Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LJWORLD
Kansas crunched: Baylor builds 28-3 lead, hangs on to defeat Kansas 35-23
A 28-3 hole on the road proved to be too big for the Kansas football team to crawl out of and the Jayhawks lost their third consecutive game, 35-23 at Baylor’s McLane Stadium on Saturday. The loss dropped Kansas to 5-3 on the season and 2-3 in Big 12...
LJWORLD
Jayhawks drop 3rd straight game as 2nd-half rally at Baylor comes up short
Waco, Texas — A second-half rally fell just short for the Kansas football team, which dropped its third consecutive game, 35-23 to Baylor on Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium. The Jayhawks (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big 12) fell into a 28-3 hole in the first half and were outgained 250-61...
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Oct. 23, 2022
John Edward Cofer, 35, Lawrence, and Gypsy M. Williams-Ratzlaff, 30, Lawrence. Michael Skye Mills, 31, Edgerton, and Cara Lindsay McCoy, 35, Edgerton. Jackson Evan Brenton, 24, Lenexa, and Hutton Olivia Fritzel, 23, Lawrence. Peter Agustin Madrigal, 28, Lawrence, and Gabrielle Rose Finkelstein, 27, Lawrence. Kevin Edward Mowen, 19, Louisburg, and...
LJWORLD
Couple’s East Lawrence home, built in 1913, is their ‘own little time capsule’ of original woodwork and eclectic decor
Mike and Sarah Randolph’s past 20 years living in their three-story home at 1643 Rhode Island St. have been rife with full-circle moments. After all, they both grew up in Lawrence — Mike across town from their current home in East Lawrence, and Sarah in the home right across the backyard. The Randolphs’ home backs up to the home Sarah’s parents have lived in for more than 40 years.
LJWORLD
Lawrence man taken to Topeka hospital after moped crash
A 55-year-old Lawrence man was taken to a Topeka hospital after a Sunday morning moped accident in rural Douglas County. According to an email from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman George Diepenbrock, the man, whose identity hasn’t been released, was injured about 9:40 a.m. when his moped crashed in the 1100 block of East 1200 Road. The man was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka by Lawerence-Douglas County Fire Medical. The accident remains under investigation, Diepenbrock wrote.
LJWORLD
Plans for big self-storage project filed near Rock Chalk Park, but what happened to plan for 400 new homes?
Look for about 100,000 square feet of mini self-storage units to be built on vacant property north of Rock Chalk Park in the not-too-distant future. That project, though, raises an interesting question: Will there ever be any homes built north of Rock Chalk Park?. The area north of the Rock...
LJWORLD
KU panel discussion to examine anti-government protests in Iran
University of Kansas faculty members and students will be featured on an upcoming panel discussion about the anti-government uprising in Iran. Members of the public can attend the panel discussion at noon on Wednesday at the Sabatini Multicultural Resource Center on KU’s Lawrence campus. The panel will include KU...
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Vote for what you believe in
Does your local, state and national government represent you? In the Nov. 8 election you can tell officials “good job” and vote to reelect them or elect someone you feel would do a better job of making our representative democracy serve the people. Most Kansans want to protect...
LJWORLD
Activists who pushed for behavioral health sales tax say crisis center discussions need to be transparent
Local activists say the recent controversy over the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County doesn’t square with what voters were expecting when they approved the sales tax to fund the multimillion-dollar facility nearly four years ago, and they say the lack of transparency has created anxiety. The road...
LJWORLD
Lawrence’s affordable housing board to discuss membership after member raises conflict of interest concerns
After a member of the city’s Affordable Housing Advisory Board expressed concerns about conflicts of interest among members — who provide funding recommendations for more than $1 million annually — the board is set to consider potential changes. The advisory board was set up after Lawrence voters...
Comments / 0