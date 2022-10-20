ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

LJWORLD

Douglas County court filings for Oct. 23, 2022

John Edward Cofer, 35, Lawrence, and Gypsy M. Williams-Ratzlaff, 30, Lawrence. Michael Skye Mills, 31, Edgerton, and Cara Lindsay McCoy, 35, Edgerton. Jackson Evan Brenton, 24, Lenexa, and Hutton Olivia Fritzel, 23, Lawrence. Peter Agustin Madrigal, 28, Lawrence, and Gabrielle Rose Finkelstein, 27, Lawrence. Kevin Edward Mowen, 19, Louisburg, and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Couple’s East Lawrence home, built in 1913, is their ‘own little time capsule’ of original woodwork and eclectic decor

Mike and Sarah Randolph’s past 20 years living in their three-story home at 1643 Rhode Island St. have been rife with full-circle moments. After all, they both grew up in Lawrence — Mike across town from their current home in East Lawrence, and Sarah in the home right across the backyard. The Randolphs’ home backs up to the home Sarah’s parents have lived in for more than 40 years.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence man taken to Topeka hospital after moped crash

A 55-year-old Lawrence man was taken to a Topeka hospital after a Sunday morning moped accident in rural Douglas County. According to an email from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman George Diepenbrock, the man, whose identity hasn’t been released, was injured about 9:40 a.m. when his moped crashed in the 1100 block of East 1200 Road. The man was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka by Lawerence-Douglas County Fire Medical. The accident remains under investigation, Diepenbrock wrote.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

KU panel discussion to examine anti-government protests in Iran

University of Kansas faculty members and students will be featured on an upcoming panel discussion about the anti-government uprising in Iran. Members of the public can attend the panel discussion at noon on Wednesday at the Sabatini Multicultural Resource Center on KU’s Lawrence campus. The panel will include KU...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Vote for what you believe in

Does your local, state and national government represent you? In the Nov. 8 election you can tell officials “good job” and vote to reelect them or elect someone you feel would do a better job of making our representative democracy serve the people. Most Kansans want to protect...

