Rishi Sunak Is Britain’s Next Prime Minister. Here’s What To Know
Rishi Sunak will succeed Liz Truss as Britain's Prime Minister. Here's what to know about him.
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Boris Johnson out of race to be next UK prime minister
LONDON — (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending a short-lived attempt to return to the prime minister's job he was ousted from little more than three months ago. His withdrawal leaves former Treasury chief...
BBC
Pound rallies as Liz Truss announces resignation
The pound rose against the dollar and government borrowing costs dipped as investors reacted to Prime Minister Liz Truss's resignation. Sterling hit $1.13 as the PM made her announcement, and then rose higher during Thursday afternoon. One analyst said investors were "relieved" by the news, despite a lot of uncertainty...
What next after Liz Truss’s resignation as Tory leader?
Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after just over six tumultuous weeks in the top job, with a new prime minister expected to be in place by the end of next week.The Tories will now scramble to find a replacement, who will become the third leader in two months.– How did we get here?Liz Truss was elected as Conservative Party leader on September 5 and took over as Prime Minister the following day. Her premiership had barely begun when politics ground to a halt following the death of the Queen.The pivotal event of her time in office was then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s...
POLITICO
The Brexit cult blowing up Britain
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. Dad joke alert: Did the lettuce vote leaf or romaine in the Brexit referendum?. While Liz Truss’ political reign was short, this read about the decadelong libertarian effort to remake Britain that now lies in tatters, is worth your time.
BBC
Liz Truss: Six moments from the PM's six chaotic weeks
Liz Truss has resigned as the UK's prime minister after less than two months in office. From her first meeting with the Queen, to the chaos of her mini-budget, her six weeks in power have been a mix of historical moments and self-inflicted political crises. Here are six memorable moments...
nationalinterest.org
Rishi Sunak Set to Replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister
Sunak, who will replace Liz Truss after her six-week tenure at 10 Downing Street, will be both the first person of color and of South Asian descent to serve as prime minister. History was made in the United Kingdom on Monday as it became clear that Rishi Sunak will be the nation’s next prime minister. According to Axios, Sunak has emerged today as the winner of a Conservative Party leadership contest, as other rivals have dropped out.
France 24
Rishi Sunak vows to 'fix mistakes' in his first speech as UK prime minister
Britain's new leader Rishi Sunak pledged on Tuesday to restore trust in UK politics and "fix the mistakes" made under his predecessor Liz Truss in his first speech from Downing Street after he was appointed prime minister by King Charles III. Earlier, Truss wished Sunak "every success" in a brief farewell address.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Advocate Rishi Sunak Prime Contender For UK PM
After Boris Johnson’s departure, Rishi Sunak was the first to officially enter the race. He advocated for stablecoins to be legally recognized in the UK. Former Boris Johnson Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is the first contender for Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. To become the party leader, Sunak needed to receive 100 public nominations, a threshold he successfully reached. Rishi Sunak’s goal is to establish London as Europe’s crypto capital.
rigzone.com
UK Gets New Prime Minister
The new appointment follows news that Lis Truss was resigning as Leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister. — Rishi Sunak has been appointed as the new Leader of the Conservative Party and the new UK Prime Minister. The new appointment follows news that Lis Truss was resigning...
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew's royal duties are discussed in Parliament for the first time as Lords question whether the Dukes should be allowed to perform official duties for King Charles
Questions over whether Prince Harry and Prince Andrew should be allowed to perform official duties for King Charles have been raised in Parliament for the first time. Peers in the House of Lords asked if Harry and Andrew should remain as ‘Counsellors of State’ who can act as stand-ins for the King, when they are no longer working royals.
Liz Truss Is Now the Shortest-Serving Prime Minister in U.K. History
Even a wilting lettuce in a viral video livestream lasted longer than Liz Truss did as Prime Minister.
thenewscrypto.com
mailplus.co.uk
A new dawn for Britain
RISHI Sunak warned the Tory party it must unite or die - as he prepared to take over from Liz Truss’s chaotic premiership today. The former chancellor will be officially appointed Prime Minister by the King this morning after his predecessor was forced out by her own MPs following the shortest premiership in history.
Russia to take Ukraine 'dirty bomb' warning to U.N. as Kherson empties
NEAR KHERSON FRONTLINE, Ukraine, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Russia was expected to press its case at the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that Ukraine is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" on its own territory, an assertion dismissed by Western and Ukrainian officials as a pretext for escalating the war.
thenewscrypto.com
Tory backer says UK economy is ‘frankly doomed’ without Brexit renegotiation
The billionaire businessman Guy Hands has accused the Conservatives of putting the UK “on a path to be the sick man of Europe”, as he issued a series of stark predictions about what could lie ahead for the post-Brexit economy, including higher taxes and interest rates and fewer social services.
