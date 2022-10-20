Read full article on original website
Related
Ralphie Parker is Back in ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Teaser
Those eyes look perfectly intact to me. What is a Christmas Eve into Christmas Day without a peek or a binge of the A Christmas Story marathon? Did you know there's a sequel coming very soon that will star the original Ralphie Parker? I'm very excited about this. A TRIPLE...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Holiday World’s ‘Halloween in the Sky’ Drone Show Features Spectacular 2023 Announcement
If you are like me, you are probably wondering where summer went, and now it's almost November. There is a silver lining though, Holiday World has some fall family fun going on, plus a special announcement!. Featuring Fall Family Fun. The SCAREbnb funhouse. which features Marilyn's Mansion, Dracula's Den, Frankenstein's...
Your Halloween Costume Is Sexy + Last Thing You Googled – IN, KY and IL Residents Share Hilarious Answers
When we were kids, we dressed up as our favorite cartoon, TV, or movie character. Maybe, even something we wanted to be when we grew up. As adults, the options are endless. It's a little ridiculous though, that every costume for women, and sometimes men, has to be sexy. So, we thought we would have a little fun and exaggerate the humor of how even Elmo is sexed up for Halloween.
Kendrick Lamar Paris Concert Livestream – How to Watch
We are hours away from Kendrick Lamar presenting his livestream concert in Paris. Kendrick Lamar's sold-out show at the Paris' Accor Arena, as part of his The Big Steppers Tour, is set to stream live exclusively through Amazon Music and Prime Video. What's even better, you can watch it for free.
Win a Vinyl Copy of Taylor Swift’s New Album, “Midnights!”
Introducing Midnights from Taylor Swift! We've all sung along to Taylor at home, in the car, and through breakups and makeups. Now we're singing along to her new album Midnights and we want you to, too. Win a VINYL copy, courtesy of Republic Records. Enter below. Don't have our app?...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Release Literally Broke Spotify
What would a Taylor Swift album release without a few records broken? How about a broken streaming service?. Swift dropped her 10th studio album, Midnights, at midnight last night, resulting in fans rushing to various streaming platforms to hear the 13-track album. As a result of the large amount of very sudden traffic, it appears Spotify briefly crashed for many listeners.
Drake and 21 Savage Collab Album Her Loss Dropping Next Week
Without much fanfare, Drake and 21 Savage have announced their collaborative album, titled Her Loss, will be dropping next week. On Saturday (Oct. 22), Drake released the music video for the fan-favorite track "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 Savage, and at the end of the visual, revealed in typographic letters, "HER LOSS - ALBUM BY DRAKE AND 21 SAVAGE - OCTOBER 28, 2022." Subsequently, Republic Records, Drizzy's distribution label, shared a screenshot of the announcement on their Twitter account.
KISS 106
Evansville IN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0