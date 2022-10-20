Researchers at Carl von Ossietzky University Oldenburg Publish New Data on Palliative Care (Characteristics and place of death in home care recipients in Germany – an analysis of nationwide health insurance claims data): Health and Medicine – Palliative Care

Read full article on original website
Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service Researchers Describe Findings in Regenerative Medicine (Impact and challenges of enactment for advanced regenerative medicine in South Korea): Biomedical Engineering – Regenerative Medicine
-- A new study on regenerative medicine is now available. According to news originating from Wonju,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The Korean government has enacted the Act on Advanced Regenerative Medicine and Advanced Biological products (ARMAB) in. August 2019. , and it has been implemented in 2020.”
Studies from Purdue University Yield New Data on Risk Management (Agricultural resource and risk management with multiperiod stochastics: A case of the mixed crop-livestock production system in the drylands of Jordan): Risk Management
-- Researchers detail new data in risk management. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Generally, agricultural production involves several challenges. In the drylands, it is further complicated by weather-related risks and resource degradation.”. Our news journalists obtained a quote from the research from.
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Guangxi University Reports Findings in Science (Environmental Pollution Liability Insurance and Corporate Performance: Evidence from China in the Perspective of Green Development): Science
-- New research on Science is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Environmental pollution is an inevitable primary responsibility in the production and management of enterprises, and it is the most severe challenge to achieving green production and sustainable development. Environmental pollution liability insurance (EPLI) can transfer corporate pollution liability to insurance companies, which affects corporate performance to a certain extent.”
Special milks: social and prepaid health insurance companies are asked to comply with a law that covers them at 100%.
Under the hashtag# lechesesespecialesya, a campaign denounces the fact that many social security and health insurance companies hinder the delivery of medicated milk to children suffering from some kind of allergy to certain foods. The coverage of this food is 100% guaranteed by a national law. The initiative is carried out by RedInmunos and asks for the…
VA Proposed Rule: CHAMPVA Coverage of Audio-Only Telehealth, Mental Health Services, Cost Sharing for Contraceptive Services, Contraceptive Products Approved, Cleared, Granted
WASHINGTON , Oct. 22 -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has issued a proposed rule (38 CFR Part 17), published in the. , entitled "CHAMPVA Coverage of Audio-Only Telehealth,. Mental Health Services. , and Cost Sharing for Certain Contraceptive Services and Contraceptive Products Approved, Cleared, or Granted by FDA."
CCC and Sfara Help Insurers Connect Accident Data to Claims
Sfara Joins the CCC Network, Offering Insurers Real-Time Access to Mobile Crash Detection Data Designed to Accelerate Claims Outcomes Beginning at FNOL. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, andSfara, a leader in smartphone-based collision detection and personal safety technology, announce today the companies will work together to accelerate claims management. Insurance customers of the two companies will be able to seamlessly connect Sfara's mobile crash detection data with CCC's claims management solutions, improving and speeding claims outcomes. CCC works with more than 300 U.S. auto insurers, including 18 of the top 20 carriers, powering better claims experiences for millions of drivers annually.
Accountable Care Solutions Market Size Worth $49.3 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global accountable care solutions market size is expected to reach. Grand View Research, Inc. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Accountable care solutions help proactively identify chronic conditions in patients, which helps reduce hospital stays and healthcare costs considerably. This is a key factor driving the demand for accountable care solutions. The rising number of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) offering services at considerably lower costs is expected to increase the adoption of these solutions, thereby positively impacting the industry growth.
Patent Issued for Sensing peripheral heuristic evidence, reinforcement, and engagement system (USPTO 11462094): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Brannan,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11462094, is. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. (. Bloomington, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
Study finds health insurance doesn't create equal access Study: Health insurance doesn't create equal access
The number of Americans with health insurance climbed to historic highs during the COVID-19 pandemic, but within that silver lining is a darker hue. Many Americans have policies that provide only limited financial protection, to the point that many patients report forgoing needed medical care or prescriptions to avoid being hit with punishing out-of-pocket costs.
Another view A prescription for single-payer
Times-Standard (Eureka, CA) Early voting in the 2022 midterm elections has begun in many states, and inflation, the economy and recession are top concerns for most voters, according to polls. Democratic political consultant James Carville’s 1992 presidential campaign quip, “It’s the economy, stupid,” has been getting lots of use lately. If true, it’s odd that health care has hardly been raised as a campaign issue, even though it accounts for 20% of the.
PDHI Enhances Partnership with HealthTrio to Provide Additional NCQA-certified Member Engagement Tools
PDHI strengthens partnership by expanding solution packages available in the. This partnership will provide additional functionality to. /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDHI expands its partnership with. to provide additional functionality to. HealthTrio. clients, supporting enhanced member engagement opportunities and. National Committee for Quality Assurance. (. ) Wellness and Health Promotion (WHP) certified...
U.S. News & World Report: CDPHP Medicare Plans Earn Top Honors in New York State
Albany, N.Y. , Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is thrilled to announce that its Medicare Advantage plans are among the highest rated in. U.S. News & World Report Medicare Advantage Honor Roll. . U.S. News. uses plan ratings data from the. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. (CMS)...
Legal & General America Harnesses iPipeline® Solutions to Optimize Distribution and Insure More Families
LGA Forges Strategic Partnership with iPipeline to Transform its Business Through Access to Real-Time, Data-Driven Insights and Benchmarks. (LGA) have embarked on a data integration initiative which will help the life insurance provider strengthen distribution wallet share, product underwriting, decisioning, and pricing capabilities across its organization. This strategic relationship will...
Landkreditt Forsikring, a Major Norwegian P&C Insurer, Selects Sapiens for Complete Core Transformation – Form 6-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Landkreditt Forsikring, a Major Norwegian P&C Insurer, Selects Sapiens for Complete Core Transformation. The Sapiens core solution, APIs, designers and portals will fully move the insurer to the cloud. Sapiens International Corporation. , (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of...
Govt, Insurance Firm Scale Up De-Risking Initiative to Cushion Pastoralist Economies
ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance Company) to implement the De-Risking, Inclusion and Value Enhancement (DRIVE) of pastoral economies in the. Yussuf said the aim of the DRIVE project is to protect pastoralist economies against drought risk, increase the financial inclusion of pastoralists and better connect them to the market, facilitate livestock trade and upgrade the value chain by mobilizing private investment.
Online Insurance Brokers Market Is Booming Worldwide : QuoteWizard, Brown & Brown Insurance, Willis Towers Wa
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Online Insurance Brokers Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Online Insurance Brokers market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Airline Reinsurance Market Comprehensive Study by Key Players : AXIS Capital, Swiss Re, Berkshire Hathaway
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Airline Reinsurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
The local effects of a U.S. recession: impacts on exchange rate, exports and cost of finance
The slowdown in the United States, in response to the Federal Reserve' s rate hike to curb inflation, will moderately affect the Peruvian economy. In the face of rising rates and a deteriorating labor market, the U.S. economy would materialize a moderate recession in the second part of 2023, according to Citi. "There is a risk scenario to take into consideration:…
Alignment Health Plan Recognized as Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage in North Carolina by U.S. News & World Report
RALEIGH, N.C. and ORANGE, Calif. , Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage (MA) insurance carrier from. 2023 Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage plans by. U.S. News & World Report. for its top-rated HMO in. North Carolina. . Alignment is one of only...
