FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Broncos Announce Quarterback Decision After Russell Wilson News
The Denver Broncos don't exactly have a ton of options at quarterback in the absence of quarterback Russell Wilson, who will miss tomorrow's game against the Jets with an injury. Nevertheless, the Broncos had to make an official announcement sooner or later. On Saturday, the Broncos confirmed that Brett Rypien...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele On Sunday
The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly split from her legendary husband. While a divorce hasn't been finalized yet, Bundchen has reportedly hired a prominent attorney. She and Brady have reportedly been living separately for a while now. Sunday, the Bucs are struggling against the Panthers...
Browns have shouting match in locker room after latest loss
Things appear to be coming apart for the Cleveland Browns after losing their fourth consecutive game on Sunday. According to multiple reporters, screaming could be heard in the Cleveland locker room after Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was unclear who was involved in the conflict or what the nature of it was, but it apparently did not sound cordial.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos
Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL World Reacts To 'Nasty' Tom Brady, Gisele News
Divorces can often get ugly and that appears to be happening for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. According to a report, things are getting "nasty" between the legendary NFL quarterback and the all-time supermodel. "Things are getting “nasty” between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen amid their marriage split, sources say,"...
Video: Refs Appear To Make Huge Mistake In Browns vs. Ravens
The Cleveland Browns fell to the Baltimore Ravens, 23-20, on Sunday afternoon. Were the Browns screwed by a bad call by the referees late in the game?. Browns fans are convinced that they were. The referees called a false start on the Browns offensive line on a field goal attempt...
