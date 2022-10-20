ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UncoverLA

Luxury Leather Atelier Savas Brings a Little Bit of Nashville to L.A. in First Foray Into Ready-to-Wear

A little bit of Nashville looks good on L.A. Bespoke leather jackets, boots, and accessories made from the finest hides and furs in the world await Angelenos at Savas' new store on Melrose. The star-loved, small-batch brand, which counts musicians Jack White, Jason Isbel, and Reba McEntire as fans, was founded by Savannah Yarborough, a Nashville-based designer who earned her menswear design degree from the prestigious Central Saint Martins in London.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UncoverLA

Minions, Jurassic Park, and More Iconic Films Get a Streetwear Spin at New Universal CityWalk Store, Univrs

Some of the most iconic on-screen moments are springing to life through streetwear at Univrs, a new store at Universal CityWalk Hollywood. Each season, the shop will debut limited edition drops of apparel and collectibles ranging from $30-$100 inspired by beloved NBCUniversal brands and characters including Minions, Jurassic Park, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Felix the Cat, Jaws, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UncoverLA

UncoverLA

333
Followers
670
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Uncover LA is a stylish resource for Los Angeles' coolest people, places, and things.

 https://www.uncoverla.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy