBI, Santa Fe Police Seek Public’s Assistance To Identify Skinny Swoosh Bandit Who Robbed Bank Tuesday
The FBI and Santa Fe Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to identify this thief responsible for robbing First National Bank Tuesday at 540 W. Cordova Road in Santa Fe. Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 505.889.1300. Courtesy/FBI. FBI News:. The...
Española man charged with murder after shooting at trailer park
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office says a dispute turned deadly Monday night at a trailer park outside Española. Jerrid Maestas told police he was arguing with two drunk men who were later identified as Elmer Sanchez Sr. and Elmer Sanchez Jr. when they shot at him. However, Sanchez Jr. was shot and […]
One dead, six injured in rollover crash in Taos County
TAOS COUNTY, N.M. — One teenager is dead and six others were injured in a rollover crash involving one vehicle in Taos County early Sunday morning. The Taos County Sheriff's Office says deputies and EMS crews were called to Cordovas Road south of Taos for a rollover crash. When deputies arrived on scene, they saw a silver Jeep Patriot sitting turned over. Seven teenagers were found as passengers in the vehicle.
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
When prescribed burns spiral into devastating wildfires, who pays the price?
New Mexico’s Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire destroyed Louie Trujillo’s family cabin in the Sangre De Cristo mountains. Then, it started moving east. “The fire was on this mountain ridge that you can see from this window. It was just about to creep into the city,” Trujillo said, speaking from city hall in Las Vegas, New Mexico. He’s the mayor and a social worker at a local psychiatric hospital.
Los Alamos National Laboratory Announces Winners Of Its Most Prestigious Medals
Sara Del Valle and Catherine Snelson/Photos Courtesy LANL. Los Alamos National Laboratory announced the winners of three special medals that acknowledge their exceptional commitment and achievement. The Global Security, Operations and Community Relations medals reflect the broad scope of work done across the institution and align with the Laboratory’s philosophy of simultaneous excellence.
Smithsonian Japanese-American Internment Exhibition At NM History Museum
A Smithsonian Exhibit of one the nation’s most regrettable events is opening this weekend at the New Mexico History Museum. The exhibit “Writing a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II” opens at the museum on Sunday. The exhibition examines the complicated history and impact of Executive...
Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen | Heating It Up
“What kind of margaritas do you have?” I smiled, overhearing an obvious first-time visitor to Maria’s, the holy grail of margarita magnificence. The waiter patiently pointed out the bound list of more than 150 variations on the theme, all hand-shaken, and made with 100% agave tequilas. The list includes more than 170 tequilas, too, many of them reposados or añejos, aged tequilas, intended to be enjoyed straight. Tequila was first imported into the United States from Mexico via Santa Fe, so it only seems appropriate to have a place with this kind of selection here today. Take a little time to peruse the list’s descriptions, which are entertaining as well as informative.
Skeleton Family Spotted Camping In White Rock
A skeleton family spotted camping with their dog early this morning in White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
School teacher shot and killed by Bernalillo, Sandoval County law enforcement
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho elementary school teacher has been identified as the man killed in what law enforcement says was suicide by police. Bernalillo police and Sandoval County deputies were called to a Bernalillo home on Monday because of a man, later identified as Gary DeSanctis, armed with a rifle. Officers say they […]
