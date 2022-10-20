ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
routesonline.com

Southern California's Ontario International Sees Big Growth Potential

The airport is benefiting from people moving inland from California’s coast, an executive tells Routes. Ontario International Airport (ONT) is pitching to airlines that it is more than just an alternative for Los Angeles (LAX) as it aggressively seeks to attract more air service. At last week's Routes World...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South OC Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Right now, voters in coastal and south OC have the power to decide who will control decisions around local law enforcement, mental health, homelessness and public health. They’re in a particularly influential position – deciding whether Democrats or Republicans will control the powerful county Board of Supervisors that controls $8 billion a year in spending.
COSTA MESA, CA
shop-eat-surf.com

REI Co-op to Open Store in Laguna Hills, Calif. in Fall 2023

Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Laguna Hills, California in fall 2023. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snow sports and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics. The store will also have a ski and snowboard shop with professional tuning, waxing and repairs.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
mavensnotebook.com

For drought-plagued California diverting Columbia River water is a pipe dream for now

“Kenneth Hahn was an icon of progressive Los Angeles. Hahn, who died in 1997, was a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 40 years, 1952 to 1992, and before that a member of the Los Angeles City Council.He also advocated diverting a portion of the Columbia River to water-scarce Southern California at a time when the city faced withering drought, as it does today. Several times in his illustrious career, perhaps more than several times, he unsuccessfully introduced resolutions calling for investigation of his diversion idea. In May 1990, he wrote to then-Oregon Gov. Neil Goldschmidt imploring him to “act like a good neighbor” and support diverting the Columbia. Talk about walking into a running Oregon chainsaw. ... ” Read more from the La Grande Observer here: For drought-plagued California diverting Columbia River water is a pipe dream for now.
CALIFORNIA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed for $39.7 Million, This Undeniably Impressive World Class Estate in Laguna Beach Delivers A True Resort-like Living Experience

11 Montage Way Home in Laguna Beach, California for Sale. 11 Montage Way, Laguna Beach, California is a world-class custom home commanding a coveted front row position at the world-famous Montage Laguna Beach Resort with incredible ocean views. This Home in Laguna Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11 Montage Way, please contact John Stanaland (Phone: 949-689-9047) at Villa Real Estate & Tyler Stanaland (Phone: 949-324-8800) at The Oppenheim Group for full support and perfect service.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano

At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation. 
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Voice of OC

Voters in Fullerton, West Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, La Habra, Placentia and Stanton Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Right now, voters in north and west OC are faced with a rarity in local politics:. A party turning on their own incumbent. Supervisor Doug Chaffee, a Democrat, has been under fire from Democratic Party leaders for often siding with his Republican colleagues on key issues like banning health officials from joining coronavirus news conferences.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Newport Beach Small Abandoned Vessel Auction Nov. 18

The Harbor Department will be holding an Abandoned Vessel Auction on Friday, Nov. 18 at the City of Newport Beach, Harbor Department, Marina Park Sailing Center, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd. Vessel Viewing will be between 9 and 9:29 a.m. The auctions will commence at 9:30 a.m. Important Information About the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
foxla.com

How Trash Interceptor 007 aims to clean up the ocean

LOS ANGELES - Where there's pollution in Ballona Creek, 007 is on the case. No, not the super spy - but the super trash-collecting machine. Los Angeles County on Saturday unveiled at 73-foot floating barge that automatically picks up waste before it floats to the ocean. The vessel is called...
LOS ANGELES, CA

