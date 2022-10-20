ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espanola, NM

kunm.org

Former Española mayor and small business owner vying to be state auditor

Early voting is underway and the race for New Mexico’s next auditor is now between former Española mayor and a complete newcomer to the world of politics. The state auditor conducts regular financial reviews of state and local public entities and can step in to audit an agency if there are suspicions of mismanagement.
ESPANOLA, NM
nmag.gov

AG Balderas Announces Additional Guilty Verdicts in Case of Española Woman Accused of Voter Fraud

ALBUQUERQUE — Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that a Rio Arriba County jury convicted Laura Seeds of two fourth degree felonies and one misdemeanor. The charges were in relation to her actions in the 2018 Española municipal election of engaging in intimidating conduct during a municipal election, coercing a voter, and disturbing polling places. Jurors returned their verdict in the same afternoon they began deliberating. Sentencing will be set at a later date.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Stepfather accused in 5-year-old’s murder pleads not guilty to federal charges

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Malcolm Torres, the man charged with murdering his 5-year-old stepdaughter, has pled not guilty to his federal charges. Torres was arraigned for first-degree murder, child assault, and other charges. Investigators say he killed Renezmae Calzada and disposed of her body two years ago. The girl vanished from her Española home on September […]
ESPANOLA, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Lisa Shin’s Distractions

This letter is in response to the recent letter by Lisa Shin “Where Candidates Stand On The Nuisance Code”. To be blunt and to the point: her letter is fearmongering and distraction techniques. The Republicans have had a rough couple of days in the papers, and this is a poor attempt to pivot away from that.
WHITE ROCK, NM
KRQE News 13

Española man charged with murder after shooting at trailer park

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office says a dispute turned deadly Monday night at a trailer park outside Española. Jerrid Maestas told police he was arguing with two drunk men who were later identified as Elmer Sanchez Sr. and Elmer Sanchez Jr. when they shot at him. However, Sanchez Jr. was shot and […]
ESPANOLA, NM
KOAT 7

One dead, six injured in rollover crash in Taos County

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. — One teenager is dead and six others were injured in a rollover crash involving one vehicle in Taos County early Sunday morning. The Taos County Sheriff's Office says deputies and EMS crews were called to Cordovas Road south of Taos for a rollover crash. When deputies arrived on scene, they saw a silver Jeep Patriot sitting turned over. Seven teenagers were found as passengers in the vehicle.
TAOS COUNTY, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
marketplace.org

When prescribed burns spiral into devastating wildfires, who pays the price?

New Mexico’s Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire destroyed Louie Trujillo’s family cabin in the Sangre De Cristo mountains. Then, it started moving east. “The fire was on this mountain ridge that you can see from this window. It was just about to creep into the city,” Trujillo said, speaking from city hall in Las Vegas, New Mexico. He’s the mayor and a social worker at a local psychiatric hospital.
LAS VEGAS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos National Laboratory Announces Winners Of Its Most Prestigious Medals

Sara Del Valle and Catherine Snelson/Photos Courtesy LANL. Los Alamos National Laboratory announced the winners of three special medals that acknowledge their exceptional commitment and achievement. The Global Security, Operations and Community Relations medals reflect the broad scope of work done across the institution and align with the Laboratory’s philosophy of simultaneous excellence.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
santafe.com

Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen | Heating It Up

“What kind of margaritas do you have?” I smiled, overhearing an obvious first-time visitor to Maria’s, the holy grail of margarita magnificence. The waiter patiently pointed out the bound list of more than 150 variations on the theme, all hand-shaken, and made with 100% agave tequilas. The list includes more than 170 tequilas, too, many of them reposados or añejos, aged tequilas, intended to be enjoyed straight. Tequila was first imported into the United States from Mexico via Santa Fe, so it only seems appropriate to have a place with this kind of selection here today. Take a little time to peruse the list’s descriptions, which are entertaining as well as informative.
SANTA FE, NM

