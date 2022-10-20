ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Broncos Announce Quarterback Decision After Russell Wilson News

The Denver Broncos don't exactly have a ton of options at quarterback in the absence of quarterback Russell Wilson, who will miss tomorrow's game against the Jets with an injury. Nevertheless, the Broncos had to make an official announcement sooner or later. On Saturday, the Broncos confirmed that Brett Rypien...
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele On Sunday

The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly split from her legendary husband. While a divorce hasn't been finalized yet, Bundchen has reportedly hired a prominent attorney. She and Brady have reportedly been living separately for a while now. Sunday, the Bucs are struggling against the Panthers...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Browns have shouting match in locker room after latest loss

Things appear to be coming apart for the Cleveland Browns after losing their fourth consecutive game on Sunday. According to multiple reporters, screaming could be heard in the Cleveland locker room after Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was unclear who was involved in the conflict or what the nature of it was, but it apparently did not sound cordial.
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To 'Nasty' Tom Brady, Gisele News

Divorces can often get ugly and that appears to be happening for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. According to a report, things are getting "nasty" between the legendary NFL quarterback and the all-time supermodel. "Things are getting “nasty” between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen amid their marriage split, sources say,"...

